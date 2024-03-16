5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Have The Luckiest Weekly Horoscopes From March 18 - 24, 2024

Fve Chinese zodiac signs — Rat, Rooster, Ox, Goat, and Pig — will be the luckiest this week under this cosmic energy, and there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too!

I Ching hexagram of luck this week: Earth over Fire (#36), changing to Fire over Heaven (#14).

Meaning: The I Ching #36 and #14 remind us to be mindful of the realities of the world as we engage with it. If envious folks surround you, don't reveal your secrets.

If you have supportive people around you, ask for help when you need it. If you experience a ton of good luck, express your gratitude for the blessing and light some incense for the ancestors.

That's how you will know what to do with luck when it finally finds you. After all, many lottery winners suddenly have relatives and friends crawling out of the woodwork to attach themselves to them.

The wise ones always know who their real friends are and who are only there to take advantage of them. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between March 18 and March 24.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of March 18 - 24, 2024:

1. Rat: Smart luck

Rat Chinese zodiac sign years: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Rat, your luck this week is tied to your intellect and presence of mind. If you can read between the lines and act appropriately in situations while holding your goals firmly in mind, you will succeed. Luck will be the wind beneath your wings, lifting you to greater heights.

Meditation can help you achieve this state more easily, so try to start your day with it each morning this week. You can, alternatively, practice focused breathing as well to help you be more grounded and aware of your environment.

2. Rooster: An intriguing opening

Rooster Chinese zodiac sign years: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Rooster, your luck this week has a mysterious quality. You won't know when it comes to you, but it will be obvious when it appears. For most of you, this has something to do with competitors and competition. So be prepared for a mighty change.

If you feel called to, work with clear quartz this week to help you stay focused and clear-headed. It will also enable you to know when this mysterious luck flows in, and your intuition will alert you to its presence.

3. Ox: Cooking luck

Ox Chinese zodiac sign years: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Ox, this is odd luck, for sure. Try to cook your meals this week, even if you do it only once. Your intuition and subconscious mind will speak more clearly to you when you do this, enabling you to solve problems that are becoming burdensome.

If some of you enter a trance-like state during this, it's probably because you are extra sensitive to the Moon as it waxes towards a full Moon lunar eclipse.

If you feel called, work with red-colored crystals this week. They can be Red Jasper, Fire Agate, Carnelian, or something else. They will bring you luck and grounding so you can remember the intuitive insights you gain while cooking.

4. Goat: Spoken luck

Goat Chinese zodiac sign years: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Goat, your luck this week is tied to your ability to listen and speak. The former is important because listening will help you act on opportunities when you learn about them. The latter is important because it will help you manifest what you desire through the spoken word.

This also means you need to be careful of what you say this week. Negative talk will be detrimental at this time and may manifest what you don't want. And while no one is asking you to be toxic positive, focus more on what you want than what you dislike.

5. Pig: Love & luck

Pig Chinese zodiac sign years: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Pig, your luck this week will act through your love life. It won't be restricted to romance. Some of you will discover new ideas, meet new friends, and come across new adventures because of your love life, regardless of whether you are single or in a relationship.

Others of you will walk away from something toxic because luck will reveal an important truth to you that will protect you from greater suffering in the future.

If you feel called to, express your gratitude to the ether when this luck comes your way. It will keep the cycle of positivity open in your life, inviting more positive energy.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.