How The New Moon & Mercury Effect Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscopes All Week

"If you're not prepared to take the risk, then why even bother? You can't tiptoe through life expecting extraordinary love." - The Better Man Project. It's time to be bold. To believe so deeply in who you love and what you want from love that you are ready to do whatever it takes to bring it to fruition.

This is no time for patience or taking things slowly. In order to achieve the results you desire, whether it's a deeper commitment or simply having a love to look forward to, you will need to take a risk. The extraordinary love that you desire is possible, but it's going to require you to take a leap of faith in order to achieve it.

Mercury will shift into Aries the week of March 4, just of the New Moon in Pisces. While Aries tends to represent beginnings and Pisces endings, these two astrological events actually work together in harmony to fuel you with confidence and hope that it's safe to follow your heart. Mercury in Aries helps you become more decisive.

Instead of waiting for the idealistic perfect time, you will be able to choose what and who you want with greater certainty, which then sets up the energy for the New Moon in Pisces. This lunar event is all about having learned the necessary lessons of Saturn, so now you will be able to embrace more of the faith and hope that Neptune is known for, which results in your finally being ready to take a chance.

Great love will always require great risk. Often, what you think you're risking is merely a leftover piece of outgrown doubts or fears. If there is anything that stands in the way of you and the one you love, it truly is inconsequential. Yet, the purpose of any risk is to realize that.

Love is something that doesn't come along nearly as often as it should, so when you find it, when you find the person that just feels like home, then you must seize it. You deserve as many moments of happiness and love as you can. In the week of March 4, it's all there for you. You just need to decide that love is the most important thing.

Important dates for love this week:

Saturday, March 9

Mercury will shift into Aries and focus your attention and conversations around logical steps and positive outcomes. Although tempers may be higher around this time, you can use this energy to the best of your advantage to be direct about what you want in your relationship and feel more empowered to articulate that to your partner.

The energy of Mercury in Aries also promotes quick decisions and feeling more determined to cut away any gray areas or confusion. If you've felt stuck in your romantic life for any reason, this energy can let you make a decision that you're truly confident in. Fortunately, it is balanced by the softness of Pisces Season, so there will still be love in your choices. It's just that you're no longer willing to wait for what it is you want.

Sunday, March 10

The New Moon in Pisces will bless the sky and your heart with the hope of all that is to come. The New Moon rises in Pisces and creates a portal of greater faith in trusting that it's safe to venture in a new direction. Pisces is the zodiac sign that represents greater understanding and unconditional love. It also helps to bring a feeling of profound connection and oneness.

The New Moon in Pisces will be separating from Saturn and moving more toward Neptune, also in this emotional water sign, suggesting that while you are grounded in any responsibilities, you also will be more willing to take a risk. This energy, combined with Mercury in Aries, will help you take a significant leap of faith in your romantic life, which will also be connected to your divine destiny as the North Node is also in Aries, helping to guide your steps forward.

How the New Moon and mercury effect each zodiac sign's love horoscopes all week:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 10, New Moon in Pisces in your house of soul relationships

The New Moon in Pisces brings a dramatic shift in your romantic life. That is what dreams are made of. Pisces governs your dream's intuition and represents the deep soul relationships of soulmates or twin flames. This has been an area of your life that you've already been reflecting on and moving toward. In the week of March 4, significant progress has been made in learning what it actually means to follow your heart.

The New Moon in Pisces brings a new beginning in your existing or new romantic connection. In many ways, this relationship may have already been in your life. A part of you was holding back. With this energy, you will fully embrace the deep connection you've always desired and truly feel like you have the relationship you have always dreamed that true love represents.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, March 9, Mercury in Aries in your sector of dreams

Let yourself dream of what you really want from love. Not just in terms of who you would be with but also the kind of relationship you'd have and the life you would lead together. Mercury in Aries highlights this part of your life, not just to help you become aware of it but also to help you become more focused on creating a life representative of what you genuinely want from love.

Mercury in Aries will inspire you to articulate your dreams to your partner, as well as to follow them more intently yourself. This is when the idea of inspiration and courage can finally combine so that you can feel as if you really have that unique love you've always dreamed of. You must be willing to go all in, though. Believe in yourself and your relationship so fully there is no room for doubt, for that is the place where forever love can genuinely flourish.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, March 9, Mercury in Aries in your house of wishes

You can't keep your inner wishes to yourself and expect for them to become a reality. As Mercury shifts into Aries on Saturday, March 9, let yourself open up to your partner and those who are special to you in your life. Share what it is you hope for, and talk through how to make your dreams a reality. Let yourself feel empowered by the positive energy that surrounds you.

While you are becoming more open with your partner and those close to you about what you wish for, you must also realize you need to decide to make it a reality. When you can choose to manifest what you wish for, you move differently. You believe in yourself and see situations in a more optimistic light, which also allows you to make greater progress toward feeling like you finally have all you've ever wished for.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 10, New Moon in Pisces in your sector of new connections

It's time to open yourself up to new beginnings in love. Whether this is finding your way back together after a rather challenging period in an existing relationship or allowing yourself to believe in love again, this is your chance to start writing the future you actually want to live. Let yourself embrace the beauty of new beginnings with the Pisces New Moon as you are encouraged to open yourself and your heart again to love.

