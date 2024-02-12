The Luckiest Day The Week Of February 12, 2023 For Each Zodiac Signs

"Sometimes it's the smallest decisions that can change your life forever." - K. Russell. Don't be deceived or disheartened by the moments when life seems less than abundant — there is magic everywhere you look if, of course, you know where to look.

While the universe will always require you to show up for what is meant for you or what you desire, you must also remember that it is always working for you. To truly make the most of each moment, the universe asks that you never give up hope that you were meant for more and that all that you dream of is possible.

The week of February 12 brings a fated event that will create a catalyst moment within your life that will ripple out through the rest of this year and beyond. From February 16 – 18, the Aquarius Stellium will peak, which will remind you not only that the universe always has your back but also that there is magic within the world.

There are moments you could never have planned for, those that would have seemed impossible, but that happen nonetheless and do so in divine timing. The Aquarius Stellium is one of these events, as there is no way to truly plan for the divine redirection this will cause, but only that it is deeply connected to your soul's purpose.

Aquarius is the revolutionary inspiration that can help you seize your dreams, see a new way to bring them to fruition and help you believe in yourself so fervently that nothing gets in the way of you manifesting all you desire. You may have to sidestep a few rules or learn to self-validate more deeply, but the rewards will already be beckoning to you.

It reminds you that everything you want lies across the line of your comfort zone. As the Sun shifts into Pisces on the eighteenth, you will feel more connected to the universe and more hopeful that whatever arose during the Stellium does hold a divine purpose within your life. All you must do is trust it.

Here is the luckiest day of the week for all zodiac signs from February 12 - 18, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 16, First Quarter Moon in Taurus in your house of wealth

Taurus energy governs your finances and wealth. With the First Quarter Moon rising in this earth sign, you will have an important choice to make about generating greater income and abundance. This may also provide an unexpected financial boost, especially if you've had to recently take a stand for what you deserve.

Remember that your dreams are connected to the financial abundance that you seek. By honoring what you really want and being willing to leave your comfort of stability, you have all the support you need to launch yourself into a new direction. The Aquarius Stellium may also provide you with some offers or ideas from your social circle or friends, so don't be afraid to network to place yourself precisely where you want to be.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, February 17, Aquarius Stellium in your sector of professional aspirations

It's time to start thinking big when it comes to your career, Taurus. This is the year where there will be shifts, and if you are still in college, then it will still affect the major or internships that you participate in. Aquarius energy rules over your house of professional aspirations, career and the success that you want to create. When the Stellium rises in this air sign, expect a divine redirection or revelation that will impact your life for years to come.

The Aquarius Stellium wants you to honor your inner talents and what you genuinely want to contribute to the world around you. You may realize that you want to start your business or work in a nonprofit more closely. This is your era of professional freedom, where you are able to not only define your role but also accomplish all of your dreams.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, February 17, Aquarius Stellium in your house of luck

Get ready for some lucky divine redirections in your life as the Aquarius Stellium peaks. Aquarius energy governs luck, abundance, new opportunities and travel. When the planets converge within this air sign, you will get a momentous boost of energy and insight into what you genuinely want to pursue. Your only job is to listen and not discount an idea because of the work it will require to be brought to fruition.

The Aquarius Stellium may spur you to devote yourself to a more spiritual path, return to school or travel more. But whatever you feel called to do isn't random but instead is connected to your higher purpose. When you can honor your ideas and see them for the guidance that they are, you can also let yourself embrace the support of the universe.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, February 18, Sun in Pisces in your sector of new opportunities

Pisces energy governs over any new opportunity that comes your way. This could be in terms of a business or educational opportunity. Or you might suddenly decide to do a year abroad or become a digital nomad. The new opportunities that will begin filtering in during Pisces Season aren't only about expansion, though, but also freedom. You have been through the worst of it: Cancer. Now it's time to truly turn your face toward the Sun and all the newness that it represents.

Pisces Season is a time for you to start reflecting on what you want for yourself without boxing yourself in because of what others may think or the obligations that they have placed upon you. Let yourself dream more and see that whether it's an idea to sign up for yoga teacher training or take that retreat in Belize, you are being divinely guided to reconnect with your inner truth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, February 18, Piscean Sun in your sector of transformation

It is all about the process of transformation and positive changes for you this year, Leo. You've been doing the work without knowing when the benefits would start kicking in. But through it all, you haven't given up, which means as the Sun shifts into Pisces, you will be able to blossom into all the spaces you only once dreamed of.

