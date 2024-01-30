The Luckiest Day Of Each Month In 2024 For Gemini, According To Astrology

You have already felt the seismic quakes within your life as Pluto has been dancing between Capricorn and Aquarius. But now, you are going to be prepared to make that final step into transforming your life for the better, and Gemini's 2024 lucky day horoscope reveals the best days to make it all happen.

Pluto in Capricorn has governed all the reasons why you can't seem to make lasting change despite opportunities and even wanting to do so. This has allowed you to excavate your beliefs and limitations so that as this planet shifts into Aquarius, everything opens up, and you can fly free in whatever destiny you choose to create.

While Pluto will be making its final progression into Aquarius in the coming year, you also will feel the effects of the new eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra. Aries and Libra invite in themes of involving others in your plans for success along with an increase in joy and the level of fulfillment you feel. When you allow yourself to venture outside of your comfort zone, you often are pleasantly surprised by what you find. As a zodiac sign that represents a deep sense of duality, as the twins of Gemini symbolize both your human self and that of your soul or higher self, it's important to reflect on that this year. You may have been living and trying your best on the path of your human self, but now you are stepping into a new chapter where your soul will lead you toward the abundant life you've always desired.

Saturn will continue to move through Pisces with Neptune, which represents your career sector. While you have received important downloads since Saturn first moved into this water sign in 2023, this year, you will understand more aptly what it represents — especially as Pluto spends more time in Aquarius. To achieve your dreams and fulfill your purpose, you're going to need to look in new places, take chances and believe in yourself fully — even if you are the only one who does. You came into this life with a purpose, not just for success but to help make the world a better place, and now is when you can more fully understand what that means as you take steps to evolve into who you are meant to become.

Gemini's lucky day horoscope for every month of 2024

Gemini's luckiest day in January 2024: Saturday, January 20

The year begins on an exciting note as Pluto shifts into Aquarius and reminds you of why it's so important to believe in your dreams. Aquarius energy rules over your aspirations, abundance and the expansive energy necessary to experience all you are meant to. This is visionary energy that may require you to break away from outgrown stereotypes or expectations so that you can honor your inner truth. Aquarius is a sign that may be independent but also is concerned with the well-being of the collective. Allow yourself to do what you need to in January, whether it's applying to work in a new country, starting an online website or simply speaking your truth more fully because there is someone out there who needs to hear it.

January is also the start of Aquarius season, making this one of the luckiest months of the year as the Sun joins Pluto in this dynamic air sign. Take this as a sign to not talk yourself out of any dream and to simply practice divine trust within whatever choice you make. Aquarius energy supports anything in a new direction, especially education, spiritual pursuits or applying to new jobs, specifically those where travel may play an important factor.

Gemini's luckiest day in February 2024: Sunday, February 18

February will bring you out of your shell or comfort zone with the influx of continued Aquarius energy along with that of Pisces.

Pisces rules your career sector, the only other zodiac sign that represents duality. While yours governs your human self versus your soul, Pisces duality, as seen by two fish swimming in opposite directions, is the split between the conscious and unconscious mind. By understanding the deep story at play this month, you can also ensure you listen less to popular opinion and more to the truth of your inner self.

Because of the Piscean and Aquarian energy, February is one of the best months of the year to do a job search, start your own company, or work more remotely. If you are focusing on trying to engage with your passion more, then this would be a wonderful month to see how you can start small and build on what you feel called to pursue.

Gemini's luckiest day in March 2024: Monday, March 11

March continues the wave of heightened energy as Venus shifts into Pisces. Venus rules matters of finances and real estate, so during this time, you may be thinking more about working from home or finding a place to house an office of a company you're looking to start. This will make for a financially lucrative foundation for a new career endeavor, as Pisces' energy alone doesn't signify wealth. Still, with it in Venus, it can help bring that abundance from the career or passion you choose to invest in.

The goal this month is to think big, to embrace and research every opportunity. While you tend to be a more social sign, you may learn this year that you might need to create your path to find the success you desire, which will be emphasized during the Aries Eclipses. Those who are meant to be in your life will, but you are entering a chapter where you can't base any decisions on others, even if they're those who mean the world to you.

Gemini's luckiest day in April 2024: Monday, April 15

April brings the first Aries eclipse of this year, which will echo back to the eclipse in this fire sign, which occurred in April of 2023. Reflect on this time to see what arose for glimpses of what you will be called to focus on during this season.

Remember that sometimes being yourself doesn't just create ripples but tidal waves. To honor the innovative Aquarius energy and the higher meaning of Piscean, you must determine what fulfills you. This is the year when all those dreams you told yourself were impossible start to become a reality.

The First Quarter Moon rises in Cancer this month, which will positively affect your financial house. Use this energy to set an intention, whether between yourself and the universe, by advocating with an employer or raising your rates for your services. What intention you set now will be emphasized once Jupiter shifts into Gemini next month, so it's important to reflect on what your time, energy and value are genuinely worth.

Gemini's luckiest day in May 2024: Thursday, May 2

Jupiter is the largest planet in the zodiac, so it's no surprise that it is dominating much of the energy for May as it shifts into Gemini, your ruling sign.

While this may not bring direct financial success, it is an auspicious time for you because it's going to help open you up to live bigger. Jupiter in your first house is about expanding your perception, ridding yourself of limitations and embracing the life that is meant for you.

As you embrace this new chapter in your life, Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, which will help you genuinely reflect on what you want to create and whether the choices you've made so far support that. Let yourself slow down a bit right now. It's not that you're not making progress, but you need to practice care in the decisions and choices you're making to ensure that by the end of the year, you are precisely where you are meant to be.

