What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect The Week Of February 5 - 11, According To The Tarot

Welcome to the week of February 5 - 11, 2024 and prepare yourselves for your weekly Tarot reading, as this one is a good one. Well, aren't they all in the way everything always seems to work itself out?

If there's one thing we all know, it's that no matter what we endure in a lifetime, we will eventually come to understand why we went through what we went through and how all of it somehow brought us a better understanding of the world around us and of our own lives.

We are very much in the flow of things during February 5 - 11, 2024, and the Tarot reveals this in some obvious ways. While there are always lessons aplenty in each reading, there may be some very glaring truths, as well, ones that we are now ready to wrap our heads around.

Each zodiac sign here will receive one card, and from this one card, we will derive what we can essentially call the insight we need for the week of February 5 - 11, 2024. All's well on planet Earth, so let's make the best of it while we're here. Cheers to a productive and happy week. May the odds ever be in our favor.

What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect The Week Of February 5, According To The Tarot

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

February 5 - 11, 2024, will have you know that whatever you are being offered this week, it's because you've created the situation in such a way that it's only natural for you to start now receiving some of the goodness that you feel you've put out into the world. This week absolutely comes through for you in terms of wild and amazing opportunities. It's up to you to pick and choose now which you will take and which you will decline.

You'll find that not everything you see is as gilded as it presents itself, and what this starts to look like in your mind is discretion, or rather, how you start to discern what is right from what is wrong. You are very clever, and you've created for yourself a world of opportunity. Now it's time to determine which ones are right for you, as they aren't all perfect.

Keywords to keep in mind: great opportunity, hard choices to make, almost too much at once, surprises around every corner. Don't be surprised if you are dazzled out of your ever-loving mind during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, as you may find that you are beside yourself with what feels like it's almost too good to be true, Aries.

Important dates: February 5, 7, 8, 11.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Now that you're in the swing of things, you really want to get your life together, and you're starting to see that maybe you've been protecting the wrong ideas all along. Or, maybe it's that what you once believed in is no longer standing on its own as a truth you can use. You have been disappointed by a person in your life, and you've found that it's difficult to let them go.

Still, during February 5 - 11, 2024, you may try a little too hard to rationalize why this person is still in your life, as you can't seem to let go of them ... and should you? This is the week that has you very confused over your feelings. You aren't all that sure you can trust what's going on inside your heart because you still do feel loving toward the person in question.

Keywords to keep in mind: struggle and protection, vigilance and worry, fear of failure. Know this, Taurus: while none of this means you will fail at anything, your mind will be so concentrated on the tasks at hand this week, February 5 - 11, 2024, that you may find yourself going a little too far with overthinking and worrying. You've taken on a hefty responsibility that might not necessarily have to fall on your shoulders alone. Think about sharing the burden with someone you can trust.

Important dates: February 6, 7, 8, 10.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups, reversed

You may find that you laugh at yourself during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, as you seriously do not want to remain the person who continuously thinks of the past with regret and dread. There are so many things you want to do in your life, and you are now becoming conscious of the idea that it is you who keeps yourself in check. You feel very strongly about advancing, and yet, you allow your memories to drag you back, time and time again.

You know that you are someone who has great love inside you, and you've let the pain of past relationships really get to you, and perhaps so much of this is familiar rather than romantic. This could be your last dance with this kind of resentment, Gemini, and if you are willing, you could turn the page as you are conscious of what's going on, and you know it's time to move forward.

Keywords to keep in mind: Looking back in anger, dissatisfaction over the results of something that meant a lot to you, wondering if you're good enough. You need to know that during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, you absolutely must stay on target and not get tangled up in your memories or your expectations of how things should have gone. You are in a new place now, Gemini, and you need to adapt and grow.

Important dates: February 5, 8, 9.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords, reversed

The last thing you had in mind for this week, February 5 - 11, 2024, is the idea of having to set aside all other plans so that you can take care of this one bit of business, and you've come to realize that it is so pressing that it cannot be avoided. If other people weren't involved, then maybe you'd procrastinate a little more, but even that is all about how you kid yourself ... and you realize there's no time left to kid yourself any longer.

