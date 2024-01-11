2 Emotional Roadblocks The Most Successful People Never Let Get In Their Way

Don't block yourself by building barriers to success around yourself.
By John Newton
Last updated on Jan 11, 2024
The world is ready for another renaissance. We don’t have to look far to see the suffering and disconnect of humanity.
More and more of us have become aware of our abilities by connecting to our source of energy and manifesting consciously.
We are ready for a change.
When we pay attention to where we are, we get motivated. We are ready.
But even when we're ready, a few things can block the path — and they start from within ourselves.
Here are two things successful people never let get in their way.
1. Over-thinking.
Developing trust in your own heart’s experience is critical to consciously manifesting. This is the opposite of “being in your head."
Your experiences can’t truly serve you if you don't trust your feelings. However, when you allow your experiences to serve you by being honest about where you are, you’ll receive the deeper meaning of that experience.
Then, you can shift either into releasing what you don’t want or having what you do want that previously seemed out of your reach. Developing an ability to surrender to “what is” is critical to trusting your heart (regardless of what your mind tells you) and consciously manifesting.
2. Limiting beliefs, consciously or unconsciously.
Most of the time, momentum from the past shows up as a belief that you have about life. It’s unconscious adherence to these beliefs that may have been handed down from generation to generation in your family that can block your ability to manifest consciously.
These beliefs can pull you back into the trap of familiarity and complacency. Their momentum is difficult to overcome until you become aware of them. These blocks may seem incredibly obvious and simplistic, but becoming aware of them requires diligence and a deep desire to shift from the old way to a life of ease and grace.
Developing a spiritual practice that resolves your blocks is critical for conscious manifestation. When you release past tethers (karma) and limiting beliefs, you can achieve whatever lives in your heart.
The last major renaissance we experienced was in the 1960s. Many people had experiences of higher consciousness (yes, some may have been drug-induced). But most didn’t stabilize this new level of awareness because they didn’t do the necessary work. They didn’t handle the shadow side of things.
Many of the “new thought” leaders of the 1960s fell back into living the way they were trying to change. They didn’t have a solid foundation for manifestation. They fell back into the trap of familiarity and complacency. They fell back asleep, and life continued to be a struggle.
What can we learn from their experience? If life is a struggle, we feel let down. Let down by other people or even by life itself. Over time, this can lead to disconnect and even emotional and physical pain. Many people think it’s normal to live this way. That "this is as good as it gets."
The good news is you can change your experience and become more conscious of your manifestation practice. Doing so requires that you work on your innermost being to resolve the intentions behind what you don’t want and what blocks you from creating your success.
Doing this work will open your life to more possibilities. It will shift your momentum to create a foundation of a true and permanent renaissance to join the entire planet on a higher level of consciousness.
John Newton is a healing facilitator who helps his clients experience profound physical, mental, emotional, financial, and spiritual well-being.
