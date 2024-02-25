How Leap Year Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope This Week

Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for all zodiac signs. We are looking at Leap Year, which only happens once every four years. The transits that influence us from February 26 - March 3, 2024, whether they upset us or benefit our lives. We are sure to learn great lessons during this time. We are destined to accomplish great things if we put our minds to it. This is, after all, the beginning of Pisces season, and many of us stand to thrive during this time.

Each sign will receive a personal message and a few dates and transits to keep in mind during the week's journey. Knowing that we have much Nodal energy happening at the same time as the celestial body of Lilith is in the sky automatically alerts us that we're going to be learning some deep lessons when it comes to love and desire.

Mars square Jupiter puts us to the test where romantic relationships are concerned. We may feel worried during Sun conjunct Saturn on the 28th. This week has a Leap Year Date in it, so happy birthday to those who rarely see February 29 on the calendar. That day brings us Mercury and Jupiter, allowing us to feel open and expressive.

Let's now take a look at how each zodiac sign will fare through the week of Leap Year.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, brings you luck and success in so much as you have set the players in motion, and now you get to stand back and watch the magic take place. This is a week that brings you a great return, meaning that if you happen to have invested a lot of time or money in a person or a thing, then this week shows you that you've been doing the right thing all along, as the success if just now ripe for the picking, as they say.

While you might find that not everything comes to you as easily as you'd like, you tend to see the obstacles as learning blocks—things to work your way around. You can make every obstacle a part of the plan, as you are quite ingenious when it comes to planning and organizing during the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024.

You will also feel a swell of pride as you look over your accomplishments, and this is something you needn't shy away from, Aries. You've done a great job, and this is the week that you get to 'show off' a little for all the efforts you've put in.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 26, 27, March 3. Moon trine Pluto, Moon trine Mars, Moon with Mars.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While it feels like February 26 - March 3, 2024, has you back at the grind, it's nothing you can't handle, nor is it something you don't want to happen. You'll find that this week has you feeling a certain kind of resignation but in a good way, one that has you feeling grateful for the fact that you have a job or that you've been tasked with a certain responsibility. What you get out of this is the idea that you are needed and that this makes you feel special and capable.

And it's true. You are very good at what you do, almost to the point where nobody else can really fulfill this role. While it does take a lot out of you, you'll see that there's pride in what you do. You feel as though you really are cut out for this kind of work. You like the idea that you are needed in business and family matters; it makes you feel alive.

Strangely, you feel like a 'grown-up' on this day, even though you've been a grown-up for a while. You are happy to be this 'able,' and you are grateful to the powers that trust that you will be able to accomplish what is required of you from February 26 - March 3, 2024.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 28, 29, March 1, 2. Sun conjunct Saturn, Moon square Venus, Moon and Venus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, shows you that you can no longer rely on the person you used to be to do what is needed of you now, and so much of this has to do with love and romance. If you are locked in a memory, or you feel compelled to act in the same way as you once did with a previous partner, then it will be during this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, that you snap out of that trance.

This week shows you that you can no longer act in a certain way and that the romantic partner you are with now is not your ex, part two. They are their person, and you need to open up to them so that you can stop seeing them through your 'old eyes.' You've got a brand new experience waiting for you. It's time for you to accept it for what it is.

Also, it's good for you to know that you can definitely succeed at this. It's mainly about letting go of the past so that it doesn't cloud your judgment in love during the present. And being that the present dictates where the future will go, it's best to get on top of that one now, Gemini.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 26, 28, 29, and March 3. Moon opposite Neptune, Sun conjunct Mercury, Moon trine Mercury, Moon square Mercury.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may find that this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, puts you to the test so much that you really thought you were finished with something. Yet, it still requires your undivided attention. While this may imply that what you had in mind for the week is something that will need to be put off, you are also aware that if you don't tend to this responsibility, then problems will break loose.

It's all OK, though it isn't romantic or glamorous. What you'll see happening this week is that you have to pull back and take care of some important items on your checklist and that megadoses of patience will be needed for you to understand that what you originally planned is not going to take place this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024.

What you will also see is that you can trust yourself to find that patience and to do a great job with whatever it is you need to take care of. You may resent being the person who has to come through. If you think about it, it's better for you than someone else, and you know it: Cancer.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 26, 28, and March 2. Libra Moon, Scorpio Moon, Sagittarius Moon.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll see that the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, is set aside for you and your loved one or ones to do a little homework, as in interior decorating or planning some kind of renovation. While you've put this off in the past, fearing the 'cost' of fulfilling your dream, you've finally reached the place where you can handle it financially, and that feels very inspiring to you.

You are also enthusiastic and friendly. this acts as a charm for you, as you're able to involve others in your plans while getting them just as stoked as you are for the 'result.' It's nice for you to feel this creative and productive, and it's fun to think that you're going to be the one who benefits from all that effort in the end. While you'll be sharing the outcome with others, at least you get something out of it, Leo.

What's super noticeable this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, is that everyone in your life supports you and your desires to be creative and artistic. You feel loved, and the company you keep during this time will play an important and valuable role in your life now and in the weeks to come.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 28, 29, March 1. Sun conjunct Mercury, Sun conjunct Saturn, Sun trine Moon.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll be taking this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, in stride, as there are a few things you need to deal with before you feel you can bring your best to the table. You are still trapped in certain thought patterns, and at times, you let things become a little too negative. This is one such week for you, Virgo, but it's nothing you can't dig yourself out of.

