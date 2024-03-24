March 25, 2024 Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

Full Moons capture our attention, and when we experience the lunar eclipse during the Full Moon in Libra, a few zodiac signs discover that they need to make changes in love. This has a unique impact on a few zodiac signs, specifically Aries and Libra, since this is where the solar and lunar eclipses take place this year. Here's what the stars have to reveal about Monday's love horoscope.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 25, 2024:

Aries

Make room for love, Aries. Sometimes, a friendship isn't meant to last, and a new partner could highlight this reality in your life. You may find there's an internal struggle on what to do. You may not have to do anything. When your heart prepares you to be with your soulmate, the universe starts to close the doors that no longer need to be opened.

Taurus

Your daily habits really do define you, Taurus. You may have certain ways you like to do things when you are single, but when you're in a new relationship, those same things need to be adjusted. This may be a day when you come to terms with the fact that there's a clear division between the life you had and the one ahead of you. It may be a little challenging, but for love, you'll do what you think needs to be done.

Gemini

You love romance, but something else is more essential to a love life that lasts, and that is being there for someone through good and bad times. Today, you may feel a strong desire to shower the person you love with your help. Rather than spend time buying flowers or cooking a candlelight dinner, showing up to give support, financially or emotionally may be the way to your partner's heart.

Cancer

Are you attracting the same type of person repeatedly when dating? You may find yourself looking for a particular feeling when with a mate, which could be how to heal your heart from the past. However, you may be ready to experience a different kind of love. When dating, focus on building connections rather than finding someone who meets the wants you've listed on your desired partner list.

Leo

Of course, you want to be heard in love, but today, one thing being asked of you is to listen. Listening to your partner or a love interest can help you to discover things about them you didn't know. The more you know a person, the more you can provide support and show that you care.

Virgo

Money is such a complex topic to address when your budget feels over-extended or you do not agree with your partner about what to buy or save. Today is ideal for creating a budget. You can begin by making an appointment with a financial advisor who can help you to define your couple's goals. Remember the goal is to have the life you both desire but also to create financial stability.

Libra

Awareness is so critical in love, and when you are in a relationship, knowing who you are and what you need is essential. You may have felt a little lost lately when it comes to romance. But now it's time to cultivate a life of self-love and self-care. You can express your individuality and feel respected by your mate.

Scorpio

It's tough to let go of someone you once loved, even if it's just in memory. On this day, something miraculous could happen. You may find a photo or something that reminds you about an ex and not feel sad. It may be that you're finally over that person, and you can safely say you've moved on. You've healed.

Sagittarius

A blind date? Meeting someone isn't easy, and you may be tired of trying to meet your soulmate through a dating app or online. Your friendship circle could be a safe bet on finding your true love. Your friends have already vetted this person. It could feel like you're meeting a person you already know. Ask a friend to set you up. See where things lead.

Capricorn

No more low standards when it comes to love. You may have allowed someone to disrespect you, but this day marks a new chapter of your life. You desire mutual respect and trust. While you may have been more tolerant of unkindness or treated poorly, this day is different. You want to be loved, cared for and honored like you do others.

Aquarius

You are ready to see results in love, and this day helps you to put things into perspective. You could go to counseling and read self-help books on love, but unless your partner is doing the work too, it can feel like you're hitting a dead end. Today you may put your foot down. You may issue an ultimatum.

Pisces

Sharing a secret about your past is a powerful way to grow intimacy and trust. But should you do it? You may feel like this is the right thing to do, but your hesitation is a sign that you're best off not doing it.

You can focus your energy on the future. Build solid memories that last and remind you why you're together and what you can accomplish as a team.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.