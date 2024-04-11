Accurate Horoscope For Friday, April 12

It's Friday, zodiac signs! The Moon will spend the day in Gemini, the ruler of communication, our closest social connections, the lower mind and our intimate friends. We are sociable and open to fresh ideas. To find out what this day brings for you, check out your daily horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, April 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's a lot to tackle this Friday, especially if you rush something into the mail or submit a data-intensive report to a boss before the workday ends. The finest part of the day will be your morning hours, so shut the door, turn off notifications, and put unneeded calls on mute. You'll want to focus.

The gabby Moon in Gemini will keep your thought processes humming until the mid-day hours; however, Mars and Saturn can have you feeling halted in progress later. Be sure to keep your latte hot and strong. You may need it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Snoop Dogg said it best, "I've got my mind on my money, and my money on my mind, and today that's precisely what you'll be thinking about — money-making opportunities. With the Moon in Gemini, you're full of brilliant ways to monetize your ideas.

However, Saturn and Mars in Pisces indicate a lack of cooperation among business associates because schedules don't align or there's insufficient time to coordinate who will do what. Don't let this discourage you from pursuing your goals. You must be true to your stubborn nature and plug through hardship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a quote, Gemini, that may be useful to you on a day when the Moon is in your sign, squaring both Saturn and Mars while your ruling planet is retrograde. "Sometimes, the worst place you can be is in your mind."

While you are wonderful at thinking through life's incredible problems, there comes a point when you have to put your worries aside and do something else. You can help a friend who is in need. You can call a parent or former coworker to check-in.

You can create something that benefits others and share it with the world. Many productive things can happen when you allow yourself to abandon your thoughts and go out in the world to take action.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Every 28 days, the Moon enters your sector of hidden enemies, and the funny thing about a person who isn't really your friend is that they have a hard time hiding their true colors.

You have often heard people say that when someone is gossiping about you or the things you do, it's because they don't have a lot going on in their own lives. They are focused on you and yours because they need to push you down to feel good about themselves.

This can make you sad and turn you off to being friendly, but don't allow it, Cancer. As the Moon glides through this spot in the zodiac every month, learn that there are going to be days when you have to ignore the haters and let those naysayers nay say!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are talented, Leo. You hear this all of the time, don't you? You are destined for big things, and as the zodiac sign ruled by the Sun, you may wonder how to make those great things happen. When the Moon is in Gemini, it's a mentor who can guide you along this journey.

Bob Proctor, the author of Born Rick and Change your Paradigm, Change your Life, said, "A mentor is someone who sees more talent and ability within you than you see in yourself and helps bring it out of you."

You could use a mentor, and even though you may not know where to start, begin anyway. Ask around. See who is open to giving you input once a month or a week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are your own brand, and maybe you aren't sure it really matters if you're a nurse, teacher, or just a parent who stays home and watches the kids. The Moon in Gemini can help you start seeing your role in the world in a new light.

You can mommy blog or maybe share tweets about your experiences and insights in healthcare. You might enjoy opening your heart to others about the pain and hurt you see in pets that you help as a shelter volunteer. There are lots of ways to share on the internet. You don't have to be ambitious or go viral, but every positive post counts!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's good to expand your mind and challenge the way you think each day. Your ability to see life from other people's perspective is why you are so fair and just during difficult moments.

So, when the Moon in Gemini activates your learning capacities, you're like a sponge. Today, we take in a variety of sources as information. Look to the arts, science, math and literature.

If you typically only listen to the radio, consider reading or listening to a podcast. Pick one thing you ordinarily avoid and do it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Not all secrets are bad, but they are important to protect. Today's Moon in Gemini illuminates the realm of darkness and what you hide from others.

You might have big plans or ideas you'd love to share with others, but doing so can inhibit your drive and motivation to follow through. Today, consider the benefits of keeping things to yourself.

Give yourself a time frame for when you will launch or announce what you want to say, but if it doesn't have to be now, then wait.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

How do you know when someone is 'the one'? That's what dating is for, and during the Moon in Gemini, try not to rush things. Love, even the type you feel for a project, a creative task, your business partner, and the things you enjoy doing, all require you to feel connected and passionate about the process.

While today may appear to be a good day to seal the deal on a contract or agreement, let time work its magic. You will know if something is meant to be, even if it's not rushed right now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Wellness begins in the mind. During the curious Moon in Gemini, it is good to listen to your bodily cues and understand how you are feeling. Your body is constantly speaking to you, but without a quiet mind, you may miss the signs and senses that indicate it's time to slow down.

Today, get comfortable in your skin. Pause and allow yourself to do nothing, even if it's only for a few minutes at the end of the day. Give yourself permission to ungrind and unwind.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Joy is a spiritual experience, Aquarius. It's free, and you can't purchase it; you can't force it to happen, but you can model it for others and inspire them to be good people.

During the Moon in Gemini, this is a prime time to get in touch with it for the first time or rekindle it again. It's set apart from happiness, not feelings that may naturally invade you, but a choice. A looking beyond circumstances to greater hope!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What is "home" to you? The first step in cultivating it is to identify what to implement. During the Moon in Gemini, you could learn why home isn't always a place; it can be people, too.

It may be an inner state or comfort place. You may find power in addressing it in looser things than a designated spot, but a spirit that travels with you. Whatever the case, home is crucial, so find ways to build it where you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.