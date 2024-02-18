The Weekly Tarot Card Reading For Each Zodiac Sign From February 19 - 25

Welcome to the week of February 19 - 25, 2024. We are going over the Tarot for the week, and each zodiac sign here will receive helpful hints and insights on how this week will go for us. We will pull one card for each astrological sign, and we'll get into what each card means and what concepts these cards introduce.

We pull the one card for a reason: to keep the focus and remember the keywords and ideas as the week progresses. While a full tarot reading may include several cards, we can see that if we emphasize one card in particular, it will be that card's true meaning that we can pay attention to during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024.

Important dates are also mentioned, and those numbers are divined through the card itself.

Numbers play an important role in the reading of the Tarot, so pay close attention to the dates that are pointed out to you during this reading.

As always, we are here to open our hearts to the lessons inherent in the cards. Let's proceed now.

Weekly tarot card reading for all zodiac signs February 19 - 25, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man, reversed

It's always an interesting idea to get the Hanging Man in reverse, as the perspective of the hanged person is already upside down. So, we are truly looking at a twisted point of view.

To get this as your card for the week definitely implies that you will be the one who has that twisted viewpoint, even if you don't think so. After all, it's you who is doing the perceiving here.

What you might notice happening is that because you are the one viewing in your own twisted but original way, you may find that others see you as either wrong or warped for thinking the way you do.

You may find that during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, you'll be sticking to your guns while others find your ways unacceptable or undesirable.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Different viewpoints, extreme decisions, arguments, standing up for yourself, not giving in no matter what, sticking to your point of view without considering another person's opinion, seeing it your way, your way or the highway, not caring what people think of you or your lifestyle.

Important dates: February 23, 24, 25

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Fool, reversed

You've never let the opinion of another person or persons get in your way because you already anticipate them, so when you wish to do something a little 'crazy' as you will during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, you have already begun to anticipate the nay-saying and the opinion-giving that you know is coming your way. The thing with you, Taurus, is that you wonder why they just haven't come to accept that this is how you are and how you will more than likely be forever.

You don't take your cues from the crowd; you follow the beat of your drum. While others may think you are foolish, as this card implies, you really don't care if you are foolish because this is your life, and you will live it according to your terms. After all, in your mind, you're the fool, not them, so why should they care what foolish moves you make, right?

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Doing stuff that annoys people, taking on responsibilities that you might not be able to handle, rebelling against popular opinion, possibly being offensive at times, showing family members that you'll do things your way no matter how they try to stop you, being original but careless.

Important dates: February 19

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles, reversed

It's not that you want to be the stoic authority figure during this week, but you are slightly neurotic about letting others take over. So you may find that during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, you step into the role of 'boss' and you take over, whether you want to or not. It's not that you can't do a great job of it. You can, but you aren't really in the mood to be 'the boss' during this time.

This puts you in the position of dreading the days ahead. You know you have to come through with a certain kind of attitude. You definitely will come through, but it will be toil. You are good at what you do, perhaps even great, but that doesn't mean you'll love it all during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Feeling as though you can take a rough attitude towards others, indignation, stinginess, rejecting someone, denying someone their privilege, trying hard to stay calm, being the person who isn't liked, believing you are doing the right thing, standing up for yourself when no one else wants to back you up, remaining calm even when others try to rifle you.

Important dates: February 19, 25

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

You, on the other hand, will be enjoying a very blissful week filled with love. However, the kind of love you'll be experiencing isn't all about crazed passion or wild nights. It's more tempered and even. You are in a very good place in your life right now, romantically and with yourself. You know who you are, and you trust your environment.

What this card shows you is that you are in charge, but you rule with love and compassion. You are not a power figure, but you are most definitely someone people love and consider when they are making plans. You will be at the top of the list for consideration when it comes to family outings. Expect this week, February 19 - 25, 2024, to be filled with creative events and much affection.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Finally, finding that place of peace when it comes to your love life, knowing that you've done the right thing, being sweet-natured and easygoing, generosity of spirit, feeling free with your love, not holding back, setting an example, doing the right thing for someone who needs you, being there for someone who loves you and trusts you.

Important dates: February 20, 23

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands, reversed

You are so uninterested in halfway attempts, and so much of that has to do with the idea that this week, February 19 - 25, 2024, brings you success, but not 'all' of it. What this means is that you'll have set it up in your mind that this is the week where it all comes true for you, your dreams, your financial success, the whole deal. Yet, while you're still able to find success this week, it's not what you thought it would be.

This card shows you that you're not quite there yet, and that might put a dent in your party mentality. It's not that this week brings disappointment; it doesn't. What it does bring, however, is your own set of expectations and how you get to see them unfulfilled simply because you wanted too much out of them. You can see this week as pure potential, Leo. It's all going well. You just have a little further to go before you can declare it a victory.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Wondering when it's going to be your turn, thinking that you succeeded at something when the victory is not that sweet, trying your hardest to attain something great, doing a good job, not wanting to settle for mediocrity, wanting to party but wondering if it's too soon, wanting more than what you have, trying to keep up appearances, feeling inadequate.

Important dates: February 23, 24

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles

You may be pleasantly surprised this week, Virgo, as you seem to be in line for either a promotion at work or some good news regarding your finances. What you thought you couldn't afford turns out to be something that not only ends up as something you CAN afford but is much less expensive than you thought it would be. During the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, you will feel as though you've 'miraculously' saved money, making you feel secure and happy.

