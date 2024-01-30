Love Horoscopes For January 31 Bring Intense Energy

It's a tough day for love, zodiac signs. The love horoscope for January 31, 2024, brings out our best chemistry and some of the worst in our personalities. Find out what's in store for all zodiac signs during Moon square Mars.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 31, 2024:

Aries

You make up just to break up, Aries. Or that may seem like what the fuss is all about in your relationship. Prepare for off-the-charts passion as you and your partner bump heads due to your strong personalities.

You will discover something new about your partner that will help you see why you can't live without them. This can be exactly what you need to get your relationship out of a rut this week.

Taurus

Sometimes, you just want what you want, Taurus and this could stir a little bit of control and tension in your love life. You may find that your need to feel secure brings out the courage in you to set boundaries and make a few strong statements today.

You might feel like you're coming across a little too strongly, but your significant other might just appreciate the honesty. When you're upfront, everyone knows where you stand.

Gemini

Good thing you love roller coaster rides because today, your love life may feel like it's spinning out of control due to crazy schedules and unfinished conversations. Hang in there, Gemini, as you already know that some situations can take on a life of their own.

You want to keep a level head and ensure you are in the driver's seat. So, during Moon square Mars keep lines of communication open. Clarify where there are misunderstandings for the best outcome today.

Cancer

A little bit of love and nurture can go a long way. During the Moon square Mars transit, you may need to be the shoulder to cry on and the stern advice a loved one needs.

Love requires a special balance between strength and weakness. You will naturally know how to balance your partner's needs, and if you are patient, find it in your heart to give them.

Leo

You can be so charismatic, Leo, as the Moon squares Mars, giving you the courage to show your love how passionately loyal and fiercely protective you are.

Today, you may be the one who brings humor to a tough situation while also being the backbone of your relationship. Where courage is needed, there's nothing like a Leo's love to pull through.

Virgo

Sometimes, you don't know what you want from a relationship, and when you feel confused, everything else feels off. During the Moon square Mars transit, you may observe a power struggle taking place between you and your significant other.

You may find that it's harder to bend and give in when you don't get exactly what you want. Compromise can be reached, but you will need to work it out with an open mind.

Libra

If you don't want to break up with someone, say so. You can be vulnerable during the Moon square Mars transit. You may want to assert your rights and want your partner to show you that they care when you do.

However, willful and passionate quarrels can be hard to repair later. Try to think ahead of this day. What do you want in your relationship in the long run? Try not to allow your emotions to get the best of you before the day is done.

Scorpio

Actions speak louder than words, Scorpio. So, when you think your partner is sending mixed signals, call them out. If you're the person who is asked to explain what you mean because it conflicts with what you are doing, don't dismiss it.

Evaluate your motives and emotional temperature within a relationship. The Moon square Mars transit can show what you need to see, and it's important to be willing to consider feedback with a willing heart.

Sagittarius

Money is a touchy subject, and you may find it hard to discuss the topic without feeling heated or emotionally charged. The Moon square Mars can bring out hurt feelings and fears when it comes to spending, especially if purchases are based on impulse instead of logic.

Try to work through this tough transit with a conversation and maybe an agreement — no one buys anything over a certain amount without consulting each other first.

Capricorn

Secrets can feel bigger than they really are, and during the Moon square Mars transit, you may feel pressured to reveal something that does not feel right to you.

Work with your own conscience at this time. Follow your gut. It's better to wait than to live with regret. You can always move forward in the future; it's impossible to hold back what you have revealed later.

Aquarius

You learn something new every day, Aquarius. You may find that you can gain insight into your partner while planning a trip. If you have unused vacation time and want to spend uninterrupted time with your significant other, consider inviting them to go out of town with you. See how it goes. This could be very entertaining and bonding for you both.

Pisces

It may feel natural and right to share details about your relationship with colleagues at work, but during the Moon square Mars transit, it's best that you don't. Oversharing can create a lot of tension. Some days, it's best to hold back and leave the details for another day while you're off the clock.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.