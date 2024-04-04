Love & Relationship Horoscopes For April 5, 2024

Love is in the air ! Venus is officially in the zodiac sign of Aries, and love takes on new energy in our relationships. Here's an astrological forecast for Friday, April 5, 2024 to help explore your connections in a deeper way.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 05, 2024:

Aries

Love changes how you view yourself, the world, and how you handle life's problems. Venus in Aries brings attention to your solar house of personal development. This is a great day to work on yourself and to manage some of the emotional highs and lows you experience within your intimate relationships.

Taurus

Not all things are good for you, Taurus. Venus in Aries brings attention to your sector of hidden enemies. Manage threats to your day, schedule, and the things that create problems at home. This could include things jealous or unmet expectations.

Gemini

Stay true to yourself and others. Venus in Aries brings attention to your friendships sector. This is a great time to focus on what brings you closer and work on building intimacy and trust. Be vulnerable, and when you can, make your relationship a priority.

Cancer

Embrace confidence, Cancer. Venus in Aries brings attention to your social status sector. Be kind to yourself and realize that you're in the process, not in competition with yourself. Look for ways to be kind and gentle with yourself and others. When you set a goal in love, realize that you may not reach it when you think you ought to, and that is OK.

Leo

Learn new things about yourself and others. Venus in Aries brings attention to your learning sector. Value your relationships with people in your life. Look for ways to better understand others. Pay attention to feedback and be open to learning from the past.

Virgo

Keep certain things to yourself, especially if they seem to be slightly gossipy. Venus in Aries brings attention to your sector of secrets. People can become talkative about things in a hurtful manner when jealousy issues arise. Be sensitive about what is said and why. Pay attention to potential agendas.

Libra

Is it time to talk about the future? Venus in Aries brings attention to your marriage sector. Don't assume or feel pressured to want something you don't. If you're happy with the way things are, continue to take your time and table any serious chats for another time.

Scorpio

What are the little things that need to be done so you can share responsibility with your partner? Venus in Aries brings attention to your routines sector, making this a great time to discuss how to shoulder the workload involved in maintaining a home. You can discuss splitting chores, or perhaps you can put some money together and get a weekly cleaning service to make life easier for you both.

Sagittarius

What small things can add up to big gains if you start to do them each day with the one you love? Venus in Aries brings attention to your romance sector. Pick up flowers during your weekly grocery store food shopping. Consider being the one who makes a pot of coffee in the morning. Treat your partner to breakfast in bed. Don't be shy about trying to out-love your significant other. It can actually be fun.

Capricorn

Is it time to discuss moving in together? Venus in Aries brings attention to your home sector. This can be a wonderful time of vulnerability and exploration. Where do you think you'd like to move to? Do you prefer to keep separate spaces like a his and her bathroom? Open the conversation even if you're not at that place yet within your relationship.

Aquarius

Open up about your feelings, and don't be shy about expressing yourself. Venus in Aries brings attention to your communication sector. Write your thoughts down on paper, such as in a journal. Keep a voice note on your phone to openly express your thoughts when you need someone to talk to, but others are unavailable at that moment.

Pisces

What matters most to you, Pisces? Venus in Aries brings attention to your sector of ownership. Do a mini-assessment of where you are right now. You may have a few things you'd like to acquire for your personal property, such as art, collectibles, or items that bring you joy. This may also be a time of planning for the future, including what type of things you'd like to invest your money into to build wealth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.