Gemini's luckiest day in June 2024: Thursday, June 20

The financial rewards of June will be confirmation of the period of reflection and growth that May brought. Not only does Cancer season begin, but Venus also shifts into this water sign, helping your bottom line. Cancer rules your second house of finances, wealth and self-worth, so this is a chance to ensure that the price to access you aligns with what you know you offer. Use the energy this month to focus on new ways to bring cash flow to your life, even if that means advocating for a raise at work. Others have been noticing how much you've been doing, so now it's time to level up and ask for what you deserve.

Venus in Cancer also supports lucrative real estate matters, so you may be selling a home around this time or working towards an investment of some kind. Cancer, in general, represents the home, so this energy is intensified right now. If you have been wanting to purchase a home, the universe is fully supporting that right now as well.

Gemini's luckiest day in July 2024: Friday, July 5

Allow yourself to reflect on the new beginning in terms of your finances or self-worth as the New Moon in Cancer rises. This is an opportunity to plant the seeds that you want to reap in the months to come, and it will align with the new opportunities that Pluto in Aquarius will bring. Use this energy not just to set an intention for more money but also to how you earn or receive it. Remember, the more you are in alignment with your purpose, it's not about working harder but simply being passionate about what work you do.

If you are still on the hunt for a new job, it may be best to wait until August or later in the year as Mercury stations retrograde, making it more challenging for things to go smoothly or sign new contracts. Instead, focus on your finances and reflect on the changes you want to bring to your life as you seize the belief that life truly can be amazing.

Gemini's luckiest day in August 2024: Monday, August 19

The Full Moon in Aquarius brings a moment of fruition to your career, especially with any intentions or themes that arose around the New Moon in February.

While Pluto is still retrograde in Aquarius, you may be called to reflect more deeply on what the truth of a matter is, and in this part of your life, it's your own needs you're trying to get to the bottom of. While having those in your life who love and support you is important, you first need to make sure you are honoring your desires, whether that means going back to school or moving to a foreign country. Experience is often the reward for any risk you take.

Try to spend some time in August reflecting on what you would do, try or accomplish if you knew you could not fail. With the eclipses occurring in Aries and Libra, it's not just about the role others play in your dreams but also your sense of well-being. This represents your level of confidence, peace, acceptance and courage in trying new things.

Gemini's luckiest day in September 2024: Tuesday, September 17

Pluto will retreat into Capricorn as part of its retrograde journey, so you may have to revisit some past themes involving the restrictions you felt around stepping out of your comfort zone. With the influx of Libra energy, much of this is internal and does not have to do with others, which means that you alone hold the key to that next level of life you're dreaming of. The positive thing is that this is just a short check-in phase with Pluto in Capricorn, so you can release whatever little pieces of your previous self you've been holding onto.

While the current eclipse cycle is in Aries and Libra, September brings a Pisces Full Moon Lunar Eclipse, which will hint at what the next cycle has in store for you. This won't come into play fully until the second half of 2025, but it's important to remain mindful around this lunation as it will occur in your tenth house of career and will bring a deep new understanding about what your purpose is. Receive it, write it down and then make a promise to honor it as you continue to move forward on your path.

Gemini's luckiest day in October 2024: Sunday, October 13

October will deliver another chance to focus on your emotional and physical well-being as Mercury shifts into Scorpio. This may also involve advocating for yourself, especially as Pluto stations direct in Capricorn. This phase will only last a month, but it's important to make sure that you practice healthy boundaries with others during this time, as well as honor what you need, even if it's more rest. There are always distinct phases of life to pass through on the road of transformation, and rest is just as necessary as action.

With the eclipse in Libra this month centering on happiness and joy, it may be that you are advocating for what you need in terms of a vacation, time off or quality time with those you care about. Whatever it is, if it brings you joy this month, then consider yourself lucky. To fulfill that purpose, you dream of you also need to ensure you are feeling your best.

Gemini's luckiest day in November 2024: Tuesday, November 19

Pluto will finally permanently shift into Aquarius this month, which means you are solely focused on the future you want to create. Mercury does station retrograde in Sagittarius, so it will be best to save new employment, signing contracts or anything legal-related until December once it's direct. For now, this is a month to research, to return to some of the ideas that you've previously had and to allow yourself to know that a major chapter has just wrapped up in your life.

Now that Pluto is in Aquarius, you are being guided to realize you are already out of your comfort zone or the space you were afraid to leave for so long. Life is bigger and more expansive than you had first thought, and now the only thing left to do is wait for that green light from the universe to explore it. While contracts may have to wait this month, if you feel yourself called to travel, you should, as you may encounter an opportune moment in your journey.

Gemini's luckiest day in December 2024: Saturday, December 7

You've arrived, and once Mercury stations direct on December 15, the universe is fully on your side. Venus will shift into Aquarius, highlighting the same abundant energy as Pluto, so you should feel free to pursue whatever you feel called to.

While the holiday times may be busy, it doesn't mean you need to wait until the new year to get back to enjoying this new phase of your life. Let yourself apply for that online advanced degree program or introduction to astrology course you've been considering. Research new job opportunities and recognize that in those moments, you are laying the stepping stones for the future you want to live.

You've made it through the tests and the transition phase; now, all you have left to do is realize that you are free. You get to decide what success means to you and, more importantly, what kind of life aligns with you. Now you know that you never had to choose between your human and soul, but only believe that finding a place of balance between the two was possible. Because as you have, you can now see you genuinely can have the best of both worlds.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.