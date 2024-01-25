Love Horoscopes For January 26 Bring Patience In Relationships

We have a lot in store for romance, love, dating and our romantic relationships. Here's what's in store on January 26, 2024, by zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 26, 2024:

Aries

It's good to be spontaneous when it comes to love, Aries. Your relationship may have fallen into a rut and you may wonder how to make things a bit more exciting in love.

Try something new. Do one thing that your significant other doesn't expect you to do. If you're single, you can change one thing about your appearance, like buy a new lipstick color or try a new haircut or style when you go out.

Taurus

Everyone wants to feel secure in love, but sometimes distance can help you to become more aware of their value in your life.

Relationships that become too comfortable can become at risk of failure. It's best always to consider what you can do to make things better each day. Cook a favorite meal. Shower them with appreciation. Buy a gift.

Gemini

Say what you want to say, Gemini. You may be inclined to hold your feelings back to spare your partner any hurt or sorrow. But, during today's Moon square Uranus, it's super important to be as honest as you can.

You and your significant other may not see eye-to-eye, but if you keep the lines of communication open, you can find a middle ground. This is the path to take to grow closer together.

Cancer

Two lives coming together as one does not mean you have to give up who you are. The Moon square Uranus transit can bring up your sincere need for self-expression, self-care and personal identity.

You may not feel sure how to go about asserting your need to be your own person, but you can try. Show respect to your partner's time and space, and assure them that while you are discovering parts of yourself, you're not detaching, but rather, enhancing yourself to share those parts with them.

Leo

Love can feel intoxicating, and while you're on a cosmic high in a relationship, it can create conflict at your job. You may find it hard to concentrate because you're thinking of your partner so much.

You might even go through feelings of sadness because you're apart. You may find it difficult to wait for the day to end so you can finally spend time talking with your partner. The day can be a bit crazy because you're in love, and yet it can feel good.

Virgo

Be flexible in your relationship. One of the greatest gifts you can give to your partner is an open mind and an open heart.

Part of expressing these traits in your love life is being transparent and agreeable, even during moments when compromise is hard. Your significant other may adore that you try to modify how you communicate with them.

Libra

Loving someone each day is a choice, Libra. Sometimes loving a person means you get to see all their good and uglier parts. You may not always like what you see, but deep down, there's a decision you need or want to make, and that's to love them unconditionally.

During the Moon square Uranus. You see the strength of your relationship and how much this person means to you. Despite all the things going on in your world, you discover how deep your love is and how strong your bond is.

Scorpio

It can be a bit unsettling when your partner or your family needs you and you're at work. It's not easy to ask your boss to leave early or to get some time off last minute.

But think of the long-term effects of not being there for your love when they need you the most. It's a tough decision to make, but should you need to, weigh your choices before dismissing the problem altogether.

Sagittarius

A trip can be delayed due to a family member or even yourself feeling ill. It's sad when you have to postpone something you've been looking forward to. But, during the Moon square Uranus transit, unpredictable events can take place.

It does give you a wonderful chance to see how your partner acts during times of struggle and stress. You may like how patient they are with the situation and love seeing their supportive side.

Capricorn

Can you be creative in love? When the Moon is square with Uranus, you may find that playfulness is your hidden superpower. You may find an adventure you'd like to take together. Perhaps going on a mini cruise over the weekend can be fun. You may want to talk your ideas over with your partner to see what they would like to do too.

Aquarius

You are both romantic but you're also a realist, Aquarius. You understand that long-term relationships require romance, but there are also a lot of mundane, everyday things to do that aren't exciting but necessary.

Always try to be mindful and patient. Even if you're falling in love with your partner, and it's new, you can keep both feet on the ground.

Pisces

Even when you're in love, you need to stand firm on your convictions. Living an authentic life commands the respect of others.

You may find that you're able to reveal your truth with ease the more you practice being honest with your partner. It's important to be true to yourself, especially when the Moon is square Uranus.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.