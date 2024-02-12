How The Powerful Aquarius Stellium Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope This Week

"Silence is the sleep that nourishes wisdom." - F.Bacon. Surrender to the divine wisdom of the universe. Pay attention to the signs around you and what happens if, instead of trying so hard, you let yourself be guided.

Realize that love shouldn't be that hard and that there is a difference between investing in what you want versus fighting for what you know you've always deserved. This is the moment of newness, of finally reconnecting with your soul and truly seeing that sometimes there really is a far better plan for your life than you ever could have imagined.

The week of February 12 brings a momentous astrological event. The Aquarius Stellium occurs from the sixteenth through the eighteenth, just before the Sun shifts into Pisces, beginning a new zodiac season. A Stellium is when five or more planets congregate in one sign, creating a powerful force of energy for your life and relationship.

This year, though, it felt more powerful as Stellium is made up of five major planets: Sun, Pluto, Mercury, Mars and Venus. The energy of the Aquarius Stellium holds greater weight, though, because Pluto is ending its era in Capricorn and beginning a brand-new one. In fact, Pluto will spend most of 2024 in the critical zero and first degree of Aquarius, which emphasizes new beginnings.

Whatever arises for you this week will be more than just a moment of inspiration or change; it will truly give you a better idea of what the focus will be for the year ahead — and beyond. The Aquarius Stellium serves as a jumping-off point, a new beginning on steroids, if you will, that will provide the catalyst for every other decision and choice you make this year. It hints at the lessons or what will be most essential for you.

Then, as the Sun shifts into Pisces, the energy changes a bit to allow more light, understanding and connection into your heart and life. Merging the energy of the romantic of the zodiac with the rebel creates the perfect space to not only listen to the signs you're receiving but also choose yourself, trusting that the love you deserve will follow.

Important Dates For February 12 - 18, 2024

Tuesday, February 13

Mars, the planet of desire and determination, shifts into Aquarius to begin your week and helps you see outside the box. Mars in Aquarius brings clear thinking with a revolutionary twist. Aquarius is the visionary, helping you to see things in a different light and infuse your life with the freedom to make the decisions that are most authentic for you. This inspires you to honor your inner romantic desires, to be more open to unconventional arrangements and to be determined to follow the truth of your heart.

Friday, February 16

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus rises and brings a moment of fruition to the surface in which you will be asked to make an important decision to navigate around recent obstacles. Taurus is a determined earth sign that seeks comfort and family. However, with the surge of Aquarius energy, the choice will be to allow yourself to see that just because the future is unknown doesn't mean it will be wrought with negatives. There may be an important moment here that challenges you to step outside your comfort zone and embrace the possibility of creating what you genuinely want from love.

The Aquarius Stellium begins today as Venus, the planet of love, moves into Aquarius. This powerful energy force will be in effect February 16 - 18 as Pluto, Sun, Mercury, Mars and Venus will all converge into Aquarius. While this will bring some fortune hints in the year to come, it's also your chance to make some important headway in determining what the purpose of 2024 is for you. This is because while this Aquarius Stellium will bring motivation and some important steps, Pluto will remain here in this air sign, helping you transform your life and relationships in the best way possible.

Sunday, February 18

The Sun will shift into Pisces on Sunday, February 18, kickstarting a new zodiac season. In this water sign, your emotions take center focus, as well as developing a deeper understanding of recent events. Pisces is the last zodiac sign, and because of this, it holds qualities of each of the others, which helps you intuitively feel what actions you can take to bring about the best possible outcome in your romantic life.

Pisces is romantic and the peacemaker of the zodiac. It helps you develop a higher perspective and let your divine truth lead you forward. Emotional fulfillment will take precedence around this time. With the influence of Aquarius still so prevalent, you may find yourself acting out of what others would say is your character but which is in direct alignment with your most authentic self. This is heart-over-head energy, infused with the courage and audacity to believe you can have it all genuinely.

How the rare Aquarius stellium affects each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope February 12 - 18, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Sunday, February 18, Sun in Pisces in your house of dreams

Pisces is the zodiac sign that rules the dream world, so in this area of your life, it has profound effects on turning you into what you really want from love. As you grow and move through different relationship experiences, it can seem that love becomes more logical, but there is always magic available to you if you choose to see it.

