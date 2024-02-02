One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On February 3, 2024

Welcome to your daily tarot card reading. Here is your zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for Saturday, February 3, 2024, during the month of Leap Year. Find out what's in store for you on this day.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Blindsided. You thought things were going well, and then a sudden shift brought a good day into a bad one. There may be a good reason why you're home before your partner, and you may discover a story you did not know.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You want to live a life you're proud of. So today, begin to live with intention. Choose your activities wisely, and don't let anything get in the way of your joy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

All is forgiven. Now, it's time for you to let it go. You're done talking things out, though, and you're ready to focus on the positives. The past is behind you, Gemini, and you're moving forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Be a person who cares for others. When you show your empathy and concern for people, it touches hearts and begins to change. A person who feels beloved and cared for will appreciate your sacrifices.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Be open-minded. You may not know everything about a particular subject, so you will want to learn from someone constantly trying to improve. You won't know how much they have to offer you until you make that lifetime decision.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You are noble and true. You're one of those people who stick around through good and bad times. You're loyal, and that's one of the things people like about you, even if you don't enjoy hearing it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are going to get those wonderful luxury items you've always wanted. You have worked hard to accomplish a new year's goal early, and now that you have, you feel it's your job to help others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

It's so fulfilling when you do work you love. You end the day with a sense of accomplishment. Each day is a type of contribution that builds your character and gives you a strong sense of purpose, so paying the bills is simply an added bonus. You would do this one thing for free, and that's how you know you're where you ought to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The best way to end a bad relationship is to step away from it completely. When a situation is unhealthy, walking away takes a lot of courage. After you heal, you'll look back and realize that this was important for you to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

It's those little traits that you appreciate when they are needed. You may need a mechanic or someone who can fix something that isn't working anymore. It's never too late to make circumstantial friendships. Some will last a lifetime.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Listen to your loved one's advice. You may wonder if your person is simply trying to be nice or telling you something because they have a hidden agenda.

The beauty of having your lover also be your best friend is that they can uniquely see into your world. So, if advice is given, consider it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Someone is going to put you up high on a pedestal, Pisces. Get ready to be spoiled rotten by someone you love and that cares deeply for you in return.

It's wonderful to be able to have a person to dote on you just because. Relish the moment, and don't feel you must earn your keep. Simply enjoy being the object of a person's affection.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.