So, you'll find that you need to isolate to a degree so that whatever decision demands your attention in this crucial way gets proper attention. You will do just fine, but the real key here is to pay attention and stop putting it off. Yes, you must stand up and get the job done. It's time to take responsibility for your life, and the good part is that you know it, too.

Keywords to keep in mind: indecision, need for quick thinking, no time to pause, life-changing transformation, need to act now, hesitation, solitude, and meditation. What you'll need to keep in mind during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, is that you must make a certain decision and that you can't get used to letting it slide. You are being pressed to choose, and if you don't get on the ball, you will see consequences ... so move it, Gemini.

Important dates: February 6, 8,10.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You tend to think of yourself as someone who is not only talented but worthy of being paid a high price for your skills, and during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, you will find that you don't feel you're being treated properly by those in the position of paying you. You are not here to do charity work, and you will make that known. Simply because someone holds the bank doesn't mean they get to condescend to you.

You may find that you are angry about this and that you might be on the verge of throwing a fit. You have come up with all you were asked to do, and yet your employers are nickel-and-diming you as if you are bringing something to the table that is up for bargaining. This is highly insulting to you and will put you in the position of having to defend yourself and your financial worth.

Keywords to keep in mind: barter, trade, making money, not feeling it, hoping for accolades and perhaps not getting them, wanting what you are worth monetarily, working hard and feeling unappreciated for your efforts. It will be a tough week in so much as this is when you decide if you will stay on with a job or figure out your next move. February 5 - 11, 2024, brings you clarity and impatience, so don't do anything rash. Think it out first.

Important dates: February 5, 8, 9, 11.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Much to the surprise of others in your life, you will turn down something that everyone depends on you to accept. The only thing is that during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, you are quite sure of what you want to do, and you feel that this decision that was made on your part never considered your real feelings.

This is the week that you realize you really don't have to do things 'their way' simply to make sure 'they' are all happy. You know that you need to be happy, too, and this card implies that you will be turning something down and that you will stand by your word when you do so. You are clearly not going to bend, and even though bending and being adaptable are good things, they aren't in this case.

Keywords to keep in mind: clear decision, turning something down, being very fierce about it and determined to get your way. Knowing your way is, indeed, the best and only route for you, Virgo. During the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, you will shock a few people when you show them that decisions that concern your life are for you to decide upon and you alone. You are not taking advice during this time, as this is how you work.

Important dates: February 11.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

While this week, February 5 - 11, 2024, may have you wondering where you stand when it comes to love and romance, the last thing you will settle for is being a fool, and that is, unfortunately, what your most recent partner took you for. This will not do, and while you are not heartless or someone who deals easily with heartbreak, you will remain stoic and aware of who is number one here.

It's lonely being 'number one', but you have no choice, as you will not allow this other person to get the best of you. You realize that you must go through this week with all of its heartbreaking moments of truth, but you are quite strong and able to pull yourself up. You may experience moments of coldness, but those, too, shall be behind you soon ... as does everything.

Keywords to keep in mind: keeping a brave facade in the face of heartbreak, knowing what you want and what you absolutely do NOT want, and resisting the temptation to be with someone who is clearly not right for you. During this week, February 5 - 11, 2024, you will see that as much as it hurts to be on your own, whatever you are going through with this other person ... it's worth it for you to separate yourself from them during this time.

Important dates: February 5, 6, 8, 9.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Judgment

So it seems that finally, you're going to get the news you've been waiting on and that this news will be good ... and what you've wanted all this time. During the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, you are going to receive the 'all clear' message and you can apply that to any number of items on your checklist, including health. You will hear some good news about a family member at this time, and so much of your world will be brighter.

What's also good to know is that during this week, you, Scorpio, will 'make up' with a friend or an estranged family member, and once this reconciliation takes place, it will be as if nothing ever happened. You are very keen on forgiveness and gratitude during this time, and you'll find that this week goes very well for you.