As the Sun shifts into Pisces, you will be driven more by what you dream than what necessarily seems possible or logical. This is a return for the magic, the romance and the kind of relationship you always hoped for. Make sure to share these new ideas with your existing partner, and if you're single, let them weave themselves into beginning a new connection that is more magic than logic.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, February 18, Pisces Sun in your sector of wishes

The Piscean Sun can help shine a bright light on your sector of wishes, making you genuinely believe in anything becoming possible. Pisces rules over your wishes, along with the hope that anything is possible. In many ways, this energy takes you off of the practicality of your earth energy and instead into the realm of romance and possibility.

To fully surrender to all the love and romance you desire may mean you have to be willing to take a chance. Once you do, you will see that anything is worth it if it means being held in all the ways you've ever desired. Lean into the wishes that you have for romance and love. You can create a wishing tree by writing on little pieces of paper what you desire and hanging them on a tree or inside a plant. Let yourself believe not in feeling like you must accept what you already have but by taking a chance to get what you really want.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, February 16, First Quarter Moon in Taurus in your house of intuition

Sometimes, the mind is so active that it doesn't create space to hear the voice of the soul. Don't underestimate your intuitive abilities, especially when it comes to love and relationships. You have begun to dream more deeply about what you hope love will be or the direction in which your current relationship will progress. The next step is taking this newfound hope and letting yourself see that by honoring it. You can make love all that it is meant to be.

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus in your house of intuition means that you will be asked to choose your intuition over logic or that you may have to overcome an obstacle to be able to follow it. This moment isn't to test your trust but instead to show you the power behind choosing your inner desires for love. Take time to create space for deep conversations with your partner and moments of spontaneity, as these may very well be what is needed to let love flourish finally.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, February 17, Aquarius Stellium in your sector of intimacy

It may seem that situations or the energy won't ever turn around, but in truth, they already have. No one is disputing that you've been through a lot. While you will still have to move through your process of healing, it's also time to start opening yourself up so you can see life and love in a new light.

The Aquarius Stellium is especially important for you as Pluto recently moved into this air sign after spending most of 2023 within the last degrees of Capricorn. This is what caused the challenging chapter in your life that is now over, but what also marks the new one that is upon you. Try to cultivate your optimism around this time, even if it feels tentative. Get yourself out of your routine and do something new. Most importantly, lean into the romantic connection within your life, allowing yourself to be vulnerable, as this will help you develop the deeper sense of intimacy you desire.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, February 17, Aquarius Stellium in your house of relationships

While all zodiac signs will feel an immense energy shift with the Aquarius Stellium, for you, it will be more powerful as it will occur within your house of relationships. Aquarius energy governs love, relationships and romance. What you want from this connection in your life and how you follow through on developing it will determine its power.

The Aquarius Stellium will occur within your house of relationships and will provide a breakthrough moment in your life. Pay close attention to the signs you receive, any encounters, or any messages that come through to you during this time. Something big is shifting in your romantic life that will allow you to create the kind of relationship you've always needed. You just need to let yourself be guided instead of forcing anything.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, February 18, Sun in Pisces in your sector of love

Pisces is your opposing sign, and because of that, it rules over matters of the heart. In many ways, Pisces complements your soul as it can help you learn to surrender, go with the flow and believe in the magic of love. Pisces enables you to trust more, plan less and learn to enjoy the ride of following your heart wherever it is destined to go.

As the Sun shifts into Pisces on February 18, you will see a shift within yourself that will allow you to start enjoying love and life more. This will provide some deep opportunities for reconnection or new romance by placing the priority on your relationship. Try not to worry about shifting priorities, as you deserve this time to go all in with love simply. Everything else will work out, but now is your life to enjoy all that Pisces energy brings to your life by simply receiving the gifts of your connection.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, February 17, Aquarius Stellium in your house of commitment

You have already observed that you are in a phase of deep transformation, as the Nodes of Fate are now in your zodiac sign, and Aries is the ruler of your romantic relationships. This has brought about a deep shift in believing in yourself more ardently, trusting your needs and implementing the boundaries that are a part of reveling in your self-worth. Now, as the Aquarius Stellium rises, it's time to let things grow to the next level.

