One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On March 23, 2024

It's the weekend, zodiac signs, and with a new day comes another tarot card reading. Your one-card tarot reading for all zodiac signs in astrology is here for Saturday. Enjoy!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Have you lost interest in something (or someone) you used to love? Just because you feel bored right now doesn't necessarily mean your feelings are lost.

You could be tired, burned out, and need some me-time. Try something new. Allow yourself a moment to not think about what changed. You could miss it and go back to normal, feeling renewed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Are you falling for a friend? The time you've spent together lately could be the cause of your budding love affair. Quality time is a fast track to falling hard in love with you. You may not realize how deeply this person connects to your heart until you start to create memories.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

If you don't stand up for yourself, who will? When you feel like people are taking you for granted, you can choose to become less available or tell them how you feel.

Speaking your truth can give you a greater sense of peace because you can reason with each other. Rather than holding negative emotions in your heart, you can let them out and resolve them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Feeling lonely? It's good to admit when you are feeling a strong sense of disconnect with others. Being lonely can actually be a good thing because it allows you to get to know yourself and stimulates creative thinking.

However, spending too much time alone can make you sad. Make a plan to spend time doing fun things with friends soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

What goals have you set for yourself lately? Personal growth gives you a greater sense of confidence and helps you remain intentional with your life. This day is perfect for choosing one skill you want to acquire before the month ends. So, Leo, what will it be?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Do you feel jealous of a good friend? When your best friend has met someone, and you're still single, you may feel lost and left out. Try not to think your friend is leaving you behind because they have someone new.

This may be a great way to expand your friendship circle. You may even meet someone special for yourself through their new boyfriend.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You're ready to get into business, but now you have a positive problem to solve. You need to find good and proper business opportunities. You can find your target niche and see where a problem needs to be solved, but no one is marketing to it. You can study various markets. Even if you only have many questions, it's a starting point.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You don't want much right now. In fact, you'd sacrifice your time and energy over and over again for the right person. You just want to know that they appreciate all you do. A simple thank you would mean the world to you today, and even though you don't want to, ask for it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

What's that feeling taking over your emotions? Oh, yes. You're falling in love. You have this incredible yearning for a special person, and the coolest part is that they feel the same way you do. Things are starting to become real, and this relationship, whatever it is called, feels good to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You know you have good instincts. Time and again, you've seen how your gut feeling has been proven right. But sometimes, you second-guess yourself. You think you are wrong, but nope, you're right.

Today's tarot card is a sure sign to trust yourself. You might not know why you feel a certain way, but you don't need to. You just need to believe in yourself. The truth will eventually come out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Anger is contagious. You can tell when someone is hot under the collar and looking for an argument. You can duck, react, or turn your attention inward while their heat cools.

Half the time, a person's unhappiness has nothing to do with you. They have to learn how to self-regulate, and if you get involved, you stop them from learning and working on improving themselves.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

You can wait for the other person to call it quits, or you can do what you know needs to be done and do it yourself. It's not easy to say to the one you still love that you don't see the relationship going where you both envisioned it would.

This confrontation is also an act of love, perhaps a different one. Letting someone go can be one of the greatest acts of love and gifts you ever give because it allows them to find their true destiny, even if it's not with you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.