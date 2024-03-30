The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 31

It's the last day of the month, and we are just three days away from the Quarter Moon in Capricorn. A single tarot card reading is here for each zodiac sign to help provide insight, advice, suggestions and information for March 31, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Every relationship goes through tough times, but it's how you handle those moments that reveal what you have together as a team. This day is asking for you to be intentional with your actions. Choose your words wisely. You may not be able to control how your significant other behaves, but you can take pride in how you choose to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a lot of wonderful traits going for you, Taurus, and you would do well to acknowledge them. Dabble today. Exercise your talents. Extend your wings and try something you've not tried before. Stretch and challenge yourself beyond your limitation to see how magnificent you truly are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

It's time to celebrate. This weekend can be a regular party for you, Gemini. You can enjoy the improved weather and feel the strat of string down to your bones. It's a great day to be optimistic about the future. Plan something fun to look forward to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Inner courage is a strength others may not see, but you can feel it. You may not want to talk about your problems when you're going through a difficult time. Being silent can leave you feeling alone. This tarot card lets you know that the universe is with you and helping to guide your path toward healing and change. Soon you'll be ready to open up and share your experience with others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You're ready to start a new journey, and the first step is often the hardest. Right now is a good day to plot and plan your action steps. You can write them down, commit to them, and structure your steps so that you feel secure about what you will do to succeed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of wands, reversed

Acknowledge your feelings. It's the first step to reclaiming your power. This tarot card reveals how life can be unexpectedly filled with challenges. You may feel overwhelmed by what's happening, and it may appear that things won't ever get better. They will, though, Virgo. Emotions have a strange way of being so strong that you can get caught in the undertow of sorrow. Be present in the moment, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Take your pwn good advice, Libra. You're so good at letting others know they can be gentle with themselves. This time, though, it's your turn to focus on inner healing and self-love. You may not think you need it, but there is always room for feeding and nurturing your soul.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Every relationship experiences some dynamic, but this time, someone is trying to be in control. There may be a need to talk about the boundaries and rules of your relationship. You may have a strong personality, and your partner could be a powerhouse, too. Together, you can be quite a power couple. Instead of fighting with each other, figure out how to be a team.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you tired of waiting for life to happen? This tarot card is a warning that you are waiting for someone to do what they said they would do. You might buy into their excess and waste your time. Start living your life the way you want to do. Instead of hoping this person will show up for you, you can do so for yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Trust your intuition. It's one of the most powerful traits you can ever master. You might have ignored it in the past, but today is a new day. Tune in to your inner voice and listen. Trust it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Do you sense something is off, but you can't put your finger on it? What if you're right? It's a great feeling when you sense something and do what your heart says to do. Passing these psychic tests helps you to learn how to trust yourself more.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

A good friend may surprise you with a brilliant idea. Their vision could be so out of bounds and futuristic you can hardly imagine what it would look like or how you would accomplish it. However, just because a concept is foreign now doesn't mean it's impossible. Why not dare to dream?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.