The New Moon in Pisces will offer an opportunity or chance to bring in new and abundant connections to your life. As much as this is a divine opportunity from the universe, you also must recognize that it doesn't mean each and every moment will be easy. Choose to move forward even if you don't know where that will lead, and let yourself retake a chance on love because any moment of happiness is worth savoring.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 10, New Moon in Pisces in your house of intimacy

The New Moon in Pisces rises in your house of intimacy, creating a need to withdraw from the world and spend time reconnecting with your romantic partner. Regardless of your relationship status, you have been craving a more profound connection with your partner. The only way to really build that is to give yourself time to connect and share.

As the New Moon in Pisces rises, it will provide an opportunity for a new beginning through the sharing of emotional, spiritual, mental and physical intimacy. This is about creating a profound romantic connection that ends up being better than you could have dreamed of. No matter what else is going on in the week of March 4, make sure you create time for love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 10, New Moon in Pisces in your sector of relationships

Let yourself return to your heart to why you fell in love with your partner, to begin with, and focus solely on the love that you share. As much as you may have other things that call your attention this week, don't underestimate the importance of creating a space for a new beginning in your relationship.

The New Moon in Pisces brings peace and connection to your relationship sector as you feel more secure in taking a leap of faith for the sake of love. It may be that you and your partner have been discussing a great change in your relationship. Although you've been excited about it, you've been uncertain if it's something you truly can succeed at. Remember that love really is a superpower, and where it's found, anything becomes possible.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, March 9, Mercury in Aries in your house of love

You have a powerhouse of energy moving through you this week with Mercury in Aries and the New Moon in Pisces. The Piscean energy will encourage you to become more determined and focused on your needs. At the same time, Mercury in Aries will motivate you to follow your heart and pursue romantic bliss at any cost.

While Mercury is in Aries, be mindful of making sure that you are finding a balance between making a relationship successful and sacrificing your own needs. This has been a balance you began working on in 2023, and it may feel tested around this time. As much as taking charge of your romantic desires will be of benefit, you must also ensure that your partner is meeting you at least halfway so that you can feel confident the relationship you're creating is a healthy one as well.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 10, New Moon in Pisces in your sector of romantic commitment

You've been preparing for a new beginning in your romantic life, although you may have felt uncertain about how or when that would occur. This is the result of some deep healing and release of toxic relationships that you've moved through. Now, as you are safely on the other side, you're also starting to start dreaming of what comes next.

The New Moon in Pisces on Sunday, March 10, offers you the new romantic beginning you've been hoping for. You may receive a proposal or have a significant conversation about the future within your existing relationship, or if single, you likely will see that a chance encounter was really one that was orchestrated by the divine. Don't underestimate the significance of small steps during this lunation, and trust that whatever arises is meant for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, March 9, Mercury in Aries in your house of happiness

When you let yourself be happy, you also start to see how that one choice can affect every other area of your life. There are a million situations that may pull at your mind, tugging it away from what is important as they play on your doubts or the desires of your ego. But choosing to be where you are and fully commit to going all in can help you realize that happiness is the most critical choice you can make for yourself or your relationship.

Mercury will shift into Aries just before the New Moon in Pisces, highlighting happiness, romantic connection and home. This is your time to revel in all that you have created truly. To be happy with what you have rather than always looking at what you don't. To see that when you are surrounded by love, you already have everything you could ever dream of.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, March 9, Mercury in Aries in your sector of home

The week of March 4 will bring a softening of communication with your partner will allow you to focus on the plans for your relationship. Mercury will shift into Aries, drawing the focus on how to move forward as the new healed version of yourself and what that means for how you show up in a relationship. At the same time, the New Moon in Pisces will help you truly communicate what you feel and want so you can feel confident. This time, it really will be forever.

Mercury in Aries directs your focus on what you want to change or implement within your home and the sense of domestic intimacy within your relationship. You may start thinking of relocating, remodeling or expanding your lives by living together or expanding your family. This is your chance to truly let the past go and embrace the love in front of you without fear that it will ever end.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 10, New Moon in Pisces in your house of self-worth

You are worthy of every single dream you've ever had. Every single desire and every need that went quietly unfulfilled in the past. As much as you've been healing so you can fully receive the love that you deserve, there is a shift coming that will help you move from survival to thriving in your romantic relationship. As the New Moon in Pisces emphasizes your sense of self-worth, it's time to declare a new beginning in your romantic relationship.

The New Moon in Pisces will let you move beyond feeling like you have to struggle to receive what you want from love. Instead of looking at everything as a potential threat to your security or happiness, try to see your partner in the best possible light and believe them when they express their affection and desires for you. Let yourself move past the era of struggle love and into the space where you fully receive this love into your life simply because you know you deserve it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, March 9, Mercury in Aries in your sector of priorities

Mercury in Aries will highlight your sector of priorities, helping you to start focusing on how your relationship and partner add value to your life. With so many planets in Pisces, you've been focusing a great deal on how you represent your inner truth and self. Now it's time to shift away from that and start really seeing the presence that your partner brings to your life.

Mercury in Aries will help you voice what you need to feel like your life is filled with greater value. This will come down to changing your priorities to make more time for love and connection and possibly any other changes you need from your partner so you can feel more valued. Basing your life decisions on what adds the most value to your life is an act of self-love. When you love yourself fully, so can your partner.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.