Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week From April 22 - 28

“Trust in divine timing. Your future holds something far greater than your past.” – C. Richardson. When you can surrender and trust that divine timing is at play in every moment of your life, you also stand to enjoy the greatest luck.

Instead of pushing for your timing or plans, you can step back, observe, and see how everything may be playing out in a far more incredible way than you had originally thought possible. But, with trusting divine timing also comes the necessity to take action once that period is over, precisely what the universe is guiding you to do.

The week of April 22 begins with the Full Moon in Scorpio, pulling at your deepest desires and feelings. While the official Eclipse Portal closed with the Solar Eclipse in Aries on April 8, the Scorpio Moon represents the true end of unexpected events and shifts in your life, as you can have greater clarity over the meaning of what has occurred in the past month. Eclipses will still work their magic during the next six-month lunar cycle, but something is coming to fruition just like the Full Moon foretells. This will intensify as Mercury stations direct in Aries on Thursday, April 25, letting you know the prolonged waiting and reflection period is over, and you are free and encouraged to move forward. Trust in the process, but also recognize when to take action and begin to manifest greater success in your life.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from April 22 - 28

Luckiest day for Aries: Thursday, April 25

You are in an incredibly transformative period of your life; the only problem is it doesn’t seem to be moving as quickly as you would like it. While this can be challenging for anyone, as the first sign of the zodiac, it can sometimes feel downright impossible to practice patience. This slowness you’re experiencing is also about bringing you face-to-face with your greatest luck and destiny.

On Thursday, April 25, Mercury will station direct in Aries, ending the three weeks of reflection and signifying that you will once again feel greater momentum into the life of your dreams. Aries governs over your house of self, which affects your beliefs, authenticity, and ability to ensure that each decision you’re making is one that really is connected to your truth. Use this energy to start moving intuitively; the more honest you are about your intentions, the greater luck you will experience.

Luckiest day for Taurus: Thursday, April 25

Mercury will station direct in Aries, helping you take action on your dreams and intuition. Aries energy rules over your subconscious self, which is also where divine ideas and guidance from the universe will take root. During this period of reflection, you’ve been sitting with yourself more, reflecting on the ideas or dreams you haven’t yet taken action on and exploring your reasons for doing just that. As Mercury stations direct, there will be a sudden urge to start something new.

As Mercury stations direct in Aries on Thursday, April 25, you can make greater sense of the ideas you’ve been reflecting on, so you know how to bring them to fruition. As clarity and a desire to take action begin, it’s important to understand that nothing happens overnight. One simple decision has the power to change your own life. Whether this is a dream for your career, a personal business, or a life path decision, trust that the more you commit to what you want, the more the universe can conspire to help you achieve it.

Luckiest day for Gemini: Tuesday, April 23

You’ve been experiencing changes and shifts within your professional life that have led to meeting new people, creating powerful relationships, and realizing how beneficial the right people can be. You excel in any social setting, but making the most of what you are experiencing will help you to become more focused on what you want. The universe asks that you become specific about what you’re manifesting. It’s not enough to just say success, freedom, or wealth, but truly allow yourself to dream about the path you want to take to lead to the destination you desire.

The Full Moon in Scorpio will occur on Tuesday, April 23, bringing a powerful moment of fruition to your collaboration efforts and granting a wish or two. Scorpio energy helps you connect with others in unique and beneficial ways as you feel more driven to express what you want and need, allowing others to see just how amazing your vision or idea is. Lean into the energy this lunation will provide so that you can experience the rich abundance of knowing you have the full support of the universe — and others in making this next step of your dreams a reality.

Luckiest day for Cancer: Thursday, April 25

There is room in your life for everything you dream of, but you must allow yourself to widen your focus to take advantage of the amazing opportunities you are offered. While it’s okay to still acclimate yourself to this new era of life, realizing that the changes occurring are part of a divine plan will help you see and embrace events in a more positive and optimistic light. A large part of manifesting the life you want is seeing that you can have everything you’ve ever wanted.

