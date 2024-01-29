One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On January 30, 2024

Here is your tarot card reading for January 30, 2024, for all zodiac signs in astrology. Find out what's in store for life, work, and relationships here.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You can play it so safely that, eventually, you are the one who holds yourself back. Today, you'll want to consider taking a calculated risk in the name of progress. Avoid using logic to imprison yourself into overly stringent rules and regulations. You can have high standards and ethics and strive to exercise good character while testing the waters in other areas of life. Remember, there aren't just black and white but gray areas where life can blend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Think things through to the end, Taurus. You have to make a wise decision, and while you may think you already know what to do, it may be smart to weigh out your other options. Don't let haste create waste. Consider all the scenarios and then decide.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess, reversed

There's a bit of confusion about what you should or should not do right now. You may feel a bit overwhelmed, which may be the root cause of how you feel. It's important not to panic. These types of experiences happen to everyone. You can learn a lot about yourself at this time. So be patient and kind with yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Do you really need an item or is it a want? Sometimes, money can be spent wastefully when needs and wants are confused with one another. You may want to get out of debt but don't like the idea of reducing certain activities you enjoy. Before you decide that your goal is impossible for you to reach, consider the big picture and weigh the value of all the things you buy. Then, make a wise, well-thought-out decision.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Don't say you did something if you didn't just to avoid a fight or to keep the peace. Being truthful to someone who has decided that no matter what you say, you're always wrong is not easy. Stand alone if you must, but remember that you don't need the approval or belief of others. Your truth stands by itself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

What are you good at? You may be surprised that the things you do well are sought after by others. You may find a skill has significant value ... so much that it could become a side gig for you. You might test out how in-demand your skills are by volunteering for non-profits or helping family and friends first for feedback and a low fee. You never know where this journey may take you. What matters is that you start.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You can hit your goals, Libra. You want to make them small enough that you can reach each one within a short period of time. Set a deadline for yourself and make it fun and interesting to reach. Be competitive about this journey. Each time you do something, try to outbeat yourself the next go around.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Clarity is here, Scorpio. You have a brilliant mind, so you can tell when things are working or not. The confusion is finally over. You've made it to the other side. Now you can tell what friends are good for you and what social groups need to be removed from your life. The worst chapter of the year is finally going to be behind you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Treat others how you'd like to be treated. This tarot card is a call to fairness. People will disagree at times, but showing respect for those differences is important. Understanding can go a long way and help to build bridges where miscommunication creates gaps in peace and harmony.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Life can come with some sad moments and emotional difficulties. You may not anticipate a tough time when it arrives but don't take it personally. Every time you go through a test or trial, it's the universe's way of helping you to learn, grow, and become wiser and more resilient.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

A person who avoids confrontation may not be a coward. They may not know how to face a tough conversation, and, in fear, they run from it. You can help by being patient and letting them know you are a safe place for them to be. With time, they may come around.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Never ignore your instincts, Pisces. Your self-doubt may try to overrule your mind. It may even have you questioning your own sanity at times. Learn how each feels like so you can master listening to your gut and tuning out your fears.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.