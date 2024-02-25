Why This Week Is So Beautiful For Each Zodiac Sign, Per The Tarot

Welcome to the weekly Tarot card reading for February 26 - March 3, 2024. Covering all zodiac signs, we will be going over the meanings of the cards and what dates and ideas we should be keeping in mind during this time. Looking over the lineup of cards, it seems to be a pretty interesting and positive week. While there are those occasional 'troublesome' cards, there's nothing here that implies we'll be in any 'real' trouble.

We are now in Pisces season, and this shows in the tarot as well as in astrological readings. There's a definite sensitivity that comes with this week's reading. We need to go easy on ourselves from February 26 - March 3, 2024. We are creatures of great depth, and we don't want to go in 'too deep.'

All in all, the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, has enough to work with to get us through to the other side. We can feel free to concentrate on our love lives and our family gatherings. It's almost Spring, and we can literally feel it in the air. Something beautiful this way comes. Wouldn't you agree? Let's look at the cards for the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, now.

Weekly tarot card reading for all zodiac signs, February 26 - March 3, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The World, reversed

A whole lot is going on inside you around this time of year and during the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024. If this card is correct, it looks like you're 'almost there' when it comes to having something you want. You've been known to set your standards quite high, so in a way, you aren't that shocked that it takes as long as it does to have things go 'the perfect way.'

Still, there's nothing in your system that tells you that anything is wrong, and it isn't. What's required of you when The World in reverse shows us is that you remain true to your path while having patience, as there's still a bit further to go before you can claim a true victory all in good time, as all good things come to those who wait, Aries.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Having a goal and making it realistic, knowing you can accomplish great things but keeping your expectations to a minimum, expecting greatness but within reason, feeling exceptional, being consistent, trusting nature, trusting the flow of love in your life, knowing that you can succeed despite the odds that you may feel are against you.

Important dates: February 27, 28, March 1, 3.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

Something must have snapped in you in the communication department of your brain because whatever has recently taken place has changed the way you think and act. This week, you will be going over an idea or proposition that someone suggested. After honing in on their key phrases and concepts, you'll decide that you are in all the way.

During the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, this card suggests that you are quite confident about saying something important to you that has to do with the future. So, whatever it is that you feel good about this week has something to do with a choice you'll make that affects your near and distant future.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Being able to accomplish outrageous things, knowing when to speak up and when to stay silent, feeling things out before charging on in, having discretion, not having discretion, making mistakes that have you wanting to undo them, no regrets, feeling confident even though you are shaking in your shoes, going after your dreams with fervor.

Important dates: February 28, March 3.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

If you, for some reason, felt as if you were being moved around by on a multitude of levels, then one thing you can kick back and enjoy this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, is love. Gemini, one doesn't receive the Ace of Cups lightly. You deserve the overflowing cup of love that is yours this week. Even if you don't know what you did to deserve it, do not worry. Just enjoy and be grateful.

Something you've wished for is being granted. While it could be materialistic, the chances of this card being directly related to love, desire and kindness are more along the lines of where this week is going for you, Gemini. This is a week of real winnings. While some of them may be financial, you can count on love to bring home the real jackpot.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Joyous nature, finding that life really is beautiful, cherishing what you have and releasing the need to hold on to the pain, erasing certain things from your life, being excited about the future, knowing you are loved, feeling excellent about your work, knowing that you are worthy of love, being an expert, enjoying a great and consistent good mood.

Important dates: February 26, 27, 28, March 2.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

A very positive and receptive week is in store for you, as you will see that February 26 - March 3, 2024, is filled to the brim with occasions for celebration and great compatibility with friends and family. Sometimes, you wish to put off family gatherings, as history has shown you that these groupings don't always work out. When they do, as they will during this week, you'll be overjoyed that you consented to join in.

You've worked hard for this moment. This moment may end up lasting for the entire week — if not for a lifetime, essentially. What goes on this week is based on true care and understanding. So, in a way, you'll be spending time with family, building bridges and creating an even stronger foundation for the future.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Happiness in the household, trusting everyone in your life, knowing when to say 'no' and when to say 'yes,' feeling as though you can finally trust love in your life, knowing that your hard work is now paying off well, family affairs, social life, parties and outings, social events that are fun for you to 'dress up' for.

Important dates: February 28, March 2, 3.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers, reversed

One might automatically guess that this card means a lover's spat or something of that nature. It's true when we receive The Lovers in reverse, there is a bit of dynamism going on. What's to be kept in mind here is that the card is The Lovers. Reality has it that if we really are to be in situations where we can call ourselves 'lovers,' then we need to anticipate upside-down moments.

What this card implies here for you, Leo is that by the time this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, is over, you'll know for sure that you and your partner can weather any storm. Will there be a storm? Not necessarily, but the reversal of this card suggests that you'll both be looking at things from a different perspective by week's end.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Working with your partner on that which really needs to be worked on, knowing that you are safe with your romantic partner and that it's OK to show vulnerability, experiencing the ups and downs of a love affair, feeling OK with not being perfect all the time, seeing that love comes with respect and that if you don't show respect things will go sour for you.

Important dates: February 26, 28, 29 (leap year day!) March 2, 3.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

When negativity becomes all-consuming, you tend to drop what you're doing and give in to it. During February 26 - March 3, 2024, you may find that, as this card, the Ten of Swords, suggests, your world may feel deflated, lacking in energy, and you, yourself, may feel as though you simply can't pick yourself up to 'fight it all.'

What this week shows you is that you can't have it all, even if you try very hard to attain and accomplish things that you don't believe are beyond your reach. It's a humbling week, but it shows you your limitations. What's best for you to do is look deeply into yourself to see if you can either accept or reject the limitations you know to be 'real.'