Mercury, the planet that rules communication, will station direct in Aries on Thursday, April 25, bringing new developments and offers to your professional sector. Aries governs your career or your path in college to help you find success. It also rules over your reputation and being seen for what you bring to the table. As Mercury stations direct, you will feel a nudge from the universe to take action toward creating a positive change in this area of your life. Be mindful that while you will have to put yourself in the space to receive this gift consciously, you also could receive an incredible offer that has the potential to put you on a completely new track for success.

Luckiest day for Leo: Thursday, April 25

As a fire sign, you have been at home in the energy in April with Mercury, Chiron, North Node, and the Solar Eclipse, all in Aries. Making this more special is that Aries energy rules over themes of luck, abundance, travel, opportunities, and new beginnings in your life. This is truly a message from the universe that everything you dream of can be manifested, but you’re going to need to harness the power of fire energy in order to make it happen. Fire energy is bold, courageous, and driven. It understands that the best parts of life are also those that will always require a bit of risk to make them happen.

On Thursday, April 25, Mercury will station direct in Aries, bringing in the ability to take action on a dream and attract greater abundance and luck to your life. Reflect on the opportunities that seemed to have been delayed and put on the back burner, as there will likely be a re-emergence of these themes, except now. It will all work out better than you could have hoped. Try to tap into your fearlessness so that you can trust when incredible events start occurring in your life, that they are here to stay. You may have to shift rapidly and make important decisions, so now is the time to rise in the face of change.

Luckiest day for Virgo: Tuesday, April 23

Scorpio energy governs your house of communication, including how you speak to yourself, the conversations you have with others, and the agreements you enter into. As much as you have wanted to take advantage of new opportunities in your life recently, you’ve been hesitant to say yes to anything because there has been uncertainty lingering over you as to which choice is the right one. While it’s said that the right choice will always be the one you decide to make, there is also a light at the end of the tunnel as you will begin to feel greater clarity and a push to start making things happen for yourself.

On Tuesday, April 23, the Full Moon will peak in Scorpio, highlighting a crucial decision, conversation, or offer to arrive. Full Moons tend to illuminate the truth within your life. In this space, it will give you the clarity to understand what it is that you really want — which is also the beginning of being able to manifest it. Reflect on the New Moon in Scorpio on November 13, 2023, and see what is coming full circle around this time. Scorpio doesn’t just rule aspects of communication in your life but does so with a deep and transformative air. Lean into and honor what you want so that you can finally say yes to the destiny that is meant for you.

Luckiest day for Libra: Tuesday, April 23

As you continue on this path in 2024, knowing it will bring great transformation but unsure what that may mean, you are being given consistent confirmation along your journey that you are on the right track. It would be best if you remembered that while the goal of the energy is to bring to your fate and your highest self, it does mean that you need to release what no longer resonates or is meant for you. Focus on creating space in your life, trusting that as events unfold, you won’t just have the life you’ve dreamed of — but the wealth.

The Scorpio Full Moon will occur on Tuesday, April 23, in your house of wealth, value, and self-worth, bringing to fruition the confirmation that you, indeed, are on the right path in your life. You’ve had to make some important decisions recently, not just about what you want for yourself but also regarding who you allow in your inner circle. This is helping you learn that who you surround yourself with has as much an effect on your life as what you choose to work for. Be ready to receive the financial blessings that will arrive with the Full Moon, knowing it may come through in a work matter but could also arrive unexpectedly — but at the perfect time to allow you to continue to grow into the most amazing new chapter of your life.

Luckiest day for Scorpio: Thursday, April 25

Recently, there has been a strong pull for you to find or create a space in your life where you genuinely feel like you belong. Whether it’s in your home setting, career, or social circles, you’ve been wanting to shake things up and do things differently but haven’t yet figured out how to start doing that. Your recent energy isn’t just about what you want but a new part of your self-care that allows you to truly see how you can upgrade your life to make it your own.

On Thursday, April 25, Mercury will station direct in Aries, highlighting themes of determination, boundaries, and prioritizing your well-being. This area of your life is complex as it asks that you make some tougher decisions, especially as you learn that your feelings and dreams for life have to come first — even above those that you may care about. The most magical moment arrives when you realize that challenging is only code for the new. That is the path to not just feeling more like yourself but being able to carve out your space in the world where you can finally and freely flourish into your best self.

