Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On February 25, 2024

Romance is everywhere if we look for it. So, if you're hopeful and wishing to find someone special, don't sit at home or stay off a dating app. Get active. The Moon in Virgo gives us the beauty of perspective.

The Mars and Venus conjunction helps us manifest the love we are searching for. Your love horoscope for February 25, 2024, can help you to know what the energies of this day are and what to focus on most. Here's what's in store for every zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 25, 2024:

Aries

Not all romances involve the physical realm, and you may find that you're technically falling for a friend who sees the world the same way you do. The Venus square Jupiter transit can pull you closer together through hardships and tough times.

You may find that your person is always beside you because they keep you sane when the world feels crazy. This is romance, even if you never touch or do anything besides walk through life together.

Taurus

You find out something good — if you hold yourself in the highest regard, you can attract someone right for you.

During Venus square Jupiter, you may feel that high self-esteem can be borderline arrogant, but when you set your standards up, something happens. You stop settling for people who will break your heart. You start seeing relationships for what they are.

Gemini

A trip with your loved one can seem like such a romantic idea, but even when you're in paradise, something can happen to stir up problems.

During the Venus square Jupiter transit, you may have memories about a past love that dim the brightness of a new one. While you can't always control your emotions or memories, you can choose how you will respond. Pick wisely.

Cancer

Secrets can strain the best relationships, and when Venus squares Jupiter, a friendship may compromise your integrity. For some Cancer signs, this day can bring tension because you know they are cheating on their significant other. Do you tell them or not? For others, it can be that a person you care for is making poor decisions in general.

Do you confront them or say nothing? It's a harsh feeling to know that your friend isn't doing the right thing, and not knowing if you should do anything can be a tough pill to swallow.

Leo

Relationships can be work, but there comes a point when you wonder if it's worth the effort. You may be holding back a bit during Venus square Jupiter to regain perspective.

When you stop calling or texting your love interest, they may reach out to see why. This is not about them, and you may decide to say that. Ask for the time you need for yourself.

Virgo

You can only do so much, and even when you love someone with all your heart, doing more can feel impossible. Today is one of those days where the mind is willing, but the body is weak.

This is a day where you need to focus your energy on your mental health and wellness. Rest your mind and allow yourself to catch up on the week — your partner will likely understand.

Libra

Love is meant to be shared, but not in the way someone may seem to be suggesting. During Venus square Jupiter, a partner could be toying with the idea of an open relationship.

You might not want to open things up that way, and this could create tension in love. Even if your partner isn't trying to test the waters of polyamory, a little bit of jealousy may be felt before the weekend is over.

Scorpio

It takes two people to make a happy home; ordinarily, you may not experience too many setbacks or conflicts in love. However, you may be bumping heads over one thing or another.

The tension can make you wonder if something is wrong with your partnership or if the stars are not aligned. This time around, Scorpio, you can't blame it on the Moon, but you can point a finger at the Venus square Jupiter transit.

Sagittarius

Being vocal is your natural trait, but today may require discernment and a little discretion. You may want to speak freely and even blurt your thoughts without consideration of their impact.

However, the Venus square Jupiter transit can add an element of slowness to your conversations. Tech problems and a missed or dropped call can be inconvenient, but today, they are more allies than foes.

Capricorn

Love can make you feel like you're walking on a cloud, and sometimes you wonder if you're not good enough. The Venus square Jupiter transit could push you to your limits and keep you from seeing the beauty in romance.

You have the power to choose to see what you want to see and to feel what you want to feel. Choose to see yourself as a person with lots to offer even if this day has you wondering if you're not.

Aquarius

You're ready for change, which may mean you must scale back on what you know to venture into a world of the unknown.

Love can be hard to predict. You don't know where you will find it, who you fall for, or how long a relationship can last. So rather than stay on the sidelines playing it safe, consider taking a risk to see where your relationship can lead.

Pisces

Lost love. Nothing really prepares you for it, and yet, you do overcome the sadness eventually. On days when Venus squares Jupiter, you may remember a time when you felt disappointed by a person you cared deeply for.

Even though you would never go back, the pain can still hurt and be very real for you. You may even wonder if they are thinking of you, too. Maybe they are and that's why the memory feels so strong.

