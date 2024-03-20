Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On March 21, 2024

Venus will transit over the Pisces degree helping us to learn to let go when we need to move on in love.
By Aria Gmitter
Written on Mar 20, 2024
Photo: Susannah Townsend via baseimage/Grytsaj via Getty Images/Heart3D via daragraphic
The Moon will be in Leo, and the Sun will be in Aries. Venus will remain in Pisces at the 12th degree. This energy reveals how we change on March 21, 2024, as told by each zodiac sign's love horoscope.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 21, 2024:
Aries
Don't give up who you are to find love in someone else. Sometimes, the red flags take time to appear, but when you see them, recognize them for what they are. Prioritize quality conversations and time so you can learn more about one another and truly come to terms with who you are.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Taurus
Embrace vulnerability as a strength, Taurus, and don't be afraid to show your softer side to the one you love. Being vulnerable allows you to connect with your partner where they are and grow from the experience.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Gemini
You can set things up to help make a relationship last forever. Choose partnerships that function as allies to help you both navigate and transition into your time together. Pick friends who seem happy and hopeful about their future and that of their partners.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs And Their Conniving Traits
Cancer
Love teaches you so much, Cancer. On this day, you can close the door on the past. However, that doesn't mean it can't be useful in the future. Blog about your emotions or share them openly on TikTok. People need to hear the message, 'You're not alone.'
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Leo
You can't control love most of the time, even if you tried. You may find it hard to resist a specific person because of their unique traits and talents. You may find yourself taken in and enamored by their beautiful personality. This is a wonderful day for expressing your feelings and acting on those genuine emotions.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Virgo
Is it time for a breakup? As much as you may hate admitting that you no longer feel the same, the truth is you don't. You could continue to try, but with Venus in your sector of commitments approaching, Saturn the planet that can rule endings, you may decide to make the hard choice and ask to move on.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Libra
You're ready for healthy love with all the wonderful things that come along with being in a positive relationship. This is a great day to update your dating app activity and pay for the premium membership. You may find it so much easier to get attention, which is ultimately what you've been praying for.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Scorpio
Now that winter is gone and summer is here, a fling can come to a close. You may find this to be bittersweet. It's sad when you have loved and lost, but for you, this may be a new season for love, but not with either of you remaining the same.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Sagittarius
Are you ready to become a parent? Is it time to decide if you want to be a mom or a dad? Family is so essential to love, as it's the first place you learn about what it means to be a kind and giving person. Today, you may even be toying with the idea of starting your own family.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Capricorn
Talking about something may have felt right in the moment, but now you may desire to end the conversation and move on to other things. This is a day to ask your significant other if you can mutually hit the rest button and start again in love. Their answer could be 'yes'.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Related Stories From YourTango:
Aquarius
Invest in your relationship, Aquarius. This is a great day to find something new and novel to do together. Perhaps try couple journaling, going to counseling just for a tune-up, or spending a little time together on a new hobby that involves nature.
RELATED: Aquarius Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Aquarians & Their Personalities
Pisces
Be confident. Love finds you where you are. You don't have to go looking for a new relationship today. Self-love and focusing on what makes you happy can lead you to the person who finds you to be their perfect match.
RELATED: The Complete 2024 Pisces Horoscope, Broken Down By Month
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.