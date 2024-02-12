Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading On February 13, 2024

Mars, the plaent of motivation, will enter Aquarius. This prompts innovative changes in our day. Find out what this may mean for each zodiac sign in astrology starting February 13, 2024, per the tarot.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, February 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

This day may start off on the wrong foot, but you'll find a way to make good out of a negative situation. This day is about having the right mindset. Think positivity and see the opportunities that present yourself in the middle of life's storms.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

What you thought was crystal clear may seem confusing right now. When life feels confusing, revert to the facts. You don't have to know all of the answers. You can figure things out as you go. Unless you have to make an urgent decision, relax. Life has a funny way of sorting itself out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Is there a problem in one of your relationships? This tarot card can signify that you have detached from a situation. It's hard when you feel like you're losing your best friend. You can talk to them to figure out how to become closer again. Or if there's not much left you can do to fix the problem, you can speak to a therapist or someone you trust to help sort through these deep emotions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You want to believe in something bigger than yourself, so you're taking a more romanticized approach to life. It's wonderful to have an active imagination. Your creative outlook reveals your intelligence. The one thing you will want to do is to keep both feet on the ground even if your mind is up in the clouds.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Admit when you feel unhappy. Addressing the source of your dissatisfaction is the first step to improving your emotional mood. Make a little gratitude list and remind yourself of all the wonderful things you have. Learning to accept life will change takes time, so give yourself a little bit of grace.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Are you comparing yourself to others? When you try to be like everyone else, it takes you away from feeling at peace. This tarot card is a warning. It says not to think other people have it better than you do. If you struggle with imposter syndrome, stop comparing and work on your personal growth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You don't want to put your sense of identity in what you have or how much money you make. Materialistic desires are normal, and there's nothing wrong with wanting nice things; however, don't be sad if you can't have everything you want when you want it. Think of it as a challenge to work harder and to grow instead.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Prioritize your wants and needs. When you experience a setback or a delay, you can work around it by creating an action plan. Work out your strategy step-by-step. Break your goals down into small, accomplishable parts. When you reach a bunch of tiny milestones, you will see bigger success take place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Kindness may be needed. Someone wants attention and does not care if they get your time in good or not-so-great ways. Pay attention to people who create a lot of drama or try to make you feel sorry for them. Deep down inside, what they may be doing is crying for help due to loneliness.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Focusing on what others do is a distraction. Capricorn. Instead of wasting time wondering how to help someone do their work better, channel that energy toward yourself. It's a better use of your time, talents, and energy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Moving away from everything you know is a hard thing to do. You may not even know if you're doing the right thing. You have to rebuild wherever you go. You have to figure things out all over again. You will adjust in due time, Aquarius. You must trust that you made the right choice and follow through. See how it goes!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You did it. You are going to hit an amazingly big goal for yourself. If you're just about to quit, don't. This tarot card predicts success. It's so easy to talk yourself out of pushing through. The superior path is to keep going until you are where you want to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.