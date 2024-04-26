Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs For April 29 - May 5

Here's each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for April 29 - May 5, 2024.

To take advantage of the lucky opportunities around you, you must first know within your heart that you are worthy. Worthiness is one of the essential components of tapping into the vibration of luck and manifesting abundance.

Yet, there is a difference between knowing logically you are worthy versus embodying it within your heart and soul. Knowing in your mind what you are worth is the first step, but by transitioning it into your very being, you can transform your vibration so that you can attract more wonderfulness into your life.

Advertisement

The week of April 29 brings a profound shift as Venus moves into Taurus and Mars shifts into Aries. Both of these planets are exalted in these zodiac signs, meaning that the energy won’t only be felt more intensely but will also be easier to work within your own life. Venus in Taurus on Monday, April 29, is the embodiment of knowing your worth, not just when it comes to finances or career, but your entire life. This can also help you honor the boundaries necessary to focus on what is best for you.

As Mars shifts into Aries on Tuesday, April 30, it supports the work of Venus in Taurus, as you are encouraged to begin making decisions from a healthier space as Chiron and the North Node are also within this fire sign as well. If you have been working through feelings of unworthiness, Mars and Chiron can help you heal what has been preventing you from knowing what you are genuinely worth — which also allows you to start attracting the luck and abundance of Venus in Taurus.

Advertisement

Although it will bring a longer process of luck into your life, Pluto retrogrades in Aquarius on Thursday, May 2. This will help you to move beyond the limitations of your past so that you can follow your free spirit more authentically into your future. Pluto allows you to reveal what your truth is. Through this process, you can make important moves in your life as you realize more about what you want and need. Take time to embrace the healing that arises so you can greet each celestial opportunity, knowing that you are worthy of finally manifesting everything you have ever dreamed of.

Luckiest day horoscopes for each zodiac sign For April 29 - May 5:

Luckiest day for Aries: Monday, April 29

You need to start seeing everything occurring for your benefit and to bring about greater wealth in your life. You’ve been called to go through an immense phase of growth as you begin to validate more of who you are as a person and what gifts you bring to the world. This process will allow you to look around and truly feel in your soul that you are precisely where you are meant to be — which, unto itself, epitomizes what abundance truly means.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

On Monday, April 29, Venus will shift into Taurus, bringing in more opportunities for wealth, especially through real estate endeavors, while also helping you see that you are worthy of a better life. As you begin to use this energy in your life, you will find that through a deeper appreciation and love for yourself, you start to make decisions from a place of increased worthiness. As this filters through your life, you’ll come to see that you have always been surrounded by luck.

RELATED: Luckiest Day Of Each Month In 2024 For The Aries Zodiac Sign

Luckiest day for Taurus: Thursday, May 2

There are likely changes ahead for you in your career, which may seem daunting as you thrive in security, which is often seen as situations remaining the same. You have an unrealized dream or untapped potential lying dormant within your soul. The luck that you need is to understand that you have to stop only accepting the bare minimum if you want to reach the level of success that you dream of truly.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

On Thursday, May 2, Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, bringing in a period of reflection regarding your professional path. This energy will affect your current career path or course of college studies, depending on where you currently find yourself. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is about understanding yourself, your needs, and your gifts to the point that you are called to release the aspects of the past that are no longer needed. While this journey is just beginning, it’s never too early to start asking yourself what you would be doing if you knew you would succeed — because that is precisely what will bring in the luck you seek.

Luckiest day for Gemini: Thursday, May 2

Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on Thursday, May 2, in your house of luck, representing an incredible turning point in your life. Aquarius energy governs overabundance, business ventures, travel, and educational and spiritual pursuits. While Pluto first entered this zodiac sign in January 2024, it was already within its pre-shadow phase for this retrograde, so it served as more of an opportunity for you to observe rather than take action.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Often, the universe won’t have you close one book and open another, but it guides you through a period where both the past and future exist simultaneously, which is the case beginning on May 2. To make the most of this energy, which is all about helping you take more chances and risks to manifest an abundant life, you need to understand what has been holding you back and what you genuinely want from life. As you can validate your feelings and dreams, you will then be able to start taking back the power in your own life and manifest whatever it is you wish.