What's great about this week is that you get to predict to a tee what will happen, so you get to be the person who says, 'I told you so.' While that isn't exactly what makes up the 'great' part about February 26 - March 3, 2024, what you will see is that, in being 'right,' you will reclaim a certain portion of respect. You really ARE the person who knows what's best here, and others in your life will recognize that this week.

While there aren't many days for 'fun,' you will see that love certainly has not deserted you. Oh no, you are loved and catered to. If there's a problem, it's generally work-related and plays no part in your personal life, Virgo.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 27, March 1, 3. Moon trine Venus, Moon square Venus, Moon and Venus.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

One thing is for sure: this week will have you putting in tremendous effort when it comes to your love life. While that may end up with you feeling attacked or even fearful, the result is going to be so much better than you could ever imagine. This week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, has you and your romantic partner at each other's throats, only to recognize in each other that real love that's at the base of it all.

February 26 - March 3, 2024, shows you that nothing is easy. That's a good thing because if everything were easy, then nothing would have a challenge. Then, there would be nothing to strive for. You are a person who likes a challenge, and you like to strive for excellence. With enough effort this week, Libra, you'll find that your love life really takes on a very loving tone. You worked hard for this, and so did they.

So, you might say that your week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, is all about love and getting to a place of peace with your partner. While it isn't easy, it's most definitely possible, and that's going to give you a feeling of success.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 27, March 1, 3. Moon trine Venus, Moon square Venus, Moon and Venus.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, shows you that even if you are rejected, you can not only snap back from it but can work your way back into acceptance if that is what you want. What this entire week is dedicated to, in your case, Scorpio, is the idea that nothing is permanently shut down for you and that if you want to jumpstart something, even your love life. You can absolutely do so.

You are working with the power of your own will during the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, and the transformation that is so obvious is what comes to you in personal ways. While you might start the week thinking that you are the one who has to control the change in others, you'll find that as the week progresses, you are the one who starts to feel the change, and it is extraordinary.

This is all so timely for you as well, as you knew you needed this kind of jumpstart, though you weren't sure of how it would show up or even what it would be about. This week clarifies much for you, Scorpio.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 26, 27, 29, March 2. Moon trine Pluto, Moon trine Mars, Moon square Pluto, Moon and Pluto.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Kindness is the key word for your week, Sagittarius, as you've started to feel as though maybe you've turned into a jaded person, and that's not where you want to go with your impressions. There is someone in your life who inspires goodness, and you want to be 'good' for that person. This could be a child or a family member. You will find that from February 26 - March 3, 2024, you will hold yourself to a higher standard for the sake of this person.

You wish very badly to no longer be at war with yourself as you feel you've bought into your negativity package. It's just not working for you, and it will be that other person who brings this up to you, as they've noticed you've become rather pessimistic. Not only do you not like hearing this, but you most sincerely do not want to be that kind of person. Their words jolt you.

Once you know, you can't go back to not knowing, so you may consider this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, as one that brings great and profound transformation.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 27, 29, March 1. Mars square Jupiter, Mercury with Jupiter, Sun and Jupiter.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've always been someone who works from 'behind the scenes,' and during the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, you'll wish that it weren't always this way, as you, too, occasionally enjoy being in the spotlight. And so it goes this week, as you have to wait your turn, knowing that you have more to offer than what others see at the moment. You don't mind running the show, and you know you do that very, very well, but there are times when you want to stand up on that stage and be noticed for something else.

You happen to be extremely talented in several different areas. You'll see that from February 26 - March 3, 2024, you won't be seen for who you really are but for the image people have of you. The people in your life aren't used to you showing off or taking any credit, so it may throw them or surprise them when they see that you are even more complex than they know. What's great is that once they do see you in action, they'll be happily blown away.

Take this week to establish yourself with friends and family by letting them know that you aren't just the Wizard behind the curtain. You are also the star of the show, and that's a good thing.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 28, 29, March 3. Mercury conjunct Saturn, Sun conjunct Saturn, Venus square Uranus.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might find that your safest place this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, is in your mind. What implies, Aquarius, is that things are happening in your life that you don't want to look at. One way or another, they are trying to get your attention. But you are also a very deep thinker, and you know how to ignore a fact if you need to. While this isn't advised, it's what takes over from February 26 - March 3, 2024.

You are clearly not ready to face some fact in your life, and you will fight tooth and nail to defend yourself from hearing it. You don't care if there are people in your life who are trying to get you to 'hear the truth' because you don't feel that truth is going to do you any good. While others may accuse you of being in denial, your attitude shows them that you're the one who decides what comes or goes into your life — you and only you.

This is why you are one of the most unique zodiac signs, as you will stand firm in your decisions, even if the world thinks your decisions are all wrong. You will always remain true to yourself; you are no one else's mind puppet.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 27, March 1, 3. Mars square Jupiter, Moon opposite Uranus, Venus square Uranus.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Whatever it is that you wish to do this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, is something that you will have success in. However, you might not be doing all of it with permission. What this means is that you see that there are things that need your attention. You also see that you have to go through certain people in order to make things happen. Those people aren't making themselves available to you, and you don't want to wait.

This frustrates you as you aren't keen on breaking the rules. If a rule is in your way and you feel that rule depends on someone who isn't there in order to be upheld, then you'll let go of that rule and do it yourself, no matter what. You will see success this week. You'll have it because you defy the rules, and it's that simple.

What's good for you, Pisces is that you aren't going to spend much time worrying over it, either. You take complete responsibility for your actions, and you think of yourself as a go-getter. The person who gets things done, even when in a quandary.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 26, March 2. Moon opposite Neptune, Moon trine Neptune.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.