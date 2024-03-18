What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect The Week Of March 18, Per The Tarot

This is a week that brings opportunity for many. Having set the cards out prior, one can't help but notice that this week's reading has many potentially 'good' cards reading in their reversed state. This suggests right off the bat that we are about to be humbled. This is helpful advice, and we should think of ourselves as forewarned in this regard.

While this week has its definite highs, we should be aware that everything we do will lead us to the point where we have to judge ourselves on what is right and what is wrong for us. This week brings many opportunities. We all know the key to making any opportunity a success is thinking about its worth and, of course, asking ourselves the right question: Is this right for me?

This is the make-or-break part of the week. If we keep our eyes on the prize — which also implies that staying positive is KEY here—we can overcome whatever obstacles may stand in our way without a hitch. In other words, we can consciously make this week go our way if we put our minds to it.

Weekly tarot horoscope for March 18 - 24, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Traditional Meaning: All over the place, ruin, destruction, chaos, lack of aforethought, need for regrouping, disorder, messiness, saying things you don't mean.

Real Life Insight: Well, it most certainly does look like you either overextended yourself or simply took on too much to do. What's going on is that others are now depending on you to finish up. Here you are, unable to do so because you've taken on too many responsibilities. You're looking at a week that shows you that you need to schedule your activities in a way that can benefit you and others.

Positive Light: There's always a positive light for you, Aries, because even though you take the blows like a champ, you never stay down. What you can learn from this week's experience is to pace yourself. Don't worry too much about being praised for your work or actions; people already know you're great. You don't have to stick with overachieving as a goal. It's all in the pace. Therein lies your success.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Judgment

Traditional Meaning: Status update, change in plans, renewal, looking forward to the future, positive energy, outcome, vision, focus on what is good in your life, continuing to do good.

Real Life Insight: What's going on in your life, Taurus, is that you finally see how everything is just now falling into place. The only thing that might get you down is the idea that it's all not here at once and that there's still time to wait for your brilliant and healthful plans to manifest in the exact way you want them to.

Positive Light: The great thing about you and this week is that you feel proactive and ready together. If you have to wait a little bit longer for some dream to come true, then you know what to do to help it along. Staying positive and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not only keeping your body in good shape; your mind is getting sharper all the time, Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Jealousy, envy, wanting what the other person has and making a big deal out of it, acting silly and obvious but in a negative way, desire, illusion, delusion and foolishness.

Real Life Insight: What you may be feeling during this week is that you've been overlooked up again. There's a reality to this, Gemini, and it's here to teach you a good lesson. What you see as rejection is not a negative thing. What's going on in your life from March 18 - 24, 2024, is that you are finally coming to understand that certain things or people are not a part of your life. With this knowledge, you can free yourself from further expectations.

Positive Light: This is the week when you can absolutely move away from locking in on an outcome that you've finally come to know is not going to work out for you. Just accept that there are alternate paths to take. In love, as well as in business, shows you that nothing is over. You may have to adjust, but adaptability, in this case, is pure intelligence.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Traditional Meaning: too many thoughts, disquiet, troubled mind, opposition, polarity, dwelling over loss, thinking about and predicting bad things to come, wondering who's going to 'stab you in the back' next.

Real Life Insight: What feels like you're really in a bind during March 18 - 24, 2024, is really only you trying to figure out what your next move will be. In other words, this week has you pulling back to take a good, long think. You may feel oppressed, but that's only because you really and truly want to get to the bottom of it all so that your next move 'can' be the right one.

Positive Light: It's easy to see how this week is all about self-reflection and less about participation or action. While you'll have to go through the same chores and duties as everyone else, you'll also be spending a good amount of time really thinking things through, which will absolutely lead you to a better place so that your next decisions will be on the mark and successful.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

Traditional Meaning: Study, learning, education, willingness to learn, enthusiasm for new topics, bringing messages, receiving messages, playing by the rules, management.

Real Life Insight: March 18 - 24, 2024, shows you that you are ready, willing, and able to take on something new and possibly big. No matter what the topic is, you are enamored with it. What's going on in your life right now is that this new hobby or interest has you captivated and extraordinarily curious about it in all the right ways.

Positive Light: Being inquisitive is like a spark that lights the fire in your mind, Leo. You will see that one thing leads to another during this time in terms of you being interested in something new. What holds your interest will morph into a new interest, a new week, and then the week after that. If you stay on this path, you'll be enchanted almost every day.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Traditional Meaning: Very severe feelings, sadness, feminine concepts, fake behavior, bigotry, deception, prude-like behavior, false persona, fake front of power.