The Aquarius Stellium occurs within your house of commitment or marriage and will provide you with an important moment of growth within your romantic relationship. Not only may this bring a new form of commitment or proposal, but it will also bring up themes of happiness and children. Whatever way these fit into your dreams for your life, it will help expand your romantic life. All you must do is remember this is what you've been putting the work in to receive.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, February 16, First Quarter Moon in Taurus in your sector of romance

The first month of 2024 likely felt rather slow in the romance department, with not much happening until Uranus stationed direct in Taurus at the end of January. Since that time, you've been more focused on the changes you want to make in your romantic life or to allow more focus on the relationship you want to create. Everything takes time, and though it's built on one choice and decision, there are times when some moments are more pivotal than others.

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus highlights some of the changes you've wanted to make in your life with the need to make a decision. This will come about between choosing the familiarity of what is known versus putting yourself in place to attract the very moments you desire.

You are going to be moving through a catalyst of freedom in the coming days with the Aquarius Stellium, so be mindful that the changes you desire will, in fact, require you to choose change. You already know that nothing new comes from your comfort zone, so it's time to take a risk on yourself and all that you deserve.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, February 18, Sun in Pisces in your house of family

Piscean energy governs your sector of home, family and healing. This is an area of your life that has been of immense importance since Saturn shifted into this water sign back in 2023. You have been more serious in creating a home base and establishing a long-term committed relationship. In this process, you've also found that your healing is the doorway to all you desire. Now, as the Sun shifts into Pisces, you can expect some positive developments in creating the home and family you want.

As the Sun shifts into Pisces, it creates a powerful moment of action, as the Sun rules the choices you make in your external life. This lets you feel the combined energy of both Saturn and Sun in Pisces, which will add to your commitment. You may be focused on buying a home or condo around this time or setting up a home with a new romantic partner. Trust in the actions you feel called to take around this time because it's precisely where your healing has been leading you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, February 16, First Quarter Moon in Taurus in your house of joy

Taurus energy governs over your house of joy, which means that you are now being encouraged to choose happiness. Choosing happiness means that you reflect on each decision that you make in your life about whether it's getting you closer or further from the life you want to live and, in that, whether it's also actually adding joy to your days. Love should bring you happiness, and though not each day may be an easy one, by focusing on the joy your relationship adds to your life, you can also begin to see by choosing love — you're also choosing yourself.

The First Quarter Moon always brings a moment of decision, of choosing to overcome any obstacle and focus on what you know is meant for you. In Taurus, you are being asked to choose happiness. Choosing love, connection and the joy you should receive from your relationship. Take time to embrace moments of quality time with your partner and reflect on how to infuse your connection with more joy. If single, you may be presented with an opportunity to continue a karmic cycle or choose someone who is part of your healing. Just be mindful of all that surfaces around this time so you can feel confident you are choosing what you really deserve.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Friday, February 16, First Quarter Moon in Taurus in your sector of home

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus will shine its light in your sector of home, bringing up an important moment of growth within your relationship. This area of your life will highlight the healing you need to do to build the relationship you desire or the moment when you and your partner begin to talk about how to combine your lives — and living spaces.

Taurus energy is one that you are remarkably familiar with as Uranus, and then Jupiter shifted into this sign and helped to have you not only heal but also open your life up in new and expansive ways. During this time, you have become ready for a deeper level of commitment, so whether it's a proposal, moving in together or even simply developing a deeper level of domestic intimacy, you are going to be able to step into the growth the universe is asking from you at this time. Trust in yourself, as that will let you trust in the newness of what will be surrounding you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, February 13, Mars in Aquarius in your house of divine love

Right now, it is time for you to start believing in how you always envisioned love to be. Aquarius energy rules over your house of dreams, and when it comes to love, it helps you create a deeply emotional and spiritual bond with your partner. The first step is trusting within those divine soul relationships and encounters. Just because you've learned and grown so much doesn't mean that romance is lost.

Mars is the planet of action, desire and intimacy. As it shifts into Aquarius, you become more driven to create the romantic connection of your dreams. Try to create space for more intimacy with your partner, or if you are single, allow yourself to embrace the rising new desires you have for love. When you can believe that love can be both magical and healthy, you end up moving into a place to build what you've always desired — a relationship that feels like the entire universe conspires to create.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.