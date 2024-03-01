The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve In March 2024

"Every end is a new beginning." - Our Mindful Life. March arrives with the certainty that the change you've been seeking will finally arrive. If the first couple of months of 2024 have felt slow, just know that you've been in a space of preparation.

In many ways, although you've already started to knock on the door of new beginnings within your heart, you've been tending to the seed within yourself and your life. But just in time for the Vernal Equinox and the start of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere, those seeds will blossom to life, giving you the opportunity to seize a brand-new beginning.

March's energy is dominated very much by Pisces and Aries, both within the zodiac seasons and the planets, which isn't always the case during this time. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, while Aries is the first, so the theme of endings and beginnings will be prevalent all month.

But there is also the first eclipse in Libra in this current cycle, which provides the backdrop of some unexpected magic as the Lunar Eclipses occurs on March 23. Try to recognize that many of the intentions that you've been setting will be brought to fruition or that you will see significant progress this month. However, it won't be without the ending necessary for your romantic growth.

On March 19, the Sun shifts into Aries, beginning not just a new zodiac season but also marking the Astrological New Year and coinciding with the Vernal Equinox. This represents a powerful moment of new beginnings, which will build upon the endings that occurred earlier in the month.

While there are many different New Year's that can be celebrated, think of them as building blocks that help you become orientated to fresh energy and motivate you to continue building the life and love you have always dreamed of.

And with any momentous changes, it does take time for things to come together. Whether it's creating a new relationship or repairing an existing one, continue to focus on what must end, even if it's a belief or way of communicating, so that the beautiful new beginning you are hoping for in love can finally occur.

Horoscopes For The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve In March 2024

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

March 2024 is all about how your growth has transformed the love you want — and the one that you choose to receive. Mercury will be the first planet to shift into Aries on the ninth, followed then by Piscean influence with Venus and the New Moon.

Aries may govern your romantic life. Pisces is helping continue to encourage you to approach matters more healthily, which means. At the same time, something may need to end this month. Ultimately, it will allow you to finally feel you are improving your romantic life in all the ways you've required in order to.

The Nodes of Fate are currently in your sign, and Aries, with the first eclipse in your sign occurring on the twenty-third, expect that you will experience a major growth point within yourself.

The South Node in Libra is helping you release the toxic cycles in love that have kept happiness at bay, like codependency, people-pleasing or questioning your self-worth. With the influence of Pisces, you'll be approaching love more healthily and dynamically, which will allow you to have the mature forever love that you are seeking.

The Last Quarter Moon and asteroid Pallas retrograde will occur within Sagittarius, ruler of your communication zone, signifying that there will be important conversations in March. Yet they sit like bookends to the rest of March, with the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius occurring on March 3 and Pallas stationing retrograde on the 29.

Focus on the work that this energy asks of you to reflect on what you need to release and how you can approach love or your relationship in a healthier way, all while honoring your growth. When you allow yourself to grow into the more healed version of yourself, you'll also be able to experience a healthier love finally.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You should be settling into the warmth and comfort of a loving relationship or preparing to welcome one into your life in March 2024. The month centers around Pisces and Aries energy, which activates your houses of relationships, love, intimacy and transformation.

At the same time, the Last Quarter Moon and Pallas retrograde in Sagittarius brings up matters around home and family. This isn't destructive energy, Virgo, but instead, learning to create the space to embrace all that you have in your life truly.

Mercury in Aries will start March off with important conversations that will likely revolve around the future of your relationship, furthering your commitment and spirituality. You've been learning that you don't need to cling to old ideals when it comes to love and instead have been moving toward experiencing greater freedom for yourself and your partner.

This has been a journey in realizing that your relationship is stronger when you both are allowed to explore different paths of healing or experiences. Through this, you've not only found a new level of security within your relationship but also a comfort that you've always longed for.

