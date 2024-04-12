Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For April 13, 2024

Your Saturday horoscopes are here with a focus on love and relationships. On Saturday, Aries season reaches its final stretch with the Sun preparing to enter the sign of Taurus. The heating up of our solar energy brings unique energy into our relationships. Here's what to expect.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 13, 2024:

Aries

You have to decide. Relationships begin with an intention, and sometimes, you and the one you love are not on the same page. Today, you may discover that you desire something you cannot have with them, and you may need to choose between your happiness and theirs. It's a tough decision to make, but your heart will help you make it easier. So listen to it.

Taurus

Fear is an enemy, Taurus. You can be afraid to lose your partner or fear that they aren't going to love you the same for whatever reason. Fear can keep you up late at night, and during the Sun in Aries at the Pisces degree, your fears about a relationship or situationship can grow stronger. Today, be careful not to indulge yourself in escapism to avoid feelings of fear. Instead, be honest about them. Try to overcome them so you can have the relationship you desire.

Gemini

Love is the core of every single friendship, Gemini, and when you have love, you instantly have a good friend. During the Sun in Aries, you feel compassion and care for a particular individual, and this may be a sign of your relationship growing or turning into something more. Friendships can evolve into real love; if that's what you want it to do, flirt. Express your interest subtly, and be open and direct. Say what you really feel.

Cancer

As political conversations reenter the world, you may desire one thing and one thing only from the people you love: respect for opinions. You may have a healthy discussion with a loved one this weekend about voting or rights, and as this individual speaks, you realize you're not thinking the same way. It can be tough, but you can set boundaries and still show love and respect for their person.

Leo

What's your philosophy about love, Leo? During the Aries Sun, you're thinking of good times and fun with lots of games and even jetting off for the weekend. This weekend, define your ideal relationship and the things that you do. If you're single, you may manifest it in your life. Are you in a relationship? You may see an improvement that helps you to remain focused and loved.

Virgo

Your intimate life is, well, intimate. During the Sun in Aries, you could ponder how to answer specific questions from a guy you're dating. Use this time to sharpen your communication skills and watch a video with communication tips by zodiac sign. You may also follow leaders on the topic and get great insight for free!

Libra

You're in love, Libra. The feelings you've had are beginning to grow, and today, you may decide to tell this person how you feel. You may find that you can open up, be transparent, and let another person look into your heart free of judgment. It's a beautiful thing, Libra, and you get to embrace this energy during an Aries Sun at the Pisces degree.

Scorpio

Couples who encourage each other to become better people are the greatest love stories of all. During the Sun in Aries, push your partner to be their highest version of self and ask them to do the same. It's what love is all about.

Sagittarius

It's a wonderful day for love, affection, holding hands, and having a great time finding adventures. Search for new ways to embrace the newness of your relationship; find ways to refresh the spark. Sun in Aries

Capricorn

Home is where the heart is, but sometimes, you need to redefine what it means to be home. Transitions can be hard. Divorce and relocation can all change how you view a home. Use this day to adjust to your life while also discovering the value of flexibility. Being adaptable can be a wonderful trait to share with your partner, as it enhances your emotional intelligence in love.

Aquarius

Talking honestly and openly about your relationship with each other is such a wonderful bonding experience, but it also requires greater bravery. Be brave about your truth, and don't be afraid to share what you're thinking, even if it means the other person doesn't understand. They can learn to grow into understanding you better if you take a chance and give them the opportunity.

Pisces

The relationship you work on creating is a treasure. This is a day to create lasting and beautiful memories that are photo album-perfect. Make a couple's collage. Print a single, special photo out and put it on your nightstand so you can be reminded of your partner each day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.