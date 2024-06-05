Once a month, we get to wipe the celestial slate clean with a New Moon. On Thursday, the New Moon will arrive in Gemini. One good thing about Gemini energy is that it improves communication and our social life. Let's see how this beautiful energy from the Moon is reflected on Thursday's tarot card reading for Aries through Pisces.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for June 6

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

The celestial green light is lit, Aries. All signs, including the New Moon in Gemini, point to a new direction. Have you felt hesitant about a new project, relationship or adventure? Consider your past. It's the springboard toward what you desire. Take the lessons of life and apply them toward the future. You are more ready now than before. Zodiac signs that could feature predominantly in your life during this venture include Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Life is hard, but you have met each challenge without hesitation. Where others would have faltered, you excelled beyond all expectations. It's time to take stock of your contributions and tally your score. During this New Moon, you get a 10/10 for effort and success. Sit back and take a long, hard look at all you've accomplished this year. You have done much to get to where you are today and earned rewards. Level up your wardrobe or buy a cool tech device that makes life easier. Celebrate!

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

It's still your birth season, and the winds of change continue to call your name. Learning is a lifelong journey; during the New Moon in your sign, it's time to start a new chapter in life. No matter how skilled or experienced you are, there's always one small thing you can do to deepen your knowledge. Find a problem others are struggling with and solve it. If you want to pass your knowledge on to future generations, consider creating a course to sell online. Check out conferences for your area of interest and see which one you'd like to attend. Being around people who are learning can reconnect you to the basics and give you ideas to follow.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

It's good to be confident and to feel sure about yourself, but if you're a rookie, there is a fine line you don't want to cross that leads to loss, hurt feelings, and sometimes failure. Should you venture into something you have no experience in? You can, but remember that there is no shortcut to the journey. During the New Moon, you could be your own worst enemy if you take on more responsibility than you ar ready for. Take things slowly. Many would call it paying your dues. Tread lightly. Learn the process, embrace the fact that everyone has a learning curve, and proceed forward. A Virgo may be a helpful advocate for getting started and avoiding amateur mistakes.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Saying no to a friend can be a power move for you during the New Moon in Gemini. Self-care is healing. You don't want to wait until the weekend to address your emotional needs. Every day, do one small thing to help you feel more relaxed and less stressed. It's so easy to put your needs off to the weekend or not at all. To stay a top performer, focus on the small tasks you need to tend to each day. Sleep, peace and quiet, time in nature, and a little bit of love from people who mean everything to you in life.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

New Moon. New you, and a new mindset. You learn to let go and allow others to take on their challenges and not try to be the fixer of problems. Not every battle needs to be won, and not every fight requires you to champion the cause. It can be painful to watch someone you care about, especially if they are an Aries, make preventable mistakes, but there may be a reason why this path is opening up to them. There's a lesson or journey they need to travel to learn more about themselves. Your lesson could be learning to trust fate and that the universe has everyone's back, even when the situation feels scary.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Change can happen so rapidly, but you don't have to go with the flow, Libra. You can pull the emergency brake and force a dead stop in unaligned situations. You can become persuaded to believe that you only have one option to choose from, but there is almost always a way out of a predicament you dislike. You may need to find a loophole or get advice from friends who can see your problem differently. If you know an Aries, Leo or a Sagittarius, they will be happy to help.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Yes, Scorpio, the past will soon be behind you, and you can put this chapter away with a giant "The End' on the last page of your book. The dark cloud of sadness has finally lifted, and soon, you'll be back to your old self again. Pangs of loneliness or feeling like you've no one to connect with truly will soon be in the past. You'll look back at this time and see it as one of the most significant growth seasons of the year. With understanding and empathy, you can share your sorrows with others and encourage them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Are you on the right path? Sometimes, the answer is yes or no, but things appear uncertain right now, so it's best to wait. New information could be coming this week to help you make a more informed decision. Don't be so quick to answer; you will regret it, especially if your heart tells you to hold out for later. Ask for more time or give yourself a soft deadline. Patience is needed, and as hard as it can feel not to know, time will fly soon.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

It's nice to wear rose-colored glasses when you want to see the brighter, more appealing side of life; however, there comes a time when you can take them off and observe a person for who they truly are. They say actions and words must match, and while you are kind enough to give someone plenty of chances, you have things to do. Time is not a replenishable source; maybe distance is what you both need. This goodbye doesn't have to be forever, but it is long enough to give you space to sort through problems and figure things out. It's hard to detach, Capricorn, but this time you ought to do it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Gather your thoughts and plan what questions you will ask before entering an important conversation. Even if you are going to dinner with your partner or best friend, knowing what you will cover is always nice. Do you want to talk about the news, their job, or a particular relationship that's developing? If you're going for a job interview, research the company and your interviewer. Knowing what you want to discover in advance will reflect well on you.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You were born an intuitive soul, so don't ignore those feelings when you sense someone isn't being authentic with you. Intuition brings a warning that is strong at first, then softens and disappears when ignored. It's best to heed your inner child when she's speaking to you. Her voice is worthy of being heard, and even though it may not make sense to you right now, it will in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.