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Knowing that you've come to the end of a certain period in your life and that it's time to accept it fully, seeing that not everything works and finding inspiration in that, letting acceptance and timing do its job, dealing with a broken heart and healing from it, letting your emotions out as they need to be released, getting in touch with deep feelings of pain, hurt or betrayal.

Important dates: February 28, March 2.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: King of Wands, reversed

This week brings humility and the wisdom that comes after you realize you've been wrong about something. This is a great lesson for you, and you are humble enough to 'get it.' This week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, has you doing a little soul-searching so that you can be the person you want to be. What this means is that you want to be able to help others when they come to you. Before this week, you may have been one to give false advice unknowingly.

You'll be in a situation this week that has you trying to gain the confidence of a few people as you 'show them the ropes.' Because they look up to you, you may, at first, forget the fact that you aren't an expert. You may try to impress them with nothing to back that help up. When you stumble and fall, no one will judge you, Libra. This week has you realizing that you and your 'students' are actually equals.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Learning to trust yourself in ways that are vital and personal, not putting all your faith into another person, realizing that you are very smart, knowing that you can and will rise above if you need to, making smart decisions when the timing is right, picking up on the cues and acting accordingly good timing.

Important dates: February 27, March 1, 2, 3.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: King of Cups, reversed

You'll find that during the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, you are able to feel enormously vulnerable in matters of love, but what comes out of your mouth may be withheld or slightly off. You want very much to be able to show the person you love how you feel about them. The words just don't find their way to your tongue.

In all honesty, you're in great shape, and this card, The King of Cups reversed, suggests that all good things will eventually come your way when it comes to your romantic life. If you can trust that your partner is fine with you taking your time, then you'll be ahead of the game by miles. This is an experience for two people. During the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, it will take you a while to get out of your head, Scorpio.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Loving life in your unique way, believing yourself to be amazing, allowing yourself to be loved and to give love, withholding when you feel it's the right time to do so, trusting in your sense of what is right and what is wrong, helping someone else by being there for them in body, mind, and soul, being ultimately loving to another person.

Important dates: February 28, 29 (leap year day!) March 3.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

You have not spent a life dedicated to finances as you've always been the person who follows their heart in the arts and sciences. Yet, because this card suggests that this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, is going to be one where you literally master the 'art' of money, you'll see great riches come to you during this time. You finally figured out 'the key.'

The funny part for you, Sagittarius, is that you never thought of yourself as a money person. Yet, here you are this week, holding a bag of cash and feeling fine about how you got to be the one in possession of such bounty. This is the week where you start getting used to the idea that money is good and that art still exists right alongside it. Nobody's selling out here; you are simply receiving what you deserve for a job well done.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Kicking back and feeling financially secure for the first time in your life, knowing that you've made the right moves in money, proposing great ideas to people you love, engaging in deep and meaningful conversations with people you trust, presenting creative ideas that could change the fate of both you and a loved one.

Important dates: February 27, March 2, 3.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords, reversed

You might feel as though this week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, is not exactly the one you planned on having, as you may have had plans that are way more glamorous than this one. What's going on, according to The Five of Swords, reversed, is that you're back on the job during hours that you really thought were going to be made up of 'free time.'

OK, OK, so this is nothing new to you, Capricorn, but still, it presents a damper in your week. The last thing you want to do is be dragged back into work to solve someone else's problem or clean up after their mess, but here you go again. If you don't do it, then nobody else will, so you'll find yourself taking on responsibility during the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Picking up the pieces from last month, keeping your eye on what you value most, not letting others snatch your free time away, choosing who to be with because you want to be with them, understanding your place in the working world, doing your very best, learning that you can't trust everyone at work, feeling things out before you leap in, trusting your gut when it comes to life decisions.

Important dates: February 26, 27, 29 (leap year day!) March 1.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Star, reversed

Because you really and truly do like to lose yourself in the thoughts of another person — even to the point of obsession, you may not also realize that part of what fantasy gives you is control. Control is what you won't have over this person in reality. This week, February 26 - March 3, 2024, shows you that fantasy is a far sweeter experience for you, as reality definitely gives you a sour taste, as you'll find out during the week.

You have a crush on someone. That person isn't necessarily aware of your crush, or if they are aware, it's not in the same way as you think they are. While you'd like to believe they are 'picking up' on you, what you'll find is that this love is really one-sided. they aren't there for you in 'real life.' However, in fantasy, they are all yours, all the time.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Obsession, being so into someone that you can't think straight, wanting to be obsessed and not caring what you look like, knowing that no matter what, you will get what you set out for, blind faith, trust in the obscure, feeling confident but foolish at times, knowing that it's OK to be you 'as you are,' not wanting to change, creative masterworks, art and music.

Important dates: February 26, 28, March 1.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups, reversed

All in all, it sure does look like you'll be having a good time during the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024, as there are very little limitations to get in your way. This card, The Nine of Cups reversed, suggests that this 'fun' time was planned or organized. The idea that there's a whole week dedicated to it suggests that you might be on a vacation with friends or family.

What's very positive about this week for you, Pisces, is that you know how to have a good time. You are also quite aware that this particular type of good time is a limited edition offer, meaning that you'll allow yourself the indulgence now. Still, when it's time to rein in the ropes, you'll be just as ready and happy to do so. This week brings you fun and escape, but all within realistic limits.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: Gluttony, fun-loving good times, excess, inability to make proper judgments in health and well-being, going too far when it comes to love, being very loving, showing off, making statements that impress other people, knowing that you are safe, being pigheaded but still 'the life of the party,' selfishness, selective generosity.

Important dates: February 26, 27, March 1, 3.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.