This week, February 19 - 25, 2024, shows you that you are also better with money than you thought. You have made a few choice moves in your life that have led to the good condition you're in right now. You had always underestimated yourself when it came to financial decisions. It looks like this week has you perceiving yourself in a new and positive light. You feel intelligent and wise during this time.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

You are worth more than you know. Start saving your money, and know you can ask for more from your employer. Start thinking of yourself as valuable. Things are going right. You are healing. You can do more than you give yourself credit for. Life is good if you're able to see it that way. Know that you are in excellent shape and that you can handle everything well.

Important dates: February 24

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

There may be a point during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, when the people in your life laugh at you, not because you are funny but because you are kind of adorable in your ways. You are smart and savvy, but your eccentricities come through this week, as this card shows you that you're a bit of an original, and it's a good thing, too. Being unique is one of the things you do best, and you can show others that it's good to be different.

While much of this week will be spent on your own, you will mingle with others who will look up to you and see you as a person of great integrity. You are someone that others will ask for guidance from, and you will be able to deliver what they need. If an important decision is needed, especially during a family situation, they are the ones everyone will turn to, and they'd be right to do so.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Stability, knowing what you can and cannot do, taking care of business, being the smart one in the crowd, showing others that you are intelligent and supportive, coming up with great ideas, showing others how to do it, being the one in the family who everyone turns to for a good reason, remaining calm under duress.

Important dates: February 21, 25

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Temperance, reversed

Here's another of those cards that is so obvious when it's in its reversed state, as Temperance reversed can only mean losing one's temper, which is pretty much what will happen with you, Scorpio, during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024. You have more than likely been working on something that requires strict attention and careful placement, and something will topple the scales this week, which will have you losing your mind.

You really wanted to set an example for those around you as to what 'calm' looks like. Here you are, flipping out over the way things are going down this week. Hey, whatever happens is not in your control, so take it all with a grain of salt. What really gets you the most is that you wanted to come off as the saintly, patient one, and when you lose your temper, oh boy, is it going to show. It's OK. You can let it rip now and then.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Wondering if you can handle any more of this nonsense, blowing your top, getting very angry and then getting mad at yourself for that, feeling as though the pressure is more than you can take, wanting to be disruptive, wanting to rebel, purposefully doing something wrong to get someone's attention, negative attention, irresponsible behavior.

Important dates: February 24, 25

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

There will be moments during this week, February 19 - 25, 2024, when you, Sagittarius, want to throw your hands up in the air and scream, "I'm finished with this!" And that's not necessarily going to be a good thing. Not that it's a bad thing, either. What this card suggests is that you love making money, but you don't want to have to think that your entire life depends on making money, which it does.

There will be moments this week when you just want to stop working because you're tired of it. You may even fantasize about what it would be like not to have to work so hard every day. If you don't work, then you don't get the cool stuff that money allows you to buy. Ah, the conundrum of it all. You may plan an adventure, though, so that's a good thing. What's better is that you CAN afford it. Whoopee!

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Feeling arrogant when it comes to money, not realizing how hard something is, making decisions that confuse you further, wanting to spend too much money, wondering if you can do something, thinking about travel, wanting to back away from responsibility, wanting to be overly responsible out of fear, worrying, indecisive action.

Important dates: February 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

February 19 - 25, 2024, looks like it will be a very good week for you, which may not look like an ideal week for others, but being that you really need some time off, you'll get exactly that. Don't be surprised if this week rouses in you a spiritual side that has you wanting to go off on a retreat, and we're not just talking about a spa day. You really want to take time off to meditate or stay silent in a quiet space.

There is success here, too, which shows you that the success that makes up so much of your life is balanced. You're not just about the hustle. You need your quiet times, your personal space. You need to be without a partner during this week so that you can get your head together. You want to return to the world fresh and clean. To do so, you need to exit spiritually for a while.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Feeling as though it's a good time to pull back and just give yourself room to think, wanting to be away from people, needing personal space, thinking better on your own, neglecting your partner, neglecting family obligations, solitude, selfishness, clarity, meditation, contemplation, shutting down, refusing to argue.

Important dates: February 20, 25

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Sun

There is so much that you'll be getting over this week, February 19 - 25, 2024. this is tremendously good news for you, Aquarius. You have held on to a certain kind of fear for a very long time, and you've always known that it's up to you to get rid of that fear. And something will snap in you during this time, allowing you to see a clear path to a better life.

You have begun to recognize the obstacles in your life. Now that you are taking full responsibility for them, you feel as though you can free yourself from the many drags that have held you back. As soon as you start showing yourself that you are truly as capable and talented as you've always believed yourself to be, you will open the gate to happiness. There's so much good going on for you during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, and it won't stop there.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Incredibly good attitude towards your own life, renewed way of seeing things, feeling capable, putting all fears behind you, knowing you can do this, feeling confident and brave, releasing that which held you back, embracing the present and the future, taking charge of your life, believing in yourself in ways you never did before.

Important dates: February 19, 20, 24, 25

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You have worked very hard to get to this place. While this is tremendous and incredibly successful, you may not know what to do with all of this success. This card always suggests great riches, but in its reversed state, it also implies bad management skills or a lack of discretion regarding money and spending. You may be enamored with your bank account, which may make you worried that you will lose it.

You may experience the feeling of not having enough during the week of February 19 - 25, 2024, even though you are totally flush. This could lead to excessive spending and returning items. Don't be surprised if you go on a shopping spree only to return almost everything you buy during this crazy week. What's great is that you are secure. You can afford to be a little nutty. Gratitude helps you adjust, so put it into practice.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind:

Great accomplishments that lead to worry, wondering if you can keep this up, knowing you did a great job but fearing that it will all be taken away from you, enjoying the fruits of your labor, keeping secrets, feeling neurotic even though everything in your life is going well, wanting to spend money, spending too much money, enjoying yourself to the point of excess.

Important dates: February 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.