Accurate Horoscope For April 4, 2024

Explore your uniqueness and zodiac signs. We are at a place in time where permission to look inward has arrived. On April 4, not only does the planet of love move into Aries, but it joins Mercury retrograde and the Sun. The Moon will be in the humanitarian sign, Aquarius. Aquarius, paired with so much cardinal Aries energy, reminds us not to lose ourselves when helping others. This day has a special message for each zodiac sign in astrology. Here is what is in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, April 04, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, friends are where it's at and today you may find that you're most comfortable around the people you know than strangers. While you area almost always down to meet new people, working through your personal and professional network seems to be best for you on days like this. With the Moon in Aquarius, take advantage of your social media reach. Tweet, post on your LinkedIn or send out a few connection requests. See where your relationships can take you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your career can bloom under today's energy, especially if you work remotely (or want to. The Moon will be working through your career and social status sector. So, if you want to find a new job that allows you to work hybrid or remotely, apply. This is also a great day for reaching out to colleagues on LinkedIn and writing positive reviews or recommendations. Everyone appreciates when you put in a kind word, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What do you want to learn, Gemini? With the Moon in Aquarius, today is the perfect time to brush up on your knowledge and learn a few trivia facts. If you plan to go out this evening, check out various spots that may offer a trivia night where you can wow your friends with all the random knowledge you've compiled over the years.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Have joint accounts with a friend, family or maybe a child? Today is a good day to review bank statements or credit card statements to make sure everything looks the way it should. It's a great day for calling creditors to see if your good repayment history can get you a lowered interest rate. Anything that is related to shared income, money streams or loans, focus on today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This day is ideal for working on your business partnerships. Use this day to write letters to colleagues to let them know you appreciate their business. Send emails to former customers to remind them that you're still there to help whenever they need to. If you work in a business that depends on referrals for sales, this is a great day for inviting former clients to send their vetted recommendations your way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a great day to work out some of the problems related to your routine and schedule. If you have scheduling conflicts for pressing appointments, spend some time this afternoon rescheduling and moving things around. You may find it's much easier to move things around on your schedule today, thanks to the Aquarius Moon.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a day where doing your own thing works out nicely for you. If you have the day off from work, spend a little time doing something crafty or different than you ordinarily do. Go out and spend time in nature. Drop by a local no-kill shelter and deliver your old towels or blankets. If you enjoy supporting organizations that help impoverished people in your community, like a soup kitchen or a food bank, consider making a grocery donation.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a wonderful day for doing things that make you feel connected and in touch with your home life. Wear your comfy clothes. Plan to order pizza or your favorite takeout. Watch movies and spend a little downtime with family, reminiscing about the past. Enjoy a few belly laughs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

'What a pleasant surprise' can be the sweetest words you hear today if you decide to reach out to old friends and family to see how they are doing. With the Moon activating your communication sector, your sociability goes up a notch. You will enjoy being connected with others. You may find intellectual conversation deliciously stimulating and enjoyable.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's always nice to find a special buy and pick it up to display in your home. If you love going to Goodwill or thrift stores, then today is your luckiest day of the week. You may find a nice item to buy for a good deal. Consider art, pieces that are unique and can be refurbished and items that are hard to find.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is your day to shine. With the Moon in your sign, dedicate a few hours to care for yourself and your needs. Catch up on phone calls. Make appointments for car repairs. Update your email signature and voicemail. Send out any correspondence that needs to go out via snail mail and pick up a few post stamps to keep at home for future use, even if you don't mail often.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes, you must walk away from the past and forget what happened. Today, you are ready to stop losing sleep over the things in life you can't control. This day can be for setting clear and well-defined boundaries. You don't have to explain yourself, Pisces. You simply have to decide what you will and will not tolerate any more to pursue happiness in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.