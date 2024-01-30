One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On January 31, 2024

Here is a one-card tarot reading for each of the twelve zodiac signs in astrology. Find out what your tarot reading reveals about January 31, 2024, for you during a Libra Moon.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You're an eternal optimist, Aries. So, no matter how tough life gets, something inside of you always sees the bright side of the situation. Your vision is determined to see the 'can do' in what's on your plate today.

Today, connect with that spark in your heart that holds fast to a wonderful future and let it be the energy that overrides any negativity you have in your thought life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Life can quickly spiral out of control if you're not careful. You want to reclaim your power and regain control today, and it's so simple. First, before you take any other actions, feel your emotions. They are the detectors of your life because they tell you when things feel off course. Then, set your priorities. Now, all you need to do is decide what you will and won't do. You're on your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Why do people contradict themselves? The truth is that we are always evolving. You may think you've reached the end of your knowledge, but then someone says something you didn't think of, and suddenly, you see a topic in a different light.

Contradictions are opportunities to grow, to evolve and to develop. Rather than think that you or someone else is being ingenuine, see it as an opportunity to become curious and explore what's happening. You may find it fascinating.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

How do you know if your actions are right? You have been born with a moral compass to help you navigate your choices. It acts in a two-fold manner. It gives you a sense of duty before you decide, and afterward, you feel a sense of peace or discomfort.

Today, pay close attention to that inner voice that speaks constantly. Don't dismiss it. It's there to help you be authentically, unashamedly you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Hearing sad news on social media unfortunately does happen. It's not easy to discover that a person has passed or lost a pet or that a friend is getting divorced when you're scrolling your timeline.

Take care of your emotions when you feel hurt by another person's hardships, but also remember to reach out and let them know you saw their post and that you care. Your support is always appreciated.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Some people may take on more responsibility than others, while others accept none. This may be one of the questions that plague your mind today. You may be tempted to try to force a person to do his or her job, especially if your work is connected with theirs.

Or you can try a different approach — see if there's a workable solution you can agree on. There may be a reason why the ball is getting dropped, and a little curiosity can help bring things back around again.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

A selfish person can be hard to change. In fact, they may not even know they are acting selfishly when around others. If you have to work with someone with a me-first attitude, set a few boundaries for yourself.

You may share how you feel, but if they refuse to listen, take care of yourself and keep your personal expectations in check. This could take some time and be a work in progress in the long term.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Maybe you don't want to hold on to your crypto anymore, or you prefer to sell an asset now so you can do something with the profit later. The Ten of Swords, reversed, is a sign that short-term gains may be on the table. You might want to talk to your financial advisor about selling an asset you've held for under a year instead of holding on in hopes that it will bring a profit later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You want a romantic partnership that feels safe and secure. The Two of Cups predicts a union of the souls, whether found in friendship or with a person you're already committed to. You can entice your love match to join you in the dance of love by sending them a sweet note or opening an invitation to do one act that tugs on their heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Be a person people trust, and doors will open up to you in ways you didn't realize they could. The Sun tarot card presents you with an opportunity to see yourself in a new light.

You can be the builder of people's confidence and the giver of hope. By valuing your commitments and doing what you say you'll do (and when), you help provide peace of mind, making the day great for everyone who is connected to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Do you think your voice or opinion doesn't matter? Maybe you're called to write or help people struggling through what you've experienced, too. Every person has a story to tell.

The people who disagree with what you say aren't your audience, but this doesn't mean you are meant to be quiet. You simply need to speak to those whom your message resonates with the most — and it might not be everyone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

In debt? Think outside of the box? You may be able to settle a debt with a creditor by asking them to settle for a lump sum payment. Even if you owe a friend or family member money, you might ask them if they would consider this an option. You never know until you ask. They may say yes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.