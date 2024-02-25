What Day Will Be Luckiest For Each Zodiac Sign The Week Of February 26, 2024

So, what day will be luckiest for your zodiac sign the week of February 26 - March 3, 2024? No matter how slowly it seems that events progress at times, everything is truly happening in divine timing. When that moment of awakening occurs, when that amazing opportunity is delivered or when you finally see how all the pieces connect, you mustn't sleep on your biggest blessing.

Nothing will ever happen according to your timing, but being prepared, ready and knowing that it's only a matter of time until you can manifest all you desire will allow you to embrace and make the most of each day. Just because something hasn't worked out yet doesn't mean it won't happen sooner than you think it will.

Photo credit: creacy_std | Canva Pro

One of the luckiest aspects of astrology occurs twice in the week of February 26, highlighting an immense time of luck, positive turnarounds and blessed opportunities coming into your life.

The only thing you must do is ready yourself, be observant of what comes your air, and remain hopeful and trusting that everything that does occur is all happening for your greatest good. Anything you can imagine will become possible this week if you are ready to act, embrace the changes as they come, and never give up. Know that you deserve all the luck the universe has in store for you.

Each zodiac sign will have one lucky day this week with something specific to focus on.

On Tuesday, February 27, Mercury will move into cazimi with the Sun, both in Pisces, bringing in a new cycle in how you communicate and the offers for success you attract. This helps to bring luck to how you design your intentions and how you show up for opportunities. Pay close attention to the conversations you have with others, as well as what you agree to. In this new cycle, there should be a shift toward you owning your power with the unapologetic knowledge that you are operating from your highest truth.

While Mercury cazimi will be activated from the twenty-seventh to the twenty-ninth, on February 28, Saturn also moves into Cazimi in Pisces, which will start a new Saturn cycle and will help you make progress towards what you've been working on since March 7, 2023, when the lord of time and karma first shifted into this water sign.

Saturn cazimi asks that you focus more intently on what you want for yourself rather than any obligations or conditional stories you've been carrying. This represents a time for you to become more focused on your desires, to advocate for what you want and to seize every lucky opportunity meant to direct you towards your most abundant life.

Here's which day will be the luckiest for each zodiac sign during the week of February 26, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 3, Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius in your house of luck

It's time for a reflection and reset, which is exactly what the week of February 26 will deliver. The Pisces cazimis on February 27-29 will bring about a deep understanding of what your purpose is, how to honor yourself more deeply, and how you can listen to your intuition more. This is the catalyst for the growth that the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius will bring, as it's time to truly release the idea that anything should be different than it is at this moment.

Instead of fighting against or questioning why your path has taken the direction it has, lean into radical acceptance. Embrace the desires and dreams that the Pisces cazimis brought to the surface and see that maybe what you need is to forgive yourself for anything that occurred in the past. This will open your eyes and heart to act on your dreams and usher in a new phase of lucky opportunities in your life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, February 29, Pisces Cazimis in your sector of wishes

Piscean energy rules over your house of wishes, as it represents being able to achieve divine success both through your challenging work and with the help of others in your life. Make sure that as you're moving through this week, you're not self-isolating or thinking you must do everything on your own. There are incredible opportunities for wish fulfillment in the week of February 26. Still, you're also going to need to know how to broaden your interactions and make the connections you have in your life work for you.

The double Pisces Cazimi from February 27-29 marks a momentous time in your life to see things clearly. This will allow you to make better decisions, to ask for help where necessary, and to see the greater meaning of events in your life. You may be asked to take a break from certain people in your life or the idea you have to do things in a certain way. Let this time be about you choosing what and who is best for you so that those dreams become one step closer to being achieved.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, February 27, Mercury Cazimi in Pisces in your house of career

The week of February 26 will be an amazing week for you in your career as the double Cazimis in Pisces dominates the energy between February 27-29. While Saturn Cazimi will help you stick to your professional goals with greater determination, Mercury Cazimi will help to bring in new offers and ideas. Together, this creates a windfall of possibilities in your career that will have you truly reaching a new level of success and recognition.

