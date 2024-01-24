Horoscope For January 25, 2024

We have a Full Moon in Leo taking place on January 25, 2024, and it's a brilliant time for change, clarity, directness and courageousness. Here's what this means for your horoscope, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You need a hefty dose of lion-level courage, Aries. The Full Moon in Leo means that it's time to release an experience that once brought you a lot of joy, but now you need to move on to other things. You will always carry the memories of yesterday in your heart, little Ram, but it's time to take a leap of faith to try something new.

And it's on those smiles of yesterday that you will build to make a brighter future. You needed to learn the lessons you learned so that you could become the person you are today. Rather than feeling defeated, face your future with courage. Some of the best smiles come after many tears.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to assert your own authority, Taurus. There are times when you need a boss or mentor in your life, but then there are also moments in your career when you don't. They show you what you need to know and give you a guide to follow, and you learn and then assume your own leadership.

During this Full Moon in Leo, you may find that it's time to let go of another person's authority over your life and begin to function more autonomously. This energy will last for up to six months, so you may see changes start now and then complete around the New Moon in Leo this summer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have to say what you need to say, but sometimes your opinion can be voiced more like a roar than a plea for peace. During this Full Moon, you may be ready to let go of some pent up frustration you've felt for quite some time.

You might come across as overly assertive if you don't take a moment to really contemplate what it is you mean to say versus saying whatever come to mind as you feel it. It takes courage to be honest, but it also requires a great sense of internal leadership to take stock of how the recipient may receive your message.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Expenses and more expenses can pill up and it may seem logical at first to have them in your life. These are purchases of things you planned to use. They were there to give you convenience. and to help make your life easier.

But the truth is you aren't using the gym membership, and maybe you keep more of the autopay shipments in the pantry than you actually use. The Full Moon in Leo may be a moment where you have to swallow your pride and cancel things you thought you'd do. Your pocketbook will see the savings immediately — and won't that feel good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time for big changes, Leo, and when you have a Full Moon in your sign, it's one of the best times to release negative energy and start anew. You can do an early spring cleaning or a social media dump of accounts that are inactive or possibly spammy.

Unfollow the topics, groups or pages that are no longer relevant to you. If you're planning to live you best life, this Full Moon is the perfect time to find an accountability buddy and do so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Delayed gratification is something you're all too familiar with, so when it comes to the past, there are positive moments you have hidden from others. The lack of knowledge people may have about your contributions toward projects needs to come out in the open.

While being a humble brag isn't your best trait, it's important to toot your own horn at times. How will people know you did something if you (and no one else) says so. During this Full Moon in Leo, your deeds will be what needs to be released out into the open. You can be casual about dropping hints, but no matter how you go about sharing with others your news will shine brightly on you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Pride cometh before the fall, right, Libra? Someone in your friend group may be suffering from an inflamed ego, and you might love them to death but you feel the need to let them know. The truth may be hard to hear, and it could potentially cost you a friendship this week.

You may not like knowing that honesty is only allowed to be a one-way street in your relationship; however, this Full Moon in your business networking sector may make it clear to you who you can work with, and who might only be willing to work with you if they can have it their way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are more than a title at your job. And if the pay you're receiving for carrying so much weight in the workplace isn't compensatory to what you do, you may decide that you'd rather not have a big title. You may prefer to have a good salary, competitive benefits and no title at all.

The negotiation of what you are willing to do and for what begins with the Full Moon in Leo. You may come to terms with how you feel you appear to others in the area of value in the workplace. If you don't feel valued, and paid what you believe you are worth, this week you may decide to job hunt and search for what you need elsewhere.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are one smart cookie, Sagittarius, but when the Full Moon is in Leo, you can let your mind get a break. Resting your brain is an important thing to do during this lunar phase.

Some knowledge is as useful as a phone book for a city you will never visit. There is only so much room in the mind and with Google, do you really need to memorize every fact you learn? No. Your brain doesn't hold on to things that you don't need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week brings you a significant stress reliever in the form of letting out your deepest, darkest secrets. Some secrets need to be let out into the open so that other can learn from your experiences.

Pain can be turned into something beautiful and useful when you help others through your stories. You can let go of the shame you hold within your heart, and a wonderful, end result can be having people love you for them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do you think that commitment is overrated? You may feel like you aren't interested in being tied down to any one thing that does not serve you or bring you joy. You have to be honest with yourself and with others during the Moon in Leo.

You may find that you're able to open up a be truthful with people in your life who may expect more from you than you're willing to give right now. It's better to be yourself than to try and people please others entering into a feeling of resentment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're a lighthearted spirit, Pisces. You can be as happy as you want to be, but there could be a few obstacles to your joy. How do you remove them? The Full Moon in Leo helps you to make room for the things in life that fulfill your heart and give you a strong sense of wholeness. Instead of making room for mundane things that fill your life avoid boredom by trying something new.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.