One Card Tarot Reading For January 19, 2024

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Ouch. Someone may try to drive a wedge between you and your sweetheart this week. It hurts to know that a friend would do whatever it takes to undermine your relationship. It may hurt to cut ties but you have to choose.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

A rising star! You're doing so well at the things you do, so it stands to reason that you would be rewarded for all your hard work and efforts. You're going to feel like a king today due to money and good words coming through for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You know what you have to do. You have a lot of personal convictions going on in your mind right now. So choose the right thing. Life is too short to live without integrity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Is there a problem with finances? You may find a little tiny flaw in your current financial situation. Do a mini-review of how you are spending money. One small change can reap significant good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You have to push through. Today you may feel like you are short on energy. But the only way to really fool your mind into believing the cold weather will pass soon is to live your life as freely as possible. Make plans that force you outside of your comfort zone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You love what you do for work, so when someone approaches you about change, you consider it carefully. It's risky to start over again in a new career. But you may find it's worth the raise. See what happens.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's a new day, and now you're ready to take on a fresh challenge. Search out opportunities. See what you feel connected to and then dig in. You will have to be the one to take action. Others may arrive but be the first to hit go.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You're opening your heart once again. You're finally ready to show someone how much they mean to you. Love is so hard to find, and you're ready to imagine what life will be like with them around more often.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You have to be strong. Sagittarius. When there are a lot of things going on in your life, you need to wake up prepared to fight for what you believe in. It may be against your nature to show your aggressive side, but if it has to come out, it will.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Rules are rules. You may dislike some of the rules that family has for your mate, and a part of you may rush to cut ties and not work things out. Breaking up may seem like the right thing to do, but don't rush into one extreme or the other. See what you may be able to figure out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

Why in such a big hurry? You are going to get to where you need to go without making rookie mistakes. Rather than rush far ahead of your friends who support you, allow them to observe you winning and hitting your goals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Feelings can be channeled in a productive way toward creativity or art. Use this time to imagine what you want more than anything in the world to come to fruition. You may attract it into your life if you can feel it's already yours.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.