Luckiest day for Sagittarius: Tuesday, April 23

You are moving through some deep energy in the week of April 22 as you are feeling the pull to focus more on your childhood dreams and what brings you the most joy — but you may be learning how to find balance with where your intuition is leading you. The divine combination of Scorpio and Aries energy in the week of April 22 gives you an epiphany moment regarding your dreams. Still, you may also realize that you need to make some changes to make it happen. The idea here is to understand that you may have to prolong gratification to attract the fully abundant life you seek — but also trust that it will be worth it.

Scorpio energy rules over your intuition and dreams. Because Full Moons are known for bringing sudden insights, you can expect to receive divine guidance on Tuesday, April 23. The Full Moon in Scorpio will help you acknowledge what you really want to do in this life and your purpose — but to achieve that, you will have to recognize that you aren’t in a race any longer but a marathon. When you can dedicate yourself fully to making your dream a reality, trusting in the rewards that are in store for you, then it becomes easier to choose what’s best for yourself in the long run rather than simply just in the moment.

Luckiest day for Capricorn: Tuesday, April 23

The Scorpio Full Moon will rise on Tuesday, April 23, activating themes of a deeper awareness and commitment to attracting a life of luck and abundance. You have made major strides in your life over the past year, not just in your career but in being able to know precisely what you want and deserve. Because of this, your energy has also shifted, as you are more open to risk, and it’s helped you begin to attract new opportunities. You can be grateful for what you have achieved and still know you are destined for more.

On Tuesday, April 23, the Scorpio Full Moon will rise and help to make a long-held wish come true. Scorpio rules over themes of wishes, such as the one for abundance, as well as learning that working with others in keyways can be the very thing needed to push you to the next level of success. Full Moons provide a moment of fruition. In this case, it also represents a breakthrough moment for you to fully seize a new reality taking shape in your life. Branch out, make connections, and trust that what you wish is already manifesting.

Luckiest day for Aquarius: Tuesday, April 23

When you realize that you truly are a free spirit, you can tap into more of your natural gifts and talents. This is seen more intensely in your professional life as you tend to shift career paths, majors, or jobs more frequently than others. It’s not about being less committed to your success, but only that you are in a constant state of professional transformation as Scorpio rules over this part of your life. To make the most of this energy, it's important to recognize that your greatest source of luck is simply being able to shine through who you truly are.

The Scorpio Full Moon will brighten the nighttime sky on Tuesday, April 23, bringing to fruition an important catalyst in your career. You have been thinking recently about shifting roles, companies, or colleges. This is all in an effort to feel more aligned, valued, or compensated for your talents. You’ve also been biding your time as you knew it wasn’t yet time to act. Each step of this process has been an important one, but you’ve also now arrived at the point when a decision will have to be made, as you will realize you can no longer delay the inevitable. Use this energy to start networking or applying to new jobs — or education programs. Mercury will be direct in just a few days on Thursday, April 25. So it will be safe to move forward, but you must also move with the Full Moon in Scorpio and trust that what is revealed is for your benefit.

Luckiest day for Pisces: Tuesday, April 23

You have spent enough time preparing your wings. Now, you must take the opportunities presented to you and see just how far you can soar. There has been a great deal of work behind the scenes recently as you tend to dream privately or begin working on a secret project. Don’t let anyone tell you that you’re wrong for keeping the best ideas to yourself because it’s given you a chance to find confidence in a state of preparedness. As much as you’ve been focused and busy working on your dreams, you are nearing a point where life will start to pick up rapidly, urging you to stretch those beautiful wings and fly.

On Tuesday, April 23, the Scorpio Full Moon will illuminate themes related to luck, abundance, travel, success, and new beginnings. You have been praying for a breakthrough moment, but that doesn’t mean that you will have complete control over how it occurs. This means you must trust that everything is happening exactly as it’s meant to. If you feel drawn from your comfort zone, recognize that you’re ready for this new era in your life. Reflect on the New Moon in Scorpio, which occurred on November 13, 2023, to help you understand what you will be asked to expand on with this Full Moon. You are ready to step into greater abundance and to fully realize each one of your dreams is in the process of becoming the reality you live.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.