Luckiest day for Cancer: Tuesday, April 30

You have felt a push in your career sector throughout Aries Season and the Solar Eclipse that occurred on April 8. Aries energy helps you realize what you want for yourself and then find the confidence to succeed. It also asks that you reflect more on what you want for yourself as you start to prioritize yourself with greater diligence and confidence. It’s time to get back to what you want from life, as that is the beginning of creating all you want.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

On Tuesday, April 30, Mars will move into Aries, joining the North Node and Chiron and helping you understand why you haven’t taken previous opportunities so that you can find yourself moving forward in new and exciting ways. This energy promotes anything connected to your career or college path. It can help you realize that doing what’s best for yourself is still doing what’s best for others because if you’re not living in your purpose, it’s harder to show up for the people you love. Invest fully in your dreams and let yourself see that what is meant for you can never be missed.

Luckiest day for Leo: Tuesday, April 30

There is no point in trying to keep things the same because they are destined to change. What is currently rippling through your life is opening your eyes and heart to new experiences that will help you feel greater abundance in all areas of your life. Aries, though, asks you to step out of your comfort zone, take risks, and believe in yourself, knowing that when you do, you are fully supported by the universe in whatever path you choose.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

On Tuesday, April 30, Mars will shift into Aries, bringing in a deep desire to change your life — the ones you've been aware of for some time. These changes can have you relocating, taking a new job offer, returning to school — or making a promise to live life more on your terms. Know that wherever this energy directs you, it leads you toward your most abundant and expansive life. You just need to embrace what arrives and smile, as you know it’s all part of a higher purpose.

Luckiest day for Virgo: Thursday, May 2

It’s said that the ultimate wealth is health, but that doesn’t only include your physical body but your mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Because of this, when speaking of health, it also includes how you care for yourself, the boundaries you set and the determination you seize to accomplish your dreams. While being there and supporting others is part of who you are, there also has to be a return to yourself to see that the luckiest choice you can make is ensuring that you are prioritizing being your best self.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

On Thursday, May 2, Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, highlighting themes around what you need to feel like your best self. This energy will ask you to turn inward and reflect on how you structure your days, care for yourself, and the boundaries that you put in place with others in your professional life. When you realize that you set the tone for every other area of your life with how you treat yourself, you’ll see why health is really the greatest wealth because it allows you to succeed in achieving all of your dreams.

Luckiest day for Libra: Thursday, May 2

This new phase of your life is all about your happiness. As you’ve already begun working with this energy, you’ve come to see life differently. Are you no longer willing to keep the peace outside of you if it means sacrificing the one within? Making waves by speaking up about your truth or needs is no longer something you fear but simply welcome. You know that you are worthy of more in your life, and because of that, you are also choosing to prioritize your happiness over anything else — and no one can make you feel bad about that.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

As you move into the energetic opportunity of Pluto stationing retrograde in Aquarius on Thursday, May 2, sit with yourself as you hold space for the dreams you may have previously dismissed. Aquarius energy governs your sector of happiness, childhood dreams, and creativity. Although Pluto works more slowly than other planets, the results are much more profound. They can help you restructure your life to bring more joy, luck, and success. Create an opportunity to connect with your inner child about what you were always interested in and what you had hoped life would be. Then, start to see how you can use that awareness to structure this new life. More than anything else, you deserve to be happy because it sets the tone for greater abundance and fulfillment.

