Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On May 24 — The Moon Is In Sagittarius

It's a powerful day, zodiac signs. The Moon will transit Sagittarius. The Moon will meet with Mars, bringing intensity to our emotions. We are less tolerate of restrictions and desire adventure, fun, and more freedom. Here's how these energies affect our daily horoscope for each zodiac sign this Thursday.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for May 24.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You still have time to plan your next adventure, Aries. The magnificent Full Moon intensified your desire to learn through fun and pleasurable life experiences. This is the perfect time to take your desires seriously and plan something that's unpredictable. Write a iist down; maybe create your bucket list and put on the top the first one you'd like to tackle before the end of this year.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You live unafraid, so you may push the envelope and overshare your thoughts. However, even if it feels right to you, this may not be the right time. Bluntness can be appropriate under the right circumstances. So, the best advice during a Moon in Sagittarius is to measure your words carefully. Honest is always the best policy, but so is patience.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's always nice when you have something going on in your love life, right? The Moon in Sagittarius could reveal a situation about to improve, but only when a mindset shift occurs within you. Are you holding a grudge? Do you feel like you have to solve a problem or handle a few personal matters before opening yourself to love? This is the time to do so. The Moon and the universe are on your side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Focusing on your health means you must make the time to do so. Life can pull you in various directions, and it feels like there are not enough hours in a day. The Moon in Sagittarius continues to invite you to set your health and wellness as a priority item. What obstacles can you remove from your day-to-day activities that inhibit your odds of going to the gym or walking? Weight their value against your quality of life, and then start deleting.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love is always the right answer, but there are many types of love to focus on. Which one are you interested in most? Perhaps you want to begin a passion project or start being creative, making arts and crafts. With the holiday weekend, plan to make one time from start to finish. See what you can complete. Maybe a wreath for your front door or paint a wall in a color that you really like. Don't overthink it. Take action and do what you want to do; it will be fun!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may not like taking the lead on anything that takes up too much time, but you could ba asked to spearhead a team at work or cover for a coworker while they are out. The Moon is in Sagittarius, bringing attention to your authority sector, and this may position you as a 'go-to' person at the office. This can be the start of more responsibilities and could take your career in a new, exciting direction.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you love to socialize, go out with friends and catch up on some tea, this is the time to schedule a date night out with your besties. The Sagittarius Moon can bring out the best conversations among good friends. If it's been a while, and you need to catch up on the latest relationship news, see who is available for brunch or a late-night dinner and talk the night away.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have a reputation for being possessive, but you openly share what you have with others and don't think twice about it when it's done. The Moon in Sagittarius will have you keeping an inventory of what you do have and what you can use it for. If you plan to do some deep cleaning this weekend, consider where you may donate items and what you will keep if you are trying to scale back on things you keep at your house.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Change is always positive, even during the moments when you wonder if you are doing the right thing. The Moon in your sign brings an opportunity to learn and grow from experiences. This is a chance for you to glow-up and do something for yourself. Schedule a few beauty appointments, like a manicure and pedicure. You can try a different hairstyle. Consider trying an app that gives you fresh ideas for a new wardrobe style if you're interested in changing your overall look.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon is in Sagittarius, bringing attention to your spirituality sector, and if there are things you'd like to do to help you grow closer to your higher power, now is the perfect time to pursue them. You can start with prayer and spending time reading spiritual books. Consider visiting a church, temple or place of worship and feeling the energy in that sacred space. Allow yourself some quiet time to get into your mind and connect with your spiritual nature.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's wonderful to connect with old friends, but it can also be a little hard to pick up the phone and call when it's been a long time. You feel a bit braver than usual during the Moon in Sagittarius. You may find the courage you need to reach out and break the ice to catch up, see how others are doing, and extend a visit invitation to keep the momentum going.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's best to be open, honest and transparent, even in corporate America, where you could feel a little reserved about sharing your feelings. If you have something you need to discuss consider speaking to your human resource director. If a problem is more of a personal nature, consider talking to your Employee Assistance Program to get a free counseling session to help process your emotions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.