One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 9

We love a good tarot card reading! If you are interested in what might happening this Thursday, May 9 while the Sun is in Taurus and the Moon is in Gemini, your one-card tarot reading will give each zodiac sign the insights to make your day wonderful.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 9, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Bummer. Mental blocks, especially those that stifle your creativity, seem to be on the horizon. What to do? Go out and do something completely different from what you ordinarily do. Break up the routine. Relax your mind. Let your body rest. Soon you'll be back to being creative once again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You are one smart cookie. Everything you need to solve a problem can be found in your intellect. You can ask others for their opinions. You can do your research and plan. But when you will soon discover that your instinct is nearly as accurate, and you ought to trust it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess



It's time to come out of the dark. At the core of your being is a little voice that can be heard during moments of silence. It may not be as chatty if you are in the habit of ignoring your inner voice. With practice, you can reconnect to your intuition, boost your psychic side, and sense what's happening in your world, and around.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You need the same things flowers do: a little sunshine, some water, and love. If you're in an environment where you feel sad most of the time, it could be a sign that something needs to change. It might not be you. It really may be that you're the right person but in the wrong place.





Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Don't listen to the crowd. One of the worst things you can do today is to delegate your thinking to someone else. You could wind up where you don't belong. Instead, do your own thinking. If you're confused, admit it. Get advice. Be resourceful, but don't be a follower today.





Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Life happens. When problems take place, they throw you off course. It's possible to get back on your feet and figure things out. At first, you might ask yourself if it's even worth trying. Of course, it is. Make a list of reasons why you want to see your life improve and keep it close by. Read it throughout the day to inspire you.





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

This tarot card indicates you're concerned about money. The advice? Monitor your spending. Pay attention to how much you make and spend, plus where your income is going. This may be tedious, but it's an important practice. You'll find it easier as you go. Set up a system and use it daily.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

If you have a reason for doing something a certain way, say so. Motives can be altruistic and good. Intentions can be pure and wholesome. You might wonder if others will perceive you as dishonest because you want things to go a certain way. However, don't worry about what people think. Concern yourself with being truthful and being authentic.





Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You could get overly excited and let your emotions take control of your mind. This is a dangerous place to be. Anxious thoughts can lead to worry, and worry leads to rash action. Rather than let the train go off course, stop. Give yourself a moment to calm down. When you have, go back and make your decisions—not before.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Words can cut like a knife, and sometimes silence is golden. This tarot card lets you know it's much better to be the listener. Gather information. Let others speak. Give yourself time to process the information and then share your thoughts. You will be glad you didn't blurt an idea without first considering it.





Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Victory tastes so sweet, doesn't it, Aquarius? You win. In a world full of challenges, you are the victor. No matter how this day goes, there's something great to come out of it. Nothing can hold you back from your dreams, goals, and desires because you're no quitter. You've won.





Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You saw the red flag a mile away, but not everyone has the level of sensitivity that you do. When you feel someone isn't very respectful toward others, you give them the benefit of the doubt, hoping they will choose to do the right thing. Their chance is up; now you have to decide if this person should remain in your inner circle or if distance from the relationship is required.





Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.