Real Life Insight: It seems that you've taken on the position of authority. Now, you are not even slightly interested in anyone challenging you, which could have people wanting to challenge you simply because you seem so rigid and unwavering in your opinion. This sets you up as a target, but you are ready to defend yourself and your ideology 'to the death.'

Positive Light: The positive twist here is that you will meet someone this week who will show you that being challenged isn't always a hostile act, and by hearing this person out, you may actually learn something life-changing. So, even though you are very hardcore about a particular topic, you can still learn to soften up a bit due to a lesson that will show you another way to look at it all this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Ordinarily, this card represents a person, possibly someone who is sly, clever, able, wily in their ways, or overly expressive. In reverse, this card means austerity, discipline, having to up your game, and needing to take things more seriously—severity, at times, and a need for order.

Real Life Insight: When you don't come through with something that was expected of you, you tend to beat yourself up over it, even if it's in private. You aren't fond of letting people think you are down on yourself, but this card suggests that you got something wrong this week that has you feeling very down on yourself. What you might be doing is taking it too far, Libra.

Positive Light: This is the prime opportunity for you to weigh and balance your actions to see what really works and what is just you thinking that you can accomplish more than is possible in your world. What's great here is that this is the week you 'get it' and see that it's not 'your fault.' You recognize how to prevent disaster in the future and see your way through it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Foolish love, misunderstandings in love affairs, the wrong idea in love, wanting more than you can have, being insincere to someone who trusts you, jealousy, one-upmanship in romance.

Real Life Insight: This week, March 18 - 24, 2024, shows you that you can't always get what you want, even if it's in the love department. You've convinced yourself that you are the one who should always get what you want. This week shows you that you can be jealous and that your jealousy doesn't do much for anything, especially not for you.

Positive Light: If you can take a step back and witness your actions, you'll see that you need not have poured as much emotion into this situation as you have. And when you see that you feel a lot better about yourself because you made a conscious effort to balance those emotions, you'll remember to do the same in the future.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Strength, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Weakness, lack of energy, wasted energy, abuse of power, disruption, discord, giving up, lacking drive, apathy.

Real Life Insight: This week kicks you in the butt in terms of physical and mental energy as you tend to talk yourself into great feats of power while not being able to deliver as well as you thought. You have a personal best to beat, and that means you need to pace yourself. This week has you trying to do more than you are capable of, which, for you, can be humbling.

Positive Light: Well, this week shows you that you can, indeed, do everything you want and accomplish it all if you're patient and do it the right way. You see yourself as a winner, but to win, you need to go step by step and do it the right way. Your victorious vision of yourself is totally possible, but it's along the lines of 'practice makes perfect.'

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles

Traditional Meaning: Acquiring possessions, getting stuff, gathering things, feeling secure, feeling rich, gifts, inheritance, money, and safety.

Real Life Insight: Now and then, you like to kick back and enjoy the feeling that you've worked very hard. If that work has led you to a place where all you want to do is reflect on your success, then so be it. It's your life, and you'll do whatever you want because you feel good about being you and you love what you do. You are happy and content.

Positive Light: This week of rest and reflection boosts your confidence. It also shows you that if you take time out to rest and recoup, you can go back in even harder. You are success-driven. You know that all of your success is based on practical timing, which implies balance and coordination of time.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Traditional Meaning: Degradation, destroying relationships, feeling destructive, changing plans at the wrong time, changing your mind on the spot, unreliable behavior, dishonor, loss.

Real Life Insight: When someone gets in your face this week and tells you that you should be doing something differently, at first, you'll want to brush them off as pushy as you don't feel anyone has a right to suggest anything to you. What disturbs you is that you take what they have to say seriously, as they might have just given you an insight that you weren't ready to hear.

Positive Light: What you can do is take the time to consider their words for truth. If anything they say rings true, then try to figure out why this idea is getting to you and what you can do about it to either reject or accept it. There's much to learn this week, Aquarius. By staying open, you'll at least be able to choose what is right or wrong for you, but the key is staying open.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands, reversed

Traditional Meaning: This card means the same in both directions, reversed or upright. It's a dreamy card that represents a future vision of prosperity, home, wide open spaces, ease of mind, and beauty everywhere.

Real Life Insight: Visions of the future not only seem possible to you, Pisces. It is just as probable as you feel as though the people in your life are all in the same head space and all of you have a shared vision for the future. This allows you to kick back and have yourself a happy fantasy of where you believe all of this is leading.

Positive Light: You have a solid idea of what the future will bring you, and that's because you are not only positive about it but also an active participant in making it happen. You are working with others for the good of the dream. Together, you know that, with love and respect, you'll launch this dream. It won't be long before you're living it yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.