Keywords to keep in mind: final decision, making up your mind and sticking to it, knowing that what you're working with right now is exactly what you need, not complaining, happy to simply be alive and living in acceptance of your particular fate this week, February 5 - 11, 2024. You'll be looking to the bright side simply because so much has gone your way, and you really like where it's all leading.

Important dates: February 9, 10, 11.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles

You love weeks like this one, February 5 - 11, 2024, and you'll see that you finally feel as though you have the time to dedicate yourself to something creative. You have great ideas for lucrative endeavors, and this might be a first for you, Sagittarius, as you've done so much for very little money; it seems as though this might be the year that you monetize yourself in great and artistic ways.

There's a whole lot of 'finally' taking place, and you've come to realize that you are worth a lot and that you can demand more money for your skills if you are patient and well-planned. Expect to travel in the near future as there is a project coming up shortly that will offer you a great opportunity to express yourself. Don't be shy, but also know that it's good that you are holding back to think it all through.

Keywords to keep in mind: rethinking how you'll be making money in the future, great ideas, sitting on those ideas for a while as you get your plan in order, knowing that you may be traveling soon or returning home for a reunion of sorts. You, Sagittarius, can know that during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, you will be very wrapped up in positive thinking, though not manifest as of yet. You are in the 'organizational phase.'

Important dates: February 5, 6, 7.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Well, it's another lucky week for you, and it seems that during February 5 - 11, 2024, you will have many reasons to celebrate your several bits of good news. Not only will you receive good news, but you and the people you share your life with will receive a sudden boost of security and joy, as this week promises you a worry-free week that is absolutely filled with love. Romance takes over and allows you to believe again.

Whatever you've been doing, Capricorn ... keep it up because it is your efforts that have gotten you to this place. You've been doing the right thing, and it seems that this week shows you the timing is on your side for sure. Understand that you feed the joy with gratitude, and the more grateful you are, the happier you will be with all that surrounds you during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024.

Keywords to keep in mind: happiness in the household, great plans for the future, romantic love in abundance, family joy and acceptance, and much to look forward to in the future. This card, Capricorn, shows you in some very obvious ways that the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, is all you could hope for and more when it comes to love and heart-filled joy. This is a week of great joy for you, and you will be happy to be present for it.

Important dates: February 8, 19, 11.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords, reversed

You've had an exceedingly interesting last few weeks, and this shows that during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, you will use your smarts. You've learned a lot; it's as if you've been through a crash course in 'how to get through life,' Now you are ready to stop dawdling and get on with it. You feel confident and poised for success.

This isn't to say that you haven't been through a very heavy experience. You have, but you are now over the hard part, and you cannot foresee anything in the future if it doesn't shine with positive light. You insist upon it, as you feel there's very little time to waste. You are proactive and business-oriented during this time, even though it may be love that inspires you to act.

Keywords to keep in mind: time to get a move on, no more time for overthinking things, the realization that you have got to do what you said you were going to do, and gathering your information so that you can proceed and get up to date. This is an important week for you, Aquarius, and you will see that during February 5 - 11, 2024, you no longer can make excuses for yourself. You have got to take responsibility, and fortunately, you will.

Important dates: February 5, 9, 10, 11.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers, reversed

You've been a bit down on yourself recently, and you know that during the week of February 5 - 11, 2024, you could take this either way. You may stick with the idea of licking your wounds and feeling sorry for yourself, or you could get this show on the road and push aside that which brings you down, which is mainly the memory of a love story gone past.

There have been times when you just gave up and figured that love was not meant to be in your life, but during February 5 - 11, 2024, you'll see that this really is up to you. You aren't sure you buy your self-pity package anymore, and that's a good step towards the light, Pisces. You may feel that this week shows you that you really can have hope and that you don't have to buckle down and believe that 'it's all negative' when it's clearly not.

Keywords to keep in mind: broken, wondering, mental health, thinking about the past, knowing what must be done when it comes to your romantic life, and letting go of so much of the pain of the past. While this week, February 5 - 11, 2024, may remind you of love lost, it's really so much more about you regaining yourself and seeing yourself as a full person who is no longer broken. Times are just now starting to get better for you, Pisces. It's all good.

Important dates: February 10, 11.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.