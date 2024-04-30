Life is full of changes, and on Wednesday, Pluto, the planet of transformation, will retrograde in the sign of Aquarius. Aquarius rules the people, so we may see changes in how people interact. Perhaps we may see more in-person meetings rather than spend time chatting online. How will this retrograde cycle affect your zodiac sign?

Here's your daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friendships come and go, Aries. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius brings you back to your roots. It's an important time for reconciling your past and bringing the things you loved about your life into the present. Spend time doing things you love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A career change or a pivot of focus is on the horizon. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius brings new clarity to work. You may see things in a new light and desire to make important changes. It's time to reorganize and reset your life purpose.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Rethink things. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius brings up thoughts you may have sworn were correct and accurate. You might have been wrong, and if so, you'll discover it during this time. It's good to take personal inventory and work on the areas of your life that could improve.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What belongs to you or that you lost may return. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius brings things back into your life that you thought were missing or were hard to get. A refund from the IRS, a repayment on a personal loan you made to a friend or a lost item ... these things return to you on time, and if you need to ask for them, do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Rethink partnerships. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is the perfect time to reevaluate your situation. You may want to renegotiate the terms of an agreement, contract, or something that you feel is unfair. Tread lightly and be fair. Power comes from within, not by force.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Revamp the system you use to do things. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius helps you rethink how you do things in your day-to-day life. You may want to change a few situations that are overly time-consuming or no longer make sense. Delegate what you don't need to do anymore. Aim for autonomy and independence.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Self-love wins. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius stirs your heart toward creativity, play, and the things you enjoy doing that bring you life. Make things. Play in the kitchen and test new types of cooking. Buy art and decorate your walls with images that bring you joy and are unique.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to get back to the basics. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius brings attention to your past, childhood, parents, and the friendships you made as a young person. This is a great time to reconnect with family members from the distant past. You may hear news about old friends and people you used to know.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Keep certain things to yourself. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius brings about significant insight and clarity. You may question your ideals, thoughts about your future, and decisions you've made this year. Journal and talk to someone if you need help sorting through your feelings at this time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Invest your money. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius strengthens your finances. Consider improving your overall budget. Cut back on certain things and emphasize others. Be frugal. Cook more rather than eat out, and start a business from home if you want to.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Get to know yourself again. Pluto's retrograde in Aquarius helps you see things for what they are. This is the beginning of your deepest awareness of what you need, where you're unhappy, and what needs to change for greater contentment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Stop looking back. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius can push you to close a door and lock it. Memories are wonderful until they prevent you from moving on with your life. Don't let the past keep you from living the life you have always wanted. Sabotage often comes before success, but if you feel it coming, you can rise above and push through the hurdle.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.