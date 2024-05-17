Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day The Week Of May 20 - 26

Allow yourself to open to life, pick your head up for a moment, and see just how much good already surrounds you. You can fully craft the life of your choosing where you can draw on your happiness to manifest a life of abundance and luck. To do so, you must be able to see that you won’t need to struggle to achieve what is meant for you. Seek what fills you with positive energy, and what you feel most connected to, and allow yourself to see how the universe is bringing in a multitude of lucky opportunities for you to transform your life.

Advertisement

Gemini Season begins on Monday, May 20, followed by Venus and Jupiter both moving into this air sign. The Sun, Venus, and Jupiter bring an enormous amount of luck to your life, specifically in the area of your natal chart that Gemini represents which can help you increase your finances, take divine action, and see abundance grow tenfold.

What Gemini also reminds you of is that you must enjoy what you are doing as this zodiac sign is known for its socialization, communication, and ability to have fun no matter what else is going on. By reminding yourself that you should be fully enjoying your life, which includes your career or relationship, you can relax into the space of attracting more of what you desire and what is meant for you. The life path that is your destiny brings joy, fulfillment, and the ease of knowing that to manifest luck, all you must do is simply be yourself.

Advertisement

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from May 20 - 26

Aries

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 20

The Sun is shifting into Gemini on Monday, May 20, which means your gift for talking your way into success has returned. Gemini rules over your house of communication, and the Sun represents the actions that you take in your life, so you must open up and start enlisting the help, support, and understanding of others to accomplish your dreams.

With the Sun in Gemini, you may feel greater direction in your words and actions, allowing you to create a plan that others can’t refuse. Gemini energy and your natural confident leadership are truly a recipe for success, especially with Mars currently in your sign of Aries, signifying that you are ready to move forward and manifest success and more of the life you want.

Advertisement

Taurus

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 23

Venus, the planet that governs finances, will shift into Gemini on Thursday, May 23, bringing a spotlight of focus to your financial life. Venus in Gemini can help you see more possibilities for growing your net worth and also allow you to see where your greatest joy can be tapped into so that it can also become quite lucrative. As Venus joins the Sun in Gemini, there is a focus on taking action, so ensure that you’re not just reflecting on whether to take a new opportunity but also truly allowing yourself to move forward.

You may have to build yourself up to make the most of this energy, as Gemini often feels too open or brings greater risk. You have done everything necessary to prepare for this phase in your life, now you need to trust in yourself that you’re ready to not just dream about greater wealth but do whatever it takes to create it.

Advertisement

Gemini

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 25

You are set to experience one of the most amazing years of growth and expansion as Jupiter shifts into Gemini on Saturday, May 25. Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance, and Gemini will help you lean into new beliefs, discover your greater truth, and see life as more abundant than you previously thought. In this part of your life, Jupiter will ask that you embrace changes, but it is more about helping you branch out into new areas and take a chance.

Jupiter in Gemini marks you for luck, not just on May 25 but for the next year, so you must also embrace this energy within yourself. Begin to reflect on how you feel and what dictates the moves you make in your life. This should be a time when you can embody a feeling of luck and abundance, helping you see that everything you touch really can turn to gold.

Advertisement

Cancer

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 23

The Full Moon in Sagittarius will rise on Thursday, May 23, and will help you bring changes you’ve been seeking to make to your daily routine and work life. Sagittarius governs your well-being, boundaries, determination, and how you structure your days. Often, this can bring a shift to your career that is meant to help you find greater balance in your life, but with so much energy also directing you toward career focus with Mars in Aries — you are being guided to take action now on achieving success.

Since December 12, 2023, when the New Moon in Sagittarius occurred, you’ve been working on changing your life to allow more time for you to pursue your dreams. While you may have had to take time to figure out precisely what they were, you are now entering a place where you can take your ideas and manifest them into positive change. You deserve to have a life that truly reflects all you are, and this era of your life is about making that happen.

Advertisement

Leo

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 23

You are bold and courageous in pursuing whatever you want or dream of, but it can often help you slow down and ensure that what you are after will help build the life you want. The energy is lighter as Gemini Season begins and helps you realize just how much power is within your choices. This will serve a great benefit as the Full Moon in Sagittarius rises on Thursday, May 23. As you prepare to begin a new chapter in your life, you must also focus on the steps needed to create it. Slow down and look at not just what you want to achieve — but also how you want to feel.

The Sagittarius Full Moon on Thursday, May 23, helps you to see how far you’ve come as you’ve worked through new opportunities in your career and professional life. It is a check-in point to ensure you enjoy everything you’re creating. It is never too late to pivot into something new, especially if it does bring you greater joy and meaning. Success can often feel more fulfilling when you truly enjoy what you are doing.

Advertisement

Virgo

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 25

Everything in the universe prepares you to start making new and expansive moves in your career or college path as Jupiter shifts into Gemini on Saturday, May 25. Jupiter helps bring greater wealth and success through many new possibilities, and in Gemini, it will be focusing this energy on your professional life. As much as you’ve been thinking about starting something new or looking for a new role in your career, take time now to begin to plan for what you want to achieve — while remaining flexible and open to the unexpected blessings that Jupiter will bring.

Jupiter in Gemini guarantees professional success, regardless of whether you want to change careers or choose your major in college. With the energy of Gemini, you will have multiple options, between the safe path and one that feels like it carries a bit more risk. Try to build up your inner confidence so that you can choose what will bring the greatest abundance, which always carries more risk. You are ready to find the success you’ve been after; you just need to leave yourself open to the universe and trust where you are being directed.

