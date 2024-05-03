Here we are zodiac signs, the first week of May down in the books. This Saturday brings an opportunity to focus on high-energy activities thanks to the Moon entering Aries. With the Sun in follow-through Taurus, we are sure to accomplish whatever we set our minds to do. To help you, we have pulled a single tarot card for each zodiac sign to reflect the advice or energy of your day!

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for May 4:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Stay on top of things. This tarot card indicates that you are ready to see all sides to a problem. Complacency can set in if you think that you've got it all figured out. Remain curious.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Here it is on a silver platter, Taurus. You may decide to reject an offer that's given to you with no strings attached. Be sure that your no is firm and that you don't want it. You may regret letting this go later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

This tarot card reminds you to strive for better health. Take good care of your health. Eat healthy food and choose quality water. It's always best to practice making smart choices that empower your body and give it what it needs to do the work you have each day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

The ick. It's a strange feeling when you meet someone, fall in love and suddenly you feel like you've got the ick. You might not know where it came from, but here it is. If your feelings are thrown off for no logical reason, talk about it. Be open.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

The universe intervenes and opens doors for at the right time. You may be rushing to get to the place where you can take advantage of what's here. Some could say you're being hasty, but you know in your heart what's right for you. Follow your dreams.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Loyalty, fidelity ... these are great traits to have in a partner. You may find it so attractive when you see. What you hope to attract, emulate it within yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You will hear good news, and it may seem a bit strange that information arrives from a particular person or source. You may find it hard to believe, and a part of you might even think that you are hearing incorrectly. If you're in doubt, vet and gather information to clarify.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Don't allow someone's negative attitude to get under your skin. You might be vulnerable to what a person has to say or how they say it. Rather than let your soft spot show, shield it. Guard up. Keep your protection strong and stay true to your decision.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Money that comes in could so easily find it's way toward bills, random purchases and things that don't provide value or meaning. You might be spending on impulse when you should save instead. Be sure to stick to your budget and put saving or paying off debt first.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Your feelings get hurt easily. When someone makes you a promise you believe in their intentions. But today you could figure out that words are all they had to give. Their follow through needs reinforcing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You are caught up in the feelings and acting on impulse. You are read ty charm someone to get them to feel the same way you do — or cause a type of reaction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You have so many new ways of trying things. today you might want to do something you've not done before. You may even wonderful if the old ways are better than how you do things now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.