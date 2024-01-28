Love Horoscope For January 29, 2024 Helps Relationships

Your love horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology is here with an astrology forecast for January 29, 2024. Find out what you need to know on this day.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, January 29, 2024:

Aries

Distance and time can make the heart grow fonder, but it's important to remember how the mind works regarding love. With time, and during the Moon opposite Neptune, you may start to frame your ex in a new light. You may perceive this person as something or someone they are not. This is when you need to lean in on your friends and their memories of your relationship. Ask your friends why you broke up when you feel like calling 'the ex.' Borrow their thoughts and use friends to help you understand your why.

Taurus

Give up. You can't make a person change. During the Moon opposite Neptune transit, you may finally realize that your significant other is who they will be. You may want and hope they will see the light you kindly point out. However, it's always up to that person to decide if they want to adjust their thinking or not. It's hard to let go of this process, but you may have to.

Gemini

A work romance may have seemed to be going well, but someone decided to turn off their feelings. Now you are going to the office feeling awkward because you thought you were in love with this person. And they may be pulling away, causing you to feel likes liked at the workplace. The Moon opposite Neptune's transit can make you feel hyper-focused and aware of a problem. One day's time may be all you need to allow patience to improve and your situation to change.

Cancer

It's amazing how one person can enter your life, and suddenly, your whole world will change. You thought you felt a certain way. You may even have thought that your relationship needed to fit into a particular mold, but now you are, having met a new person. Suddenly, what you thought was important has changed. You may not know why that's, but it could be love.

Leo

It's good to think about your relationship, but it is wisest to presume nothing on a day when the Moon is opposite of Neptune. You may be led to believe that giving a person your time means that they will feel loyal to you. But that may not be how your relationship works. Due to various situations, you may be the primary giver in the relationship. Be generous only if you want to. Give from your heart.

Virgo

When a relationship isn't what you thought it would be, you can experience emotions of bewilderment and even surprise or embarassment. With the Moon opposite of Neptune if you thought you had something going on, you may start to change your mind. It might be a blessing in disguise as you could realize this isn't the person you really want to be with. Rather than an illusion of love grows stronger, it begins to fade away.

Libra

Being open and honest regarding finances in a relationship is an integral part of your union's success or failure. During the Moon opposite Neptune, open up a bit about what you are doing and how. You may have hidden a few expenses, but now that things are becoming more serious, it's best to open up and share what's on your heart.

Scorpio

If a relationship has been built on lies or deceit, or lies and dishonesty from the start, there will never be any hope of that relationship succeeding. During the Moon opposite Neptune, any incongruent stories that are told could bring about the ending of your relationship. Be mindful of your words, actions, and intentions during this time.

Sagittarius

If you're lucky enough to fall in love with your best friend, you will have a relationship that can withstand the test of time. You can endure anything that comes your way because you are a team. During the Moon's opposition to Neptune, you may want to take a step back, re-evaluate your feelings, and communicate openly with your partner to avoid any potential pitfalls that may lead to the end of your relationship.

Capricorn

To have a successful relationship, it's not about the big things you do or the amount of money you spend. It's about the little things that you did in the beginning. Never forget to do the little things all along the way. If you remember this during the Moon opposite Neptune, you can have a life and long-lasting relationship filled with love and trust for years to come.

Aquarius

Don't even think about it. Cheating in a relationship is a bit no-no. Cheating is an unforgivable offense, and your partner may not forgive you. If you need to go out on the person you are with and cheat on them, you're not in love. Doing the right thing during the Moon opposite Neptune may be hard, but you can make it work. Say what you need to say.

Pisces

It's the butterflies. Remember the anxiousness and butterflies you once felt when you first met. Those same emotions can happen again. During the Moon opposite Neptune, remember that little things done to win a person's heart eventually add up with time. It's good to build trust and to show someone you care so that your relationship grows strong and unbreakable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.