Luckiest day for Scorpio: Tuesday, April 30

You must be ruthless in standing up for what you want and deserve. Even if others may not always be on board or appreciate your candidness, you are in an incredibly important moment in your life where you will be given the opportunity to go back — or genuinely move forward. When you move forward, certain people or situations will leave, but only to create space for what is meant for you and what you are worthy of receiving. You can’t be afraid of hurting others to create the life of your dreams. Otherwise, it will only ever stay a dream.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

As Mars shifts into Aries on Tuesday, April 30, there will be a new sense of urgency to stand up for yourself, prioritize your happiness, and create the boundaries that protect you from negative or hurtful interactions. The universe will never do this for you because you are choosing yourself. It is imperative to be able to choose your luck and continue to attract a life that you are worthy of. Don’t be afraid to meet situations head-on, draw a line in the sand, or go against what others want for you, as your success will always tie to your ability to protect yourself from what is less than you deserve. Trust your growth process and know it is leading to beautiful outcomes.

Luckiest day for Sagittarius: Monday, April 29

Venus shifts into Taurus after last week’s powerful Jupiter and Uranus alignment in this earth sign, helping you elevate your thinking and realize what it means to become your best self. Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus have been creating opportunities for healthy change in your life, allowing you to restructure your life to support your greatest well-being. Now, there is a payoff coming for all of the work you’ve been doing to demonstrate to the universe that you are feeling like your best self and deserve the best life.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

On Monday, April 29, Venus, the planet of financial abundance and real estate, will shift into Taurus, helping you attract greater wealth and being significant if you’ve been considering purchasing a home. Venus in Taurus, alongside Uranus and Jupiter, is helping bring a new sense of rejuvenation and fulfillment. Now that the arduous work of this energy is behind you, you stand to finally understand why you’ve been called to move in different ways. Remember that you genuinely deserve all the luck you are about to receive because you have put in the effort to create it.

Luckiest day for Capricorn: Thursday, May 2

Change can be challenging for anyone, but as an earth sign, this may be especially true for you as you become so focused on your desired outcome that you hesitate when situations look different. Since Pluto shifted into Aquarius in January 2024, this energy has been magnified as you are asked to reflect on themes of security without holding too tightly to what you think will be part of what you are trying to manifest. Yet, when you realize that everything is happening to bring you to the life you deserve, you can relax into the process and better move with the necessary changes.

Advertisement

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

On Thursday, May 2, Pluto will station retrograde in Aquarius and invite you to reflect on what brings you security, safety, and abundance. During this time, you have a powerful opportunity to learn to find these themes within yourself so that you can better move with the process of transformation. Focus more on what matters most to you so you can see you are already surrounded by all the luck you’ve ever needed to succeed.

Advertisement

Luckiest day for Aquarius: Tuesday, April 30

The full power of the universe supports you in moving with the current energy to make the moves that will go into creating the future you are excited to live. A congregation of planets in Aries, with the North Node, Chiron, and Mars, on Tuesday, April 30, brings in a solid focus for communications, writing, and the agreements you make with others. Aries tends to bring about new beginnings by aligning with what you want for yourself, but to do that, you also need to trust yourself. While this is an ongoing journey, it’s also one that will allow you to speak the life you want into existence.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Focus on your conversations with others as Mars enters Aries on Tuesday, April 30. Observe the offers, opportunities, or experiences that you have, which can signify that a deeper shift is occurring in your life, but also be prepared to hold your ground and speak your truth. You may have to be firmer on what you expect from your career or romantic partner around this time as you realize that you are worth more. The greatest luck is often found in your ability to take chances; for you, it’s taking a chance on yourself, knowing you deserve to find the success you long for.

Advertisement

Luckiest day for Pisces: Tuesday, April 30

Aries energy governs your financial sector, which has seen a great deal of activity recently with the Solar Eclipse, North Node, and Chiron all in this intense fire sign. Aries can help you become unapologetic about your worth and not base it on trying to appease or please others. You become a bit more radical regarding your boundaries and standing up for your worth — because of that, you also now hold the power to manifest greater wealth.

ilonarepkina | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Focus on how you can generate more income through your career or other business ventures as Mars shifts into Aries on Tuesday, April 30. While the North Node and Chiron have helped you understand your worth as you focus more on what’s meant for you, you can take action to align and create it for yourself. Use this energy to begin new projects, collaborations, or positions as you learn to trust in your ability. Once you know what feels right for you, you can benefit from all the universe can provide and feel free to live your destiny.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.