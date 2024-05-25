Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 26

The Moon entering Capricorn allows us to be real in our romantic relationships. Let's see how the Moon in an earth sign with the Sun in an air sign affects Sunday's love horoscopes.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope on May 26:

Aries

Romantic love is a gift, but during a season of singleness, you can find your love cup full through platonic or family relationships. Love is a core human need, but it isn’t just found in romance, Aries. This is good news, for that desire can be fulfilled even when it isn’t time for that degree of commitment just yet.

Taurus

With Jupiter in your sector of possessions, you are eager to surround yourself with pleasures that satisfy your want for the good life. It doesn't matter if you're single or in a relationship. Doing things that bring out your sultry and romantic nature is what's in store. You can make time for a movie at home and cook a hearty meal. It's the perfect weekend to book a last-minute hotel or Airbnb out of town to see a concert or go on a hike with the one you love.

Gemini

How you view things impacts how you interact with them, Gemini. This can sound obvious, but it can go unnoticed regarding matters of our lives. Are there any beliefs about yourself or your life that need to be challenged? Maybe a spirit of lack or discontentment has formed. There might be some things you need to release to live fully where you are and build for the future you desire.

Cancer

There are days when you prefer silence over conversation and your thoughts over banter with someone you care for. There may be gaps in your day where you want to spend time alone 'doing you,' it's perfectly fine to ask for this opportunity. Talk with your partner to see what they need to do independently, and you can schedule a little break from each other. If you have young children, pick out a special toy to keep them occupied or pop in a kid-friendly movie to grab a few moments for yourself.

Leo

Happiness often comes through acceptance, Leo—releasing what you thought you would or should have and embracing what you do. Social media can be a tool for comparison, but it can also lead to unhappiness. Rather than think someone has a better life than you do, you can follow up on gratitude in your heart to create contentment where you are. You can also use feelings of unhappiness as fuel to get where you wish to go!

Virgo

Friendship can offer a space for the wholeness of love and teach you lessons applicable to romantic circumstances so, if you are going through a rough patch or healing from heartache, lean on loved ones. They can help you through and teach you what love is all about.

Libra

Work can be something dreaded, Libra, but you can find a lot of pleasure from it. This might be a time to break open old passion projects or get lost in your work. You might be able to express your creative talents through your efforts or find the reward of pouring your heart into something.

Scorpio

You may be entering a long-distance relationship, Scorpio. This can be a tough time, but it is possible to have a relationship that flourishes here! Otherwise, if you are single, this is a good time for self-discovery. You can embark on adventures as small as going out for a solo date or even taking a road trip. These experiences can help you to grow your relationship with yourself and learn.

Sagittarius

Different ways of life have various pros and cons. If you are single or in a committed relationship, Sagittarius, there might be some things you feel you’re missing out on, but there are beauties unique to your experience. The grass is always greener on the other side, and you get unique perks in your current situation. Today reminds you to soak up where you are, realizing the full picture of your blessings and making the most of it.

Capricorn

Healing wounds can be hard and lengthy because you touch sore spots that take time to heal. However, the hard work is always worth it. On the other side is all that you desire and deserve. Working through these challenges or patterns can help you to attract healthier things. Are there any aspects in your life that need some TLC, Capricorn?

Aquarius

Is showing little acts of love something you want to incorporate more into your lifestyle, Aquarius? Today, you can sit down to brainstorm just how you’ll do this. It might look like covering someone’s coffee order once a week, leaving notes around the house, or searching for goods to point out to others. This is also a good time to check if any birthdays or holidays are coming up and how to prepare for them in advance. The busyness of life can swallow you until it’s near, which can leave you scrambled.

Pisces

It can be easy to get lost in the moment, Pisces, but there is beauty in reflection and looking forward, too. Today invites you to open old journals, which can reveal how far you have come. Or, you can break open a blank one and write a letter to your future self. You can write about what you are currently walking through and your visions or goals for a future version of yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.