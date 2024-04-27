The Love Horoscopes For April 28, 2024 — The Moon Enters Capricorn

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for April 28 is based on the Moon in Capricorn this Sunday. We are navigating some challenging times in relationships, but where trials and tribulations begin, love grows stronger. By the light of the Moon, we can learn that caring for others means being there for them during good and tough times.

Here is what your daily love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign starting Sunday, April 28, 2024:

Aries

Love can be fun, playful and then it can also be serious and intentional. A serious, sober energy enters your love life on Sunday as the Moon leaves independence-oriented Sagittarius to enter Capricorn the sign that rules your social status and career. You may be at a crossroads in your life where change is needed to bring balance between career and home. The beautiful thing about a Cap Moon is its ability to put what is needed into perspective. So good!

Advertisement

Taurus

What do you think love is supposed to look like? The Moon entering Capricorn is a time for reflection. Consider what you need and want in a loving relationship, and what you are willing to compromise on. Compromise can be a useful tool to bridging gaps in personality between partners, but this requires work — and a Moon in this fellow earth sign may be a help to you.

Advertisement

Gemini

Indecisiveness is not a good habit to practice when the Moon is in the sign of Capricorn. You may be on the fence about some type of merger of assets or moving in with a person you've been dating for some time. The sternness of the Moon in Capricorn reinforces the gravity of commitments you make. Consider what life will look like 1-year, 5-years from now, and also what your plan is should things not go how you anticipate them.

Advertisement

Cancer

Your commitment, marriage and partnership sector lights up when the Moon enters Capricorn (as it does for a few days each month). This is a time to plan something special with your sweetheart like a nice dinner at home or out where you both love to go and enjoy some quality down time. If you're single and looking, the Moon in your seventh house is a prime time for meeting someone new. Go out and socialize. Consider something outdoors like a golf range, park or convention.

Leo

It's a day to get things done, and when you have couple's goals you also have errands you can do together as a team. If you like to divide and conquer, this is a great day to set up plans and make it happen. The Moon in Capricorn brings grit and determination to the day, so you can handle heavy traffic or busy store lines with an upbeat attitude. Close out the day with a nice dinner or movie to unwind after a busy time runaround and being productive.

Advertisement

Virgo

A garden of love can be all yours, if you have a deep desire to plan a few herbs or flowers in your front hard or apartment window. The Moon in your creativity sector channels nicely into making your personal space earthy and filled with life. If you love to cook, stock up your pantry with spices that represent love like cinnamon, bay leaf and essential oils like lavender, lemon and rose. Make a nice cup of cinnamon tea to sip and talk about the upcoming week.

Libra

It's very easy to give so much that you drain your own energy source, and before you know it you're feeling too tired to give anymore. During the Moon in Capricorn, a reminder to take care of yourself arrives. A little self-care can be as simple as drawing a nice bubble bath and reading magazines for an hour. You can do a grounding exercise like walk barefoot in the grass for a few minutes. If your partner is a source of comfort, consider a couple's nap in the midafternoon and catch up on your sleep.

Advertisement

Scorpio

When you think about it, every conversation you have with a partner is a serious one because you're either building your relationship up or tearing it down. During the Moon's entry into your solar house of communication, make time to connect. Talk about your dreams, goals, and what's happening in each other's lives. While it's always nice to joke around and be playful, it's also important to help each other know you're seen and understood on a deep-level.

Sagittarius

You don't have to love money, but it does make life easier. Today embrace the seriousness of financial matters and aim to practice responsible spending habits. If you're dating, the topic of money can be an uncomfortable, but necessary one to have. Consider broaching it with care, taking into consideration that spending habits can be a dealbreaker. Do you want to know what they are before getting your heart involved? Know what you want.

Advertisement

Capricorn

The Moon enters your sign, and it brings out a desire to be the best person you can be — personally and in love. Use this window of time to prepare yourself for love. Even if you're in a committed relationship now, being a good partner doesn't end. The next few days can be a wonderful time of self-discovery for the purpose of learning better communication skills to cultivate a safe and secure space for you and the people you love.

Aquarius

Should you ever cut someone off without warning? With the Moon in your enemy sector for the next few days your block and delete game may be pretty strong. You might reach the end of your patience with a particular person who has been less than savory with their behavior and decide to take a break from the relationship. On a more positive note, the Moon in Capricorn can bring powerful insight into your life including a soul connection.

Advertisement

Pisces

You may decide to friendzone a person who is interested in you especially if you're not ready to be in a committed relationship just yet. Building a stronger friendship can be a wonderful way to see if the foundation of a lasting love exists. Today be careful not to give the cold shoulder to a person whom you hope to get to know, but slowly. Be transparent about your intentions, even if your thoughts are more in the future than now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.