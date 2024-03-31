Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For April 1, 2024

It's April 1, 2024. If you're having fun with friends, celebrating April Fool's Day or simply curious about what the day will bring, here's a single tarot card reading for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, April 01, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reverse

Now that you have your freedom, what will you do with it? You have broken free from restrictions that held you back. You can choose to rebuild your life in any way that you want. Don't squander this opportunity by filling the void with something to avoid feeling lonely. Instead, pick things that grow you spiritually, mentally and emotionally. Build yourself up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Do you know what you want? Life and love can be confusing at times. You may be unsure what your needs and desires are right now. Are you looking at what other people have and comparing yourself to them? Perhaps you have become comfortable and don't see a need to change anything right now. Spend today trying to figure it out. It's good to reflect and think about the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Be confident in what you feel. If you are sure about what you desire from your relationship, speak up about it. Why wait to see if your partner or friend will approach the subject That only leads to wasted time. If you know, lead. It's good to be the one who initiates these conversations.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

The past only looks like it was better than what you have now. You may be reflecting on an ex-love and feeling like your relationship was much better than being single. What you need are new memories to replace the old ones. You will see the future as much brighter when. you fill it with promising opportunities.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You like to worry over nothing. But it can be hard not to when a friend has been going through a tough time, and you wish their life would get better soon. This tarot card is a positive sign. It relates to improvements in someone's life that you are associated with. You may be getting a few prayers answered while a friend will finally have their wishes come true. It can feel so good it's almost as though the good news happened to you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You can't help who you fall for. Someone in your life is so charismatic that there's a good chance you will be swept you off your feet in no time. It's going to be one laugh after another. You may not know what the future holds, but you are eager to find out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

The mind is incredible. Once you have decided to do something, it's as though you have already attained your goal. Visualize what you want. See yourself having it, and allow yourself all the wonderful emotions that come with knowing you didn't stop until you got what you wanted.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

It's amazing how love finds you when you least expect it to. You could be at the store or out with friends when you meet someone who melts your heart. Today could be your day to meet someone with whom you experience instant chemistry and attraction. Love, as they say, 'just walks in.'

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Pat yourself on the back. It's time to celebrate, Sagittarius. A long-awaited moment in time is finally here. You completed what you said you would do. The result leaves you feeling incredible. You're appreciated by the people who count on you, and you feel great about yourself!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

How do you cultivate a nurturing relationship with someone you love? Start small with an intentional mindset. Plan to listen and to hear. Ask for your partner to open up and work on feeling comfortable and safe together. Aim to keep things judgment-free.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Leaving a situation can feel like the right solution if there seems to be no hope in the future. Rather than giving up completely or turning your back on a friend, take a little bit of a break. A nap, some food and space can do you a world of good.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You're ready for the next chapter of your life to begin. This will require you to let go of the things and people you love and move toward your dream. You don't need to allow a little bit of pain to hold you back. You're free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.