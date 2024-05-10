Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For May 11

The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Cancer on Saturday. We have many great things headed our way, as our daily tarot card predicted. Some zodiac signs will focus on friendships, and others on their career. Let's see what the cards have to say!

Each zodiac signs tarot horoscope on May 11:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Today, what matters most is following your heart. Your mind and soul may seem at odds, but there's an easy path to follow, and it's inside your heart. Let your inner voice help you unlock the key to your happiness. Go where it leads.





Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Good friends are hard to come by. Today, you have someone in your corner who can give you the sensible advice you need. All you have to do is ask for it. It's great to know you have a person with a level head on your team. Take the time and listen.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Memory is a powerful teacher. Inside your past is a wealth of knowledge and information. Pick apart your life's story and learn what you need to know from it. There's lots of fodder fo the future.





Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Your talents and gifts were specifically designed to benefit others and yourself. When you share who you are with the world, your happiness is filled mightily. See how being a gift to others provides you with a sense of purpose.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You're so ready to do things right. So, when it comes to financial investing or figuring out how to position yourself in the strongest light, be frugal. A little cutting back on spending is a great idea!





Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Take a step back. You're too close to a particular problem, which can cause you to feel overwhelmed. You can't make wise decisions when your emotions are raging. Instead, cool down, create some space and allow this moment to pass first. Then, with a level-head you can figure things out.





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's time for change; a big life change is an essential part of remaining a fresh and dynamic person. What areas of your life feel less than exciting? Consider doing one new thing to bring vitality back into your world.





Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's normal to be nervous about losing something you love, but often, a loss becomes space for a new idea or project. You may not see what's to come, but trust that letting go will serve you best. You simply have to trust the process.





Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone isn't being authentic, and you can tell. The fact that there is information being held back can cause you to feel a great sense of anxiety. You want to know! So rather than pretend that this situation isn't bothering you, confront it gently. Maybe that individual is waiting and hoping you'll ask!





Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

It will be a great day, and you have every right to feel optimistic about the future. This tarot card is a sign that everything you desire will go your way. Even under the most tense scenarios, the end result will likely be superb!





Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

You took on too much too soon. Rather than go back and try again, break things down into little parts so you can master and manage every task effectively. It may not be you, but the system. Rework it.





Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Maintain a level head. It's so easy to act rashly right now. When you feel you need to jump into something fast, ask yourself why. Perhaps it's better to allow the universe to do its thing and sit back to watch the magic unfold.





Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.