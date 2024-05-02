When one door closes, another will open—if you can stay curious and believe in your abilities. That's the love theme for May 2024. Five Chinese zodiac signs—pig, Ox, Rooster, Rabbit, and Snake—will benefit more from this influence than the rest.

This month's I Ching hexagram of love is Water over Earth (#8), which reminds us of the power of positive communities in both the lives of those in that community and the world at large. So don't just look for your soulmate if you haven't found one already. Look for your true soul tribe, too, because combining both will enable you to accomplish your soul purpose (and vice versa) and be the light in the world.

If you have found your soulmate, you must find your soul tribe now (together!). The same principle applies. You will always be lucky when the environment around you is positive and conducive to growth and enlightenment. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in May. Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love in May 2024:

Love horoscopes improve for 5 Chinese zodiac signs from Now To May 31

1. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck in love in May 2024 is all about being straightforward and asking for what you want/need in romantic situations. You won't have to do much to find love if you are single. Your luck will bring you the right person or lucrative opportunities that will eventually connect you to your soulmate.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to step out of your comfort zone and engage with your partner throughout the month. Try each other's interests, hobbies, and so on. Your luck in love depends on this because this will create enough positivity to allow something phenomenal (and surprising) to emerge.

If you feel called to, work with the crystals Aquamarine or Chrysocolla this month to bring you more clarity and confidence in love.

2. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, your luck in love in May 2024 is all about recognizing the golden from that which is not. If you are single, step out of your comfort zone. That's where you will find your luck. While doing this, and being proactive, make sure to stay true to yourself.

If you are in a relationship, don't ignore the red flags displayed by the people in your vicinity. Your luck will alert you to potential problems, like family members or friends trying to get between you and your partner. This luck will also have a positive effect on your intuition.

If you feel called, work with the crystals Red Jasper and Blue Onyx to uplevel your spiritual focus and heighten your intuitive gifts.

3. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, your luck in love in May 2024 is about staying still when needed and moving forward when you must. Trust your inner pointer for the same, and you will be fine. If you are single, you are urged to step out of your comfort zone, as you will find your luck when you take action. Your manifestation abilities are also tied to your efforts and conviction.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged not to allow poisonous whispers to ruin what's beautiful between you and your partner. Double-check or triple-check everything if you feel someone would gain from your loss, especially if they secretly want to be with your partner and knock you out of the path. Karma has got your back!

If you feel called to, work with the crystal Carnelian this month to stabilize and ground your spiritual energies, especially your Sacral Chakra. Working with a true acupuncturist is also recommended for those with many toxic elements in their everyday environment.

4. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your luck in love in May 2024 is all about recognizing the good that's right in front of your eyes and not allowing peer pressure or social media to convince you otherwise. All that glitters is not gold, and something diamonds hide in the rough.

If you are single, you are urged to pay attention to how you feel on your dates or when spending time with someone. If you unconsciously change your preferences or fear judgment, consciously try to do the opposite. The right person will show you that they like you for you!

If you are in a relationship, your wishes have been heard by the cosmos and they will come true soon. Don't doubt this! (Especially if you are trying to have a child with your partner or making efforts to purchase a family home.) Your luck in love will shine in other areas of life, too, without being obvious.

5. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, your luck in love in May 2024 is all about saying yes when you want to say yes (and not feeling weird about it) and saying no when you need to (and not allowing anyone to breach your boundaries). If you are single, let the cosmic forces bring you your true love. As long as you remain receptive, your luck will hold strong.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged not to allow petty comments or actions to pinch your soul, whether from external family members or within your relationship. Don't ignore the red flags! If you stay calm, your luck will hold strong, and you will be shown how to deal with the situation most effectively. It will also bless you with random positive surprises, showing how karma has your back.

If you feel called to, work with the crystals Obsidian or Tourmaline this month to stay protected from energy vampires and dispel envious forces that may try to obstruct your joy.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.