Ever since Saturn shifted into Pisces on March 7, 2023, you've developed a different relationship with your career. You've become more focused on your professional success and begun to look at situations in a new light — and now, the rewards for all your efforts will begin to pour in. Be mindful of offers for new projects, roles or promotions around this time, as they will absolutely begin to arrive. Also, don't sit on the sidelines; just wait. If there is a job position or college program that you are interested in, take charge, apply and advocate for exactly what it is you know you're capable of.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, February 28, Saturn Cazimi in Pisces in your sector of abundance

It's about time that you start seeing the rewards for the dramatic work you've been doing to transform your life. Even if you've given up hope, or it was hard to find, try to look at situations in the week of February 26 with fresh eyes because nothing is going to remain as it was. This week, you get a boost and preview of just how fortunate you are, not just to have survived everything you've moved through recently but also to have the choice to create the life of your dreams.

Saturn Cazimi in Pisces on February 28 will prove to be especially powerful for you as it highlights your sector of abundance. This area of your life can represent travel aspirations, changes to your career, as well as a deepening sense of knowledge and spirituality.

With Saturn here, though, you're also being reminded that this chapter of your life has nothing to do with others. There are no more obligations or expectations to fulfill. Instead, this is your chance to dust off your dreams and see how fast events can shift when you are working with the universe toward creating the comeback of your dreams.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, February 27, Mercury Cazimi in Pisces in your house of transformation

You have been moving through an era of positive transformations in your life since Saturn first entered Pisces on Mach 7, 2023. This has directed you to become more serious about the direction you want to take your life, as well as the importance of self-validation. Although incredibly lucky, Saturn can sometimes make it feel like it's more work than effortlessly reaping the benefits. All of that is about to change in the week of February 26.

Mercury Cazimi in Pisces will highlight your house of transformation. This area of your life is heavily related with death and rebirth, not in a literal sense, but in one that points to what you need to release or shed from your life so that you can enter an era of ease.

While Saturn may still require you to commit to the positive transformations in your life, by embracing the energy of this Cazimi, you can better understand how to make it work for you so you can settle into a space of deeper trust and receiving. Ultimately, this is the shift that gives you just enough space to let the universe step in and do some of the work for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 3, Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius in your sector of healing

There is going to be a great deal of focus on your romantic life this week as the Pisces Cazimis highlights your house of relationships. In the midst of that, the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius will occur in your sector of healing. This will blend the energies to help you see how you can enjoy more of what you already have and point to what you can release to make more space for greater luck and blessings.

The Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius is going to help you reframe how you've thought about yourself and your life so that you can become wiser and more empowered. This energetic shift lets you start to take a more optimistic approach to what you want to create, which will be reflected in the blessings you achieve.

The more that you can see yourself as your highest self, the more directed and focused you will be in creating divine success, both personally and professionally. In this phase of your life, be sure to focus on what you want to grow.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, February 28, Saturn Cazimi in Pisces in your house of determination

As much as you've been working to change your life in incredible ways, the universe will be offering you a helping hand in the week of February 26 as Saturn Cazimi in Pisces highlights your house of determination. With the Nodes of Fate in your zodiac sign and Aries all this year, you can sense that it will be a profound time of inner healing and growth. That also means how you are constructing your days and what you are prioritizing will have to change as well.

Saturn Cazimi in Pisces points to the need for you to focus on your well-being. This means making sure that you're taking care of yourself in every way, from sleep, rest, counseling, or physical exercise. Making sure that you are addressing all aspects of your wellness is where your determination should be focused right now, along with restructuring your life to make sure you are your priority. When you give yourself the level of importance that you deserve in your life, you will automatically become more discerning, which will help you cultivate a deeper sense of luck and opportunities in your life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 3, Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius in your sector of worthiness

The week of February 26 will have a strong focus on directing you toward what brings you the most happiness. This is due to the Pisces Cazimis, which will activate themes of creativity, pleasure, and joy, helping you see that these aspects of life are truly the most important. When you prioritize how you want to feel, you end up discovering what genuinely goes into creating the life you dream of versus hoping you'll be happy once you have done everything that you think will bring you the feelings you hope to have. This shifts your focus away from gambling your happiness to knowing it's always the best investment.

