We are in protective mode, zodiac signs. The Moon in Libra brings a strong desire to put things back in order in our lives, especially when it comes to relationships that are out of balance. The Sun is in Aries, and this provides us with a bit of edginess since we also take strong consideration of our own needs and wants. This plays out in a unique way for each zodiac sign in astrology. Here's what's in store from Aries through Pisces this Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Start small, Aries. The Sun in your sign brings attention to your health and wellness. Set up a regular health and fitness routine. Schedule out the best time to go to the gym. Or, if you prefer to take a class try line dancing, ballroom or salsa. Make exercise fun and you're more likely to stay with the commitment you make to yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nurturer your inner self, Taurus. The Sun in Aries brings attention to your spirituality. Establish a daily spiritual practice. You can begin with a few moments of meditation. If you want to dive more deeply into what you can do with your mind, consider learning about the Silva Method or read a book by a guru you admire.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Stay in touch, Gemini. The Sun in Aries brings attention to your friendships. This brings up the fact that people often stray from their friendships when they begin to date. If you've become distant from friends you ordinarily talk with or do things with, consider reaching out. Something could have happened, but knowing you're cared for is also good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take the time to define your career goals, Cancer. The Sun in Aries brings attention to your career and social status. So it's a good time to remember that what you measure, you can grow. This is a great day for evaluating your professional routines and seeing where you can improve. You can improve by enrolling in a workshop or taking a certain course at school. The bonus is that you can network when meeting others who are interested in the same things you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Maximize your learning experiences, Leo. The Sun in Aries brings attention to your education, and this is the time to aim for something bigger than yourself. Perhaps you'll want to improve your study habits. You could find the perfect partner for studying. Above all, try to stay flexible.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Is debt worrying you lately, Virgo? This is the time to establish your boundaries and dealbreakers when it comes to borrowing or lending money. Financial matters come into play, and your resolve could be tested by overspending or the stretching of your budget. You may have to take the lead when it comes to working with creditors to work out a payment plan for monies owed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes, you have to compromise in relationships. The Sun in Aries brings attention to your commitments. Establish boundaries, not to distance yourself from loved ones, but to draw you closer. Let the other person know you're trying to meet them halfway. You may want to quit sometimes, but your actions can stay consistent.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to buckle down and get serious. The Sun in Aries brings attention to your responsibilities. Be realistic and get organized with how to stay on top of everything. Accepting ownership and taking measures to set yourself up for greatness is key.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Make time for fun, Sag. The Sun in Aries brings attention to your creativity. Tapping into that side of you may require detachment from more rigid ways of thinking. Let go of expectations and do things like listening to music to help you get in a flow state. Have fun with it, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Set a place where you can let your guard down. The Sun in Aries brings attention to your home. It is all about being intentional about curating a cozy and comforting atmosphere. This may mean minimizing through decluttering or being more deliberate about purchases for your home. Notice how things make you feel and the atmospheres you wish to create, then act accordingly!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Open up and express yourself, Aquarius. The Sun in Aries brings attention to your communication. It isn't always easy, but what worthwhile thing is? Don't be afraid to take the lead in active listening or being straightforward about your point of view. Transparency, understanding, and honesty are the keys. Having the hard conversations now can lead to a lot of goodness later on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You've got this, Pisces. The Sun in Aries brings attention to your money. Similarly to how little purchases can add up, small investments or changes can be promising, too. While a hefty topic like the kind can be intimidating, take steps from where you are at. Don't let a large checkbox stop you from starting here and now. You got this, pieces!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.