If you've been feeling uncertain about the path of an existing relationship or beginning a new one, matters will appear with greater clarity in March. Just try to remember that a healthy relationship should allow you to experience more of life, not less. And when you are feeling secure, you also know that neither you nor your partner's growth will ever be a threat to the union you have created. Embrace this new and loving place in your relationship, and seize the moments of growth. Let yourself dream with your partner about the kind of life that will fulfill both of your needs.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

2024 is set to bring you closer to the romantic commitment you desire. In March, you will finally feel like considerable progress is being made. This shift in your life is due to the North Node in Aries, which lights up your zone of commitment, marriage, children and joy. While this is all about the longer work of learning that romantic commitment can be a portal to freedom, March 2024 will help build confidence and motivation to start making important moves.

The month of March begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, which is all about preparing for the new beginnings you are seeking. In your zodiac sign, you may have to find acceptance or forgiveness for yourself before trusting that this new chapter can be different. This will become important as Mercury will shift into Aries on March 9, kickstarting conversations about commitment and the future of your relationship.

Try to remember that much of what you choose in your romantic life is only a mirror of where you are with yourself. And that no matter how many heartbreaks there have been in your past, you are worthy and able to seize this new opportunity for commitment.

Mars and the Sun will be moving through the Pisces, joining Saturn in this water sign and activating themes of home, family and healing. This has been an area of extreme focus for you and may have had you contemplating buying a house or condo and really becoming more serious about creating a solid foundation for your relationship and any dreams for a family. You are being fully supported in every step you are taking toward greater commitment or marriage this month. You must first make sure you're doing the inner work to seize your chance for true love.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are preparing for a new beginning in love in March 2024, whether it's starting a new relationship or taking an existing one to a new level. But you still must ensure you're going slow so that you can embody the lessons of the North Node in your sign of Aries.

There may still be other issues swirling around in your life that could test your focus on your romantic life and what you want to grow here. By focusing each choice around greater happiness and the future you dream of, you should feel confident that you can make great strides in March.

With your zodiac sign of Aries being front and center in March, you will not only enjoy all the benefits of your solar return but also be in greater alignment with your truth. While you are feeling empowered to be your true self, Mars, Sun, and the New Moon will be within Pisces, which will reconnect you to your intuition and dreams. Self-validation will be essential for you during this time as you step into the belief that you can create a completely different relationship than you've ever had before.

With the influence of the Last Quarter Moon and Pallas retrograde in Sagittarius highlighting your house of luck, travel and expansion, you may be seeking to infuse your relationship with excitement and newness during this time. This is all a part of you getting to be your most authentic self.

While March brings numerous possibilities for dream fulfillment, the biggest moment will rest with the Libra Lunar Eclipse on March 23. This eclipse will rise in your house of relationships and love and will end up providing the fresh new perspective necessary to feel more confident in your romantic choices. Lunar Eclipses govern over an emotional shift or awareness within yourself.

The themes that arise during this time will continue to play out and be your focus for most of the year until the Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 2. This is all about embracing your true self so that you can create a healthy, authentic relationship, which really will then be able to grow with you throughout all the other phases of your life.

5. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your month might begin more tentatively than most, with the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius bringing up the need to clear space for a new beginning. This doesn't mean a breakup will occur. Only some stagnant energy or past hurts need to be cleared for you to embrace the full magic that March has in store for you. Sagittarius governs over your romantic relationships and love, so use the lunation on March 3 to help refocus yourself on what it is you hope and wish for in a romance.

March may feel busier with a more active social life as the Aries energy draws you back out into the experiences and connections that make you feel as if you're living your best life. But there is a balance here between your romantic desires and the way that you've been living your life up until now.

This is because the Nodes of Fate are resting within your social and romantic commitment sectors, bringing up the need for you to transform your priorities to create space for what you really want. Don't think of this as giving up anything. Instead, it is the opportunity for you to have both the life and relationship you've always dreamed of.

The Libra Lunar Eclipse on March 23 will spark curiosity and unexpected events in your house of marriage, children and joy. If you have been trying to get pregnant or waiting for a proposal, this may prove to be an incredibly fortunate time for either event. However, if children aren't currently in the cards for you, then be cautious of the energy around this time and instead use it to invest in what brings you the greatest joy and fulfillment. It's time to let the past go so that you can see just how different everything really is now. In that space, you will know in your heart when the right moment is to say yes to all your dreams come true.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.