Pisces' energy rules over themes of transformation, catalyst moments and inheritances so that these themes can arise during this time. Just try to believe that everything that surfaces is doing so for your higher good because that trust goes a long way in letting yourself take advantage of each and every moment. Spend time reflecting on where it may feel like you're hanging on or fighting to be valued because these are the areas that you may have to be ready to walk away from so you can attract the abundance you truly desire.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 16, First Quarter Moon in Taurus in your house of abundance

The First Quarter Moon will rise in Taurus in your house of abundance, blessing you with a feeling of fullness and richness. Taurus rules over all matters of abundance, which means living life in a way that focuses on what gives you energy and not just the other way around. This may be a crucial time for you to start investing in yourself again and what makes you feel most alive.

You may be faced with a major decision or obstacle around this time that will ask you to prioritize yourself, your dreams, or what you want to experience in this lifetime. It shouldn't require you to leave behind what is of most value to you. You will have to be willing to take a risk, embrace change and trust that any time you devote yourself to your dreams, you will never be in a state of lack — only abundance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 16, First Quarter Moon in Taurus in your sector of rebirth

This is your year to shine, Libra, and while it may come with some challenges or strenuous moments, it is all part of delivering you to the life you were meant to live. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus in your sector of rebirth reminds you to live as your most authentic self. You will always have to shed what no longer resonates with your truth.

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus brings about a crucial decision or a moment in which you are faced with returning to what is comfortable or instead breaking out into the wild unknown. Although you may still be building up your confidence and trusting that success can be yours, try to choose the path that breaks whatever cycle you've been in. This is the time for newness and to let yourself choose to evolve, trusting that what awaits you on the other side will be far better than whatever you believe will have to be left behind.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, February 18, Sun in Pisces in your house of creativity

The Sun in Pisces marks a beautiful time in your creativity process, which will benefit not just your career but all areas of your life. Besides bringing more joy into your life, you also will be able to figure out more creative solutions to challenging situations in your life and embrace the arts more deeply. If you have enjoyed painting or another form of art, you can also see a return to this side of yourself during this beautiful zodiac season.

Pisces Season helps you first return to what fills your cup, which then adds greater joy to your life. Because of this feeling of inner happiness and greater confidence, you can then begin to look at your life strategically to figure out how to put the pieces in place for your success. Keep a notebook or your journal app handy during this time so you can write down your ideas or dreams, which will help you create a life you will love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, February 17, Aquarius Stellium in your sector of communication

Communication is a necessity not just for happiness but also for success. Being able to share your desires or dreams, knowing which agreements to make and signing contracts can make all the difference. Although one of your greatest strengths is always searching the far-off horizon for something better, you might also miss the chance to commit to an opportunity in the present moment.

The Aquarius Stellium in your sector of communication allows you to participate actively in the success you are trying to build in your life. This will positively affect your relationships as well as your professional path. Make sure you keep honoring your worth and stretch yourself to communicate what you fully want so that the universe can rise, step in and make your dreams a reality.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, February 17, Aquarius Stellium in your house of finances

The universe will often teach you to value what is tremendously important in life before you can fully step into the financial success you desire. This isn't meant to feel like a test but only to remind you that all the money in the world won't bring you that feeling of success if you don't have others in your life to share it with. Beyond a romantic relationship, this energy is about friends, family and those in your social circle who truly add immense value to your life.

The Aquarius Stellium provides a breakthrough moment in your finances, letting you enjoy the success you desire and your connections with others to celebrate it. Take advantage of this opportunity and truly receive the promotion, bonus or investment opportunity that you deserve, but also embrace the fact that you have important people in your life to share it with. A full and abundant life isn't just about financial success but learning that the relationships you invest in can yield just as much profit.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, February 17, Aquarius Stellium in your sector of authenticity

You are on track to have one of the most amazing years of your life. This follows a few more challenging phases in which you have had to assert yourself in new ways and learn to heal those parts of you that were attracting less than what you deserve. Now, though, it's simply about stepping into your greatness and letting that incredible energy attract all you desire.

Spend time setting intentions for what you hope this new phase of your life will bring. Because the energy of Aquarius, especially with Pluto here, is all about your sense of self, the law of attraction is amplified. You no longer need to work endlessly for what you desire but only send your intentions out to the universe and trust that it's only a matter of time until you have created everything you've ever dreamed of.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, February 18, Sun in Pisces in your house of self

Although February has thankfully felt much different than the first month of 2024, you still have been looking for divine guidance on your next steps. It doesn't take a great deal of effort from you to trust the universe, but you must be in the space where you are ready for the answers that you're looking for. As the Sun shifts into Pisces and kickstarts your solar return and zodiac season, you will feel more like yourself, which will automatically help you generate the luck you are seeking in your life.

Pisces Season begins with a convergence of planets in Aquarius, highlighting your dreams, intuition and healing. This energy can help you return to who you were born to be and shine that inner light more than ever before. Pay attention to any prophetic dreams or strong hits of intuition, as you will be more connected to the source during this time. You are meant for a different path, and this week, you may finally understand what direction you should take your dreams in.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.