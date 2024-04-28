5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On April 29

A new week begins on Monday, April 29, 2024, and with it, we have new possibilities on our hands. Yet, it's the second-to-last day of the month, so there will be a transition, too. Those who surf the metaphorical wave now will find themselves with baskets full of blessings.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best experience of them all — namely, Leo, Pisces, Aries, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. The rest can benefit from being observant and stepping out of their comfort zone, too.

margienance | Canva Pro

First of all, we have a major astrological transit happening on April 29: Venus will leave Aries and enter Taurus. As this is Taurus Season, Venus' presence in Taurus makes this period very fortunate and blessed. So keep an eye out for opportunities and investments. The interesting thing about this transit is that you will find growth in your area of comfort and expertise. After all, one doesn't need to build cities underwater to prove their skill at building habitation for humankind.

Lilith in Libra adds weight to this message by reminding us not to ignore red flags in our social circles. Fake friends may seem harmless at first, especially if you believe you can handle them, yet their presence always keeps open the possibility of deep betrayal.

Finally, the Moon in Capricorn urges us to value our time, energy, and mental health. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 29, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 29, 2024:

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Healthcare

Best time of the day: 2 am

Go where your heart leads you, Leo. What's your message for Monday? Because you are now ready to embrace this adventure. Whether this is in love, education, profession, or some other area of life, you have the full support of the cosmic forces behind you. You won't fail if you don't self-sabotage.

You are also encouraged to take good care of your health. You are running a metaphorical marathon and will need to keep yourself energized and resilient for the long road ahead. Book a full-body health check if you haven't done so in the last year.

2. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Divination

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Pisces, there will be a wedding in your future — whether in your family or friends circle — that will bring you a lot of good luck. Some of you will meet your soulmate or at least one member of your true soul tribe during this. The energy on Monday is aligned with this and will give you hints and signs if you are observant.

Those of you with intuitive or psychic gifts are encouraged to refine and strengthen that talent, too. Because of this secret ability, the path ahead will be beautiful because of this secret ability.

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Weather

Best time of the day: 2 am

Aries, be patient. The road ahead is paved with good fortune for you because you are one of the cosmic favorite children at this time. It's all thanks to the North Node! On Monday, you will either come across an opportunity or meet some new people who will show you a whole new world and help you expand beyond your wildest dreams.

Interestingly, you are also encouraged to pay close attention to the weather. This refers to a more energetic impression/relationship. If you are observant in this regard, intuitive messages will reach you.

4. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Looks & style

Best time of the day: 2 am

Sagittarius, it's time to build something new and beautiful! Give your creative spirit free rein and watch what unfolds. You will surprise yourself and everyone else (maybe a naysayer or two, too!). Karma has got your back in this.

You are also encouraged to be true to your style and not change anything, even if someone frowns at you. The world is big and diverse. Shine as you choose, and you will attract the right people to you!

5. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Danger alert

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Options galore! That's what is in store for you on Monday, Capricorn! So keep your head straight and trust your priorities. You will know what to do if you remember what's important and what is just a distraction.

You are also encouraged not to allow the opinion of others to diminish your courage or confidence. They may or may not have your best interest, but in either situation, they don't know what you know. You must trust your inner calling.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.