The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On May 5

What to expect on Sunday, from a tarot card reader.

Written on May 04, 2024

Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Card Reading For May 5 KatarzynaBialasiewicz from Getty Images, Orbten, Bigc Studio | Canva Pro
It's the final stretch for the weekend, zodiac signs. The Moon remains in Aries for one more day, allowing us to focus on ourselves and make things happen. The Sun is in Taurus, so we strongly desire to finish what we start. 

It's a wonderful day to read a tarot card. Here's what each zodiac sign can anticipate for this Sunday.

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for May 5:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You know how to handle tough situations: confront them. With a little bit of tact and compassion, you can work through nearly every problem. You won't get very far sweeping things under a rug. Running from a problem won't make it go away. There's only one thing left to do and that's address the situation head-on. You can do it.


 

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Is it time to quit? Ask yourself a few questions before you throw in the towel for good. Have you exhausted all your options? Are you emotionally detached from the situation? Can you make a clean break and not feel guilty or want to go back and return? The answer to these questions matters, Taurus. Once your heart is able to detach, you are good to go!
 

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: The Empress


Lucky for you, Gemini, a female will enter your life to emulate some of the traits you lack. Someone feminine and kind is in your corner. A lot of nurture energy is available for you if you need it. Lean into it, and allow the gentleness of love to enter your world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: King of Cups

There's nothing wrong with being an introvert. You may love spending time by yourself. You may find it hard to be around people today in the way others want you to be. If you need to step back from life, excuse yourself. Don't pretend to be someone that you're not. 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Once you are finally out of debt, don't go back into it. Habits that led to this problem will need to change. Study good financial practices, get a mentor, watch YouTube videos, and follow a budget. If you make a conscious effort, you can avoid returning to old patterns.
 

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Healing comes from within. Today, plan to do something that feeds your inner child. Take the time to show up for yourself by doing things that promote relaxation, self-care, and peace. Journal. Avoid unhealthy foods. Spend time in nature, and list to classical music.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Some people love to spend money. Retail therapy is their way of getting through a tough time. You may be tempted to go shopping this weekend to help forget the loss of a relationship or a situation you can't seem to manage. Don't do it. Creating a financial problem will only compound your issues. Instead, put the wallet away and plan to work through matters. Don't be distracted.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Ask for help. It's never easy to ask someone for help, but it's better than doing things alone. Yes, you'll be eating a slice of humble pie to admit that you are over your head, but consider how nice it will be to have friends or family show up for you. Neediness allows you to see how much you are loved.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You have a competitive side to you, so when you see a friend winning where you wanted to grow, and you're still struggling, it strikes at your heart. You're happy for them; sad for yourself. This may be the motivation you need to find your workaround. You'll level up and climb to the top of your mountain soon!


 

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

It's time to get back to square one. Returning to your roots feels like coming home. The weight of the world falls off of your shoulders. Being around parents, grandparents or people who knew you as a child provides a sense of safety, security, and belonging. Relish in it.


 

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: The Star

The universe provides guidance right when you need it. You simply have to remember that your part is to share what you've been gifted with others. When you receive a blessing from your higher power, it's not for you to keep to yourself. It's given to you to make the world a better place.


 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many wonderful traits, but which one will you focus on and grow? Make a list of all the things you would do for free. Which one do you do best? That particular item can be the career path you need to follow to find your happiness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