Advertisement

Libra

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 25

You are already experiencing a great deal of expansion in your life as Jupiter is just finishing its transit of Taurus, and the South Node is in your sign of Libra. As much as you’ve already felt like you’ve accomplished, there are still more blessings that the universe wants to bestow upon you and your life. You’ve been paying a great deal of attention to honoring your needs first, which has allowed you to create more abundance in your life, but now, as Jupiter prepares to move into Gemini in your house of luck on Saturday, May 25, it’s time to realize that the universe may have bigger plans for you.

Jupiter in Gemini will draw a focus on travel; whether it’s for pleasure or career-related, you will have greater opportunities to expand your life beginning on May 25. Gemini energy can also help you with dreams of relocating or becoming a digital nomad, allowing you to live more of your dreams. Honor the work you’ve done, but also start to see that oftentimes, you must venture beyond what is known or those comfortable relationships to manifest the magic in life that you truly desire.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 20

Gemini energy is the agent of change you’ve hoped would come into your life. You have known that there were major changes ahead for you, and while you’ve been diligently preparing for them, it’s also been challenging to practice patience until those opportunities arrive. Lucky for you, as the Sun shifts into Gemini in your house of transformation, everything you’ve been wishing for will finally start happening, though it may occur more rapidly than you had imagined it would.

The Sun in Gemini on Monday, May 20, brings a keen sense of action and motivation to make the changes necessary to create more of the abundant life you have been setting intentions for. The Sun will help you take action, whether in your career or personal life, which will be strengthened once Jupiter shifts into this air sign on Saturday, May 25. Try to ground yourself, and as these winds of change start moving through your life, bringing you the freedom of your destiny, remember that this is everything you have been hoping for — so it’s safe to embrace it fully.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 23

The Sagittarius Full Moon will rise in your zodiac sign on Thursday, May 23, and bring to fruition a personal theme that began around the New Moon on December 12, 2003. Sagittarius governs over your sense of self, beliefs, and the truths that dictate the choices you make in your life. As you have moved through positive changes in your daily life and relationships, you have also been encouraged to embrace an energy of self-growth. These shifts within yourself have brought about a new way of looking at life and your dreams, which means it’s also time to create space to honor who you have become.

A Full Moon brings momentous feelings to light, and in Sagittarius, it will help you embrace just how much you’ve grown over the past six months. This, in turn, will allow you to reintroduce yourself to the world. You know what you want your life to be, who is most important to you, and what defines abundance, so now it’s just a matter of ensuring that your actions align with that growth. You deserve not just a life of financial abundance but one of true happiness and connection. The key to achieving all of this is yourself.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 20

The Moon in Libra on Monday, May 20 will bring up your emotional connection to your career and professional path. Libra is a zodiac sign that governs over balance, and in this area of your life, it’s helping you understand where there might need to be shifted so that you can feel greater fulfillment. Hold space for what arises, understanding that you should feel supported, positive, and nourished by your career because it holds enormous weight over your happiness.

Advertisement

As the Moon in Libra aligns with Jupiter in Taurus on Monday, May 20, there is an emphasis on helping you see the opportunities available to you that can help improve your career or college experience. Jupiter is in the final critical degree of Taurus, which allows you to bring to fruition themes you have been focusing on all year involving greater satisfaction and connection to your life. As Jupiter aligns with the Libra Moon, let yourself feel the changes that need to be made to feel a greater sense of fulfillment and abundance by knowing that you are investing in what is most important to you.

Aquarius

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 22

Pluto recently stationed retrograde in Aquarius at the beginning of May 2024, and has brought you on an inner journey of your deeper truth and how to create a life based on authenticity. Pluto in Aquarius is a new energy that you are still learning to work with and will help you be able to unearth what you want for your life. This will enable you to feel confident you are honoring your healing and the dreams that you still hold for greater abundance.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, May 22, Pluto in Aquarius will align with Jupiter in Taurus, bringing you a positive turnaround of events in your personal life. Where there is so much Gemini energy surrounding you, creating the importance of commitment to your dreams, you can use this energy to reflect on what changes you need to make in your home, family, and personal relationships. Regardless of whether you feel you have everything figured out, it’s still important to advocate for the new truths you are coming into. Talking about your experiences will help open new options in your life and create that feeling of support you desire.

Pisces

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 23

Reflect on the New Moon in Sagittarius which occurred on December 12, 2023, around this time a new chapter was beginning in your career sector, which has since progressed and is ready to reach a point of fulfillment with the Full Moon on Thursday, May 23. Sagittarius governs your professional life, encouraging a career path of spiritual meaning and expansion as you understand that you have a unique purpose in this lifetime. The energy of Sagittarius aligns closely with Saturn in Pisces and Jupiter in Taurus. Both of these have encouraged you to become more committed to what you want to create and to release your thoughts into the world so that they may take root and help you grow a life of abundance.

Advertisement

On Thursday, May 23, the Sagittarius Full Moon brings to fulfillment a career theme, project, or idea you’ve been working on achieving since December 2023. As you prepare for this energy, reflect on how open you have been to new experiences and your ability to explore the hidden meanings within life. This Full Moon can usher you into a brand-new era of your professional life, knowing that not only are you worthy of it but that you are ready for whatever else it will bring.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.