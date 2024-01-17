Horoscope For January 18, 2024 — The Moon Enters Taurus

The Moon will leave Aries to enter Taurus on January 18, 2024, and it will connect with Jupiter, the planet of growth. Here's how this effects horoscopes for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Money is on the way, Aries. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of personal values. You can find different ways to gain money over the next few days. Try saving money by removing autopay from apps or services you don't use enough to justify keeping them. Think about a quick and fast way to save money from eating out by packing a lunch instead. If you need a little side cash consider looking for a side gig in freelance or odd jobs. Money is out there for you to grab, so go get yours.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Learn something new about yourself. You're often focused on what other people want, but when the Moon enters your sign, it's time for self-discovery. You are ready to take a risk and try something that you've never done before. Consider your personal limitations. What scares you? What do you resist doing? Start from there and see what direction the road takes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't romanticize the past, Gemini. There's so much in the future to look toward. When the Moon enters Taurus, it's very easy for you to get caught up in a walk down memory lane. But why? You may learn a thing or two from nostalgia, but don't let it limit you. Your past memories help build your tomorrows. Today, plan to do one thing that levels up whatever it is you have done in the past.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A good friend can be like a warm and fuzzy blanket on a cold day. Their love envelopes you and makes you feel safe and warm. The Moon entering Taurus invites you to connect with those people who are always there when you need a listening ear or a shoulder to lean on. You are that person, and they may find it flattering and sweet that you see that in them, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may be starting the day off with your mind on your money, especially when it comes to your career. It may be time to ask for a raise or to look for a job that offers more pay for the same skills you do now. Today is the perfect day to do a salary benchmark to find out what the average pay is for your job title. Start preparing for the 'talk' and plan ahead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love to learn, Virgo. Your mind is like a sponge when it comes to tackling new topics. So when the Moon enters Taurus, activating your sector of higher education it's time to pick something you desire to excel in. Do you want to learn a foreign language? Maybe you want to try cooking a particular cuisine you enjoy eating. The next few days are perfect for selecting an area of concentration to focus on. Buy a book or two to get yourself started.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're generous to a fault at times, and when the Moon enters Taurus, it's that giving nature that causes you to see where others are stingy. You may find that you're more sensitive to a non-giving nature in others. You might even dislike it so much it may be time to communicate how you feel. If it hurts your heart to see them this way, say so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Romance can lead to commitment, Scorpio, and if your significant other has appeared to be on the fence, their moves may be made this week. This is the time to bring up the idea of exclusivity. It's not easy to do when you're unsure what your partner feels, but why waste time. The Moon entering Taurus is on your side.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do you really want to be the type of person that's tit for tat? Why keep score when there are so many better things to do with your time today? The chores may not get done in a timely manner, in part because the Moon is entering Taurus on this day. You might decide to have a lazy day watching shows or going out and exploring the latest clearance section at your favorite store. That's OK. Don't keep score. Those things will be there for you to do over the weekend.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Deep down beneath that tough exterior is a romantic at heart. You are thoughtful about how things impact others. You want to shower people with love, and you adore showering them with gifts of adoration and love. It's going to be hard not to see something for a person you love today. If your romantic side gets the best of you, perhaps plan ahead for Valentine's Day or your upcoming anniversary.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What makes home a place you want to be, Aquarius? When the Moon enters Taurus it may be a variety of things. You might think of a home cooked meal. Aim to make your environment feel more welcoming and inviting. Put up family photos. Place a puzzle on the table that everyone can work on when they come over. Have a deck of cards handy, and start building a place that you love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are a smooth talker and when it comes to sweet talk, who is better than you, Pisces? The Moon entering Taurus brings out your softer side. You show respect toward those around you. You also know how to bring out the best in others. Who knows? If you have a get together or a tense moment, you might even be able to break the tension with a witty joke or comment. Feel confident in your ability to communicate today because you are the person who adds value.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.