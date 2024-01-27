Love Horoscope For January 28, 2024 Promises Romance

Your love horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology is here with an astrology forecast for January 28, 2024. Here's what's in store for love, relationships, dating, and singleness.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, January 28, 2024:

Aries

You love to chat openly, Aries. And, communication is so important to your relationships. Today, talk openly about the things that are in your heart. You will want to practice direct communication. Sending mixed signals can be confusing to a person you love. Rather than have them guess what you think or feel, speak openly. Say what's on your heart. Be transparent, Aries.

Taurus

Love is patient, Taurus. Sometimes, people struggle with being patient when it comes to love; however, you learn that to love a person is to accept them for who they are. You are not in the business of changing anyone, and you don't want anyone to try and change you, either. So rather than aim to have your own needs or wants fulfilled, you can strive for balance in your relationship. You allow people to be who they are, and they thrive under the blessings of your unconditional love.

Gemini

Having a stimulating and intellectual conversation with the person you love is so nice. You may find it so easy to banter on various topics today. It's the perfect day to plan a nice dinner where you can share about the types of television shows you've been watching or what book you're reading. If it's been a while since you and your significant other have hung out and just talked, this is the day to catch up.

Cancer

What are your emotional needs in love? During the Mercury conjunct Mars transit, it's time to address what you are feeling and why. If you're in a relationship, you owe it to your partner to share what's going on in your life emotionally. Your significant other will value hearing what will make you feel happier and how they can play a role in fortifying your love bond. Likewise, you can ask your significant other what their needs are and learn what it is you can do to help them feel more loved.

Leo

Art can be so romantic, and if you're looking for something fun to do with your significant other this week, consider going to a museum and seeing an exhibit. You may find it relaxing to look at art sculptures or take a guided tour. It can be romantic to visit the restaurant in your local museum and get a full cultural experience with art, a live band and a few couple's photos to share on your social media with friends.

Virgo

Push the agenda aside. Some days, you will want to be super-efficient with how you spend your time, but there are also moments when you simply need to relax and allow life to flow on its own terms. This day provides you with a lesson on patience. While you may wake up wishing you could accomplish a few goals, you may find it less important. What matters is being with your person and enjoying your time together as a couple.

Libra

Fight fair. An argument is part of being a couple. You don't want to use a disagreement as a time to dismiss your partner's needs. It's always best to be fair, even when you feel angry. It shows that you are still a good person when you can have a heated discussion but still put the relationship ahead of your ego. You want to be balanced in your thinking when Mercury conjuncts Mars. Keep the 'we' in your communication, even when you are not on the same page. It can help you and your partner remain secure when you seem to have a difference that throws the harmony off course.

Scorpio

People change, and they also change their minds at times. You will not enter a relationship and be the same person the whole time. Love has a funny way of influencing you and changing you. Your outlook is in a period of flux. You may be growing with your mate and discovering new things about yourself in the process. As you evolve into a more enriched, complex person as a result of your relationship, keep an open mind about what your needs are and how your relationship is able to help you meet them sustainably.

Sagittarius

How do you think about love? The way you think about love may be evolving. You are learning to adapt your approach to dating and perhaps even the type of person you are willing to go out with late. It's OK to be a little picky at times. You may find it hard to go back to the things you used to do or what you liked. Your point of view about life, love, and partnership could have evolved, and now you want to find someone who is the opposite of every person you've ever dated before.

Capricorn

Your career can be an influencing factor on how ready you feel to be in a relationship. If your job has been demanding lately, you may feel as though it's necessary to put your dating life on hold. Rather than let someone wait around for you to have more time, it may e best to state what you need and want simply. If this person believes you're the one, and you feel the same way, this could be a wonderful test of the truth of your potential relationship and the future.

Aquarius

Do things your way, even in love. You are ready to redefine how you coexist in a partnership with someone. If you're not interested in getting married in the future, say so. Be honest on your dating profile. Hold nothing back and speak your truth. It's always good to be upfront at the beginning of a dating relationship. If you're in a relationship, and your thoughts have changed, today is a great day to open up about where you stand and explore new options for your relationship.

Pisces

Practice empathy with boundaries. You are ready to be close to someone, and you want them to feel comfortable with you, too. However, you may prefer not to feel like a person's therapist. If you feel as though they are sharing things that require more professional help, be honest. It's best to set your boundaries now so that they know where you stand and why.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.