As this energy begins to swirl through your life, the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius in your sector of worthiness will give you an opportunity to see how you may have given away your power to people, situations or material wealth. You don't have to delay the happiness you hope to have. You only need to realize it's this priority that will start to shift everything in a more positive direction. Once you decide that happiness is the most important thing in your life, then attracting the changes you seek will become that much easier.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, February 27, Mercury Cazimi in Pisces in your sector of home

This time in your life has been one of greater commitment and of trying to create the foundation for the life you've been dreaming of. You've been more serious about professional success, as well as the achievement you feel for your romantic relationship and family. As Mercury Cazimi highlights your sector of home, you may have some sudden breakthroughs if you've been looking to make a home purchase or any sort of relocation.

Pisces rules the area of your life that governs over home, family and healing. With the North Node in Aries, there is a strong focus on romantic commitment. More than just a relationship. This time in your life is about you creating the home for yourself that you've always wanted, likely since you were a child. Mercury Cazimi will bring some positive news or developments about your current process, which will feel like that lucky break you've been hoping for.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, February 27, Mercury Cazimi in Pisces in your house of agreements

Take time to become very clear about how you communicate with others and about the contracts or changes that you agree to. You've been working on finding greater balance within your life between your family, relationship and career. As much as you've been reformatting how you think of success, there's also a space where you must be mindful of approaching situations as the person you've become rather than the one you used to be.

Mercury Cazimi in Pisces will heighten your confidence and ability to say what it is that you really dream of in life. You will have a way with words on February 27 that will help you make great strides in bringing that new sense of balance to fruition. You will have to be ready to share more than you logically think is necessary. If it's in terms of your career, it's not as straightforward as accepting or rejecting an offering. Instead, speaking up and advocating for the changes you need to feel it's connected to your divine path. The more careful and precise you are in your communication, the more luck you create for yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, February 29, Pisces Cazimis in your sector of wealth

This may be one of the luckiest weeks of all of 2024 for you, as the Pisces Cazimis in your wealth sector create an abundance of opportunity. Pisces rules over your sector of wealth, which is about your finances, both that you earn and those you receive as a gift. With the Cazimi being one of the luckiest aspects of astrology, there is no limit to how greater wealth will arrive in your life in the week of February 26.

The Pisces Cazimis aim for your financial sector and will result in your receiving an immediate boost to your finances. This may come from a bonus, job offer, promotion, inheritance or some sort of refund you've long forgotten about being due. While this energy is more immediate and speaks to the opportunities that will arrive on Thursday, February 29, remember that Saturn still has a few more years in this area of your life, so you will need to spend or invest whatever you receive wisely, as there are no cutting corners around this time.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, February 29, Pisces Cazimis in your house of self-development

Although you have been setting an intention for success and greater financial abundance, luck this week is a change in how you see and feel about yourself, which is the precursor for everything else you want to achieve. The double Pisces Cazimis, which will occur February 27-29, is all about reconnecting you to that inner source of energy, but in a completely new and profound way. By embracing this fully and letting yourself be led by your inner self, you can start to feel more confident and comfortable in what you are hoping to manifest.

Pisces rules your inner self, which is represented by the beliefs that you hold about life, as well as your authenticity and truth. This part of you is what goes into creating every other aspect of your life. Whether it's career, financial, or romantic, the more authentic you are and the more grounded in your beliefs you are, the more you will feel greater confidence in knowing what decisions to make and what opportunities to seize. Spend time with your inner self during the week of February 26, observe how you interact with life, and evolve into who you know you were always meant to become.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.