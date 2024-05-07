Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 8

On Wednesday, the Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon enters Gemini. A Gemini Moon pushes us to make changes. We have some choices to make, but there can be confusion as to whether or not our decision is the right one. This is where a tarot card reading can help. So, what will your day bring, zodiac sign? There's a tarot card drawn for you to help you figure it out.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 8:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed



Don't prioritize material things over self-care. It's great to have success in life, but at what cost? Today, rework your priorities so that you tend to your mental wellness and emotional side, too. Then, you'll have the energy you need to care for everything and everyone else.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed



You are second-guessing a decision you've made, and it's wearing down on your heart. You have been pondering if this is what you truly want. Maybe it is, and then later, it isn't. You have to make a decision. Time is too precious of a resource to waste.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords



An incident is a catalyst to growth, and you may be changing how you do things soon. You are ready for a fresh start; there's no excuse better than the present! A small tweak to your daily routine and schedule is a great way to test the waters and see how things go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups



Kindness, goodness, and a gentle spirit are such a welcomed breath of fresh air to all who experience this side of you. When you show your softer side, you greatly impact the world. You motivate others to change and to be like you. It only takes one person to make the world a better place: you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Intense emotions can blind you and hinder your ability to see a situation for what it is. You need time to cool and distance yourself from a problem. When you get a break, it allows you to wrap your mind around what's really happening here. Things may not be as they seem.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Compromise sounds like a bad thing when it means you won't get what you want fully. You may need to adjust your approach to a problem to work better with others. It's not what you would choose, because you are convicted your way is right. However, this day requires you to be flexible. Can you do that, Virgo?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands



There are two ways to view change: positively or negatively. Consider these days an adventure. You are about to enter unchartered territory. You have a chance to learn as you go. You may surprise yourself by liking what you experience more than you had envisioned. You never know until you try.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You need someone good in your life. A wholesome person who emulates the traits that create solid friendships. Loyalty, faithfulness and a warm heart. These are all in someone you meet this week, and you will find their personality hard to ignore. In fact, you'll want to become fast friends and get to know each other better.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Few things are predictable in your life right now. You're managing lots of projects and things on the to-do list. This will eventually slow down, but you can pivot your goals and dreams. Right now, you've resorted to a reactive way of handling problems. Check out better ways to speak your mind and be heard respectfully.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Priestess



Your inner world is vibrant and full of life. You have such a broad view of the world, and this point of view inspires others toward change and growth. As you encourage others to learn about themselves, go into your own inner world to discover the depths of your mind and insight into others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands



A strong boundary is like a wall that protects you from the outside world so you don't get hurt. You are in protective mode, which may be essential to your actions. When you are sure about what you want, fear has a way of falling to the wayside.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You are ready to enjoy life on your own terms. This was a fun weekend, but the week ahead is even better. Pay attention to the signs and symptoms of what your life can be, and when you get a chance to